(CNN)   Day 196 of WW3: With a lack of hard battle news, CNN today is all about the issues over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion
49
    News, Chernobyl disaster, Nuclear safety, Vladimir Putin, Three Mile Island accident, Nuclear power, Russia, International Atomic Energy Agency, Nuclear Regulatory Commission  
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x276]


Holy shiat!

I wouldn't want to be a Russian soldier after seeing those numbers.

I suppose the good thing is the global likelihood of beinv a Russian soldier went down after yesterday.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN is all about trying to do a "both sides".  There's only one side here.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for August 27 to September 2.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite Putin's many attempts


Zelensky is ALIVE!!!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 6

Authors: Karolina Hird, George Barros, Layne Philipson, and Frederick W. Kagan

Key Takeaways:

-The International Atomic Energy Agency report released on September 6 describes Russian activities that increase the likelihood of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant while decreasing the ability of the plant's personnel to respond to such an accident effectively.

-Ukrainian forces have launched likely opportunistic counterattacks in southern Kharkiv Oblast and retaken several settlements. Russian redeployments of forces from this area to defend against the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson likely prompted and facilitated these counterattacks.

-Ukrainian forces are continuing an operational-level interdiction campaign and striking Russian logistics nodes, transportation assets, manpower and equipment concentrations, and control points across Kherson Oblast.

-Russian and Ukrainian sources discussed kinetic activity northwest of Kherson City and in western Kherson Oblast along the Inhulets River.

-Russian forces made incremental gains south of Bakhmut and continued ground attacks north, northwest, and southwest of Donetsk City.

-Russian authorities continue setting conditions to Russify Ukrainians living in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Main Effort - Eastern Ukraine

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian forces did not conduct any confirmed ground attacks along the Izyum-Slovyansk axis on September 6 and continued routine air and artillery strikes in this area.[30]Geolocated footage posted on September 5 shows Ukrainian troops walking freely along a road in Staryi Karavan, about 10km northeast of Slovyansk.[31] The footage suggests that Ukrainian forces may have conducted a limited counterattack northeast of Slovyansk and gained ground near the T0514 highway that runs into Slovyansk itself, or conducted an infiltration reconnaissance mission in the area. Russian forces' control over Staryi Karavan is likely reduced in either event.

Russian forces did not conduct any confirmed ground attacks toward Siversk on September 6 and continued routine artillery strikes on Siversk and surrounding settlements.[32]

Russian force continued ground attacks south and northeast of Bakhmut on September 6 and made incremental gains south of Bakhmut. Russian sources claimed that Wagner Group fighters established full control over the entirety of Kodema (13km southeast of Bakhmut) by the end of the day on September 6, and a Russian military correspondent posted footage of soldiers moving freely around streets in Kodema.[33] Russian forces will likely use positions in Kodema to push northwards on Zaitseve, where fighting is ongoing.[34] The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Russian troops attempted attacks near Vesela Dolyna (5km southeast of Bakhmut) and in Soledar (10km northeast of Bakhmut).[35] Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) 3rd Brigade claimed they are also advancing from the outskirts of Horlivka (20km south of Bakhmut).[36]

Russian forces conducted a series of ground attacks north, west, and south of the outskirts of Donetsk City on September 6. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian troops conducted assaults near Avdiivka (5km north of the outskirts of Donetsk City), Novobakhmutivka (15km north of the outskirts of Donetsk City), and Spartka and the Butivka mine (both directly on the northern outskirts of Donetsk City).[37] Russian sources claimed that the 11th DNR Regiment took control of a bridge on the road that runs between Pisky and Pervomaiske (both on the northwestern outskirts of Donetsk City) and are continuing efforts to advance westward on Pervomaiske.[38] Ukrainian troops also reportedly repelled Russian attacks in Marinka, on the southwestern outskirts of Donetsk City.[39] Russian troops conducted routine air and artillery strikes along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City frontline.[40]

Russian forces did not conduct any confirmed ground attacks southwest of Donetsk City or in eastern Zaporizhia Oblast on September 6 and continued routine air and artillery strikes in these areas.[41]DNR Territorial Defense claimed that proxy forces, under the cover of Russian artillery fire, took control of Novopil and Vremivka, about 90km southwest of Donetsk City and directly along the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border.[42] ISW has not observed any evidence of this claim, however.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

A hiking / climbing fundraiser for Ukraine: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sofiia-volovyk?utm_term=AJv7zJqPw

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Pinhole camera kit: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Art auction (sept 4 closing): https://fightwithart.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: CNN is all about trying to do a "both sides".  There's only one side here.


These days they're rapidly circling the drain of faux-newshood.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian Counteroffensives (Ukrainian efforts to liberate Russian-occupied territories)

Ukrainian military officials reiterated on September 6 that Ukrainian forces are targeting Russian logistics nodes, transportation assets, manpower and equipment concentrations, and control points across the Southern Axis.[16]Ukraine's Southern Operational command stated that Ukrainian troops carried out over 150 fire missions in the direction of Kherson Oblast and specifically targeted Russian river crossings in critical areas.[17] The Ukrainian General Staff noted that these Ukrainian strikes are having significant impacts on Russian forces' ability to conduct offensive operations.[18] Ukrainian officials are maintaining operational silence and did not provide specifics on Ukrainian ground movements in Kherson Oblast.

Social media footage taken by residents of Kherson Oblast on September 6 provides visual evidence of the continuing Ukrainian operational-level interdiction campaign. Ukrainian forces likely struck key Russian logistics nodes and military assets in three main areas on the evening of September 5-6: around Kherson City, in and around Nova Kakhkovka (55km due east of Kherson City), and deep in Russian-held rear areas in southern Kherson Oblast. Social media reports from within the Kherson City area include video claiming to capture the sounds of explosions from a strike on Russian positions in Chornobaivka, on the northern outskirts of Kherson City.[19] Geolocated imagery and satellite imagery from September 5 indicates that Ukrainian strikes likely destroyed the Darivskyi Bridge (about 15km northwest of Kherson City).[20] Residents reported the sounds of explosions after a Ukrainian strike on Russian equipment concentrations in and around Nova Kakhkovka, about 55km due east of Kherson City.[21] Residents also reported explosions and the activation of Russian air defenses over various areas south of the Dnipro River, including Hola Prystan (10km southwest of Kherson City), Kalanchak (65km southeast of Kherson City), and Chaplynka (80km southeast of Kherson City).[22]

Ukrainian and Russian sources reported kinetic activity in two main areas along the Kherson Oblast frontline on September 6- northwest of Kherson City near the Mykolaiv-Kherson border and in western Kherson Oblast along the Inhulets River that runs between Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblasts. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops repelled an attempted Russian advance near Lyubomirivka, about 25km northwest of Kherson City.[23] Ukraine's Southern Operational Command similarly noted that Ukrainian troops fought against Russian assaults near Schmidtove and Ternovi Pody, both about 25km north of Kherson City and along the Mykolaiv-Kherson Oblast border.[24] The frontline northwest of Kherson City is likely highly contested as Ukrainian troops attempt to push inwards toward Kherson City and Russian troops attempt to push outwards towards Mykolaiv City.

Russian milbloggers discussed purported Ukrainian operations in western Kherson along the Inhulets River on September 6. One Russian source reported that Ukrainian forces are transferring reinforcements to the south bank of the Inhulets River but that Ukrainian troops have not been successful in pushing further south that Sukhyi Stavok (about 65km northeast of Kherson City).[25] Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian troops attempted to advance towards Bilohirka (4km northeast of Sukhyi Stavok) from the northwest across the Inhulets River and that fighting is ongoing in Kostromka (4km southeast of Sukhyi Stavok).[26] Russian sources also stated that Russian troops fired on Ukrainian positions around the Sukhyi Stavok pocket, which confirms that Ukrainian forces are holding positions there.[27] Several geolocated videos further confirm that Ukrainian forces have captured territory in northern Kherson near the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border, namely around Olhyne, Visokopillya, and Novovoznesenske.[28]

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) seemingly adopted a more tempered tone in its claims about the Ukrainian counteroffensive on September 6 and stated that Ukrainian troops are continuing attempts to attack in the Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih direction.[29]Since the start of the counteroffensive of August 29, the prose employed by the Russian MoD has typically been acerbic and intended to undermine Ukrainian actions and present the counteroffensive on whole as a failing. The more neutral tone of the Russian MoD's September 6 statement may suggest that the Russian MoD seeks to avoid getting too far away from the discourse of Russian milbloggers, who have been reporting specifics of the counteroffensive in granular detail. The Russian MoD likely is unwilling to directly refute concrete claims made by military correspondents, and the more neutral approach to the Ukrainian counteroffensive affords the MoD a margin of error when discussing operations in Kherson Oblast that does not put it too badly at odds with milbloggers in the wider Russian information space.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Supporting Effort #2- Southern Axis (Russian objective: Maintain frontline positions and secure rear areas against Ukrainian strikes)

Russian forces did not conduct any confirmed ground attacks in western Zaporizhia Oblast on September 6 and continued routine air and artillery strikes along the line of contact in Zaporizhia Oblast.[48]Russian and Ukrainian sources continued to claim that the other side shelled Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) throughout the day on September 6.[49] Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov reported a large explosion that led to a total power and water outage in Enerhodar.[50] Russian sources accused Ukrainian troops of firing at a Russian passport office in Enerhodar.[51]

Russian forces continued routine missile and artillery attacks along the frontlines in Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts on September 6.[52]
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? It posted first try? I don't have to keep retrying for the next hour or so?I should stay up playing video games 'til 4am more often if this is the result
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: CNN is all about trying to do a "both sides".  There's only one side here.


Tucker brought tankies on last night. CNN is doing BSAB.

Putin's media campaign is in full gear
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Marcus Aurelius: CNN is all about trying to do a "both sides".  There's only one side here.

These days they're rapidly circling the drain of faux-newshood.


Just following Fox's lead
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning and welcome to your daily

Fark Ukraine Thread FAQ

Remember that if someone is pronouncing nonsense here, the mods have asked that we click the nuke button and report it.
lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Q. What is a:

Tankie - a Westerner who promotes Russian talking points, formerly a Westerner who supported authoritarian Communism

Vatnik - a Russian who promotes Russian talking points. Has a red nose from drinking and a black eye from fighting.
lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Orc - a member of the Russian military, esp. one engaged in war crimes
lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Shill - a person who promotes Russian talking points in return for payment

Fella - a person who counters Russian talking points and supports Ukraine on social media.
lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Bavovna / cotton - a multi-language pun on the explosion of ammo dumps behind Russian lines
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size



Q: Why did someone call me a shill after I said I was bored with the war?
A: by RobSeace
People getting bored with the war is otherwise called "war fatigue" or "Ukraine fatigue", and is known to be very bad for Ukraine and good for Russia, because it predisposes people to want it to end at any cost, even if it means rewarding the bad guys and penalizing the good guys by stealing some of their land.  So, that's why people jump to the conclusion you must be shilling for Russia by posting such crap.


Q."At what cost?" And "the US wants to fight russia until the last Ukrainian".:
A: by Farking_Uke
If they knew our anthem they'd know that's EXACTLY what Ukrainians are willing to sacrifice!

What are the lyrics to Ukraine's national anthem in English?

The glory and freedom of Ukraine has not yet perished
Luck will still smile on us brother-Ukrainians.
Our enemies will die, as the dew does in the sunshine,
and we, too, brothers, we'll live happily in our land.

We'll not spare either our souls or bodies to get freedom
and we'll prove that we brothers are of Kozak kin.


Q: Is Azov nazi?
Azov was founded by a nazi. Azov was about training civilians to be warriors. When russia took Crimea many Ukrainians joined Azov because that's where you went to learn how to be a bad ass. Kind of like the Marines. The group has drawn controversy over its early and allegedly continuing association with far-right groups and neo-Nazi ideology, its use of controversial symbols linked to Nazism, and allegations that members of the group have participated in torture and war crimes. Some experts are critical of the regiment's role within the larger Azov Movement, a political umbrella group made up of veterans and organizations linked to Azov, and its possible far-right political ambitions, despite claims of the regiment's depoliticization. Others argue that the regiment has evolved beyond its origins as street militia, tempering its neo-Nazi underpinnings as it became part of the National Guard. Since 2014, criticism of the Azov Regiment has been a recurring theme of Russian politics.


Q: What is NAFO/OFAN?
A: The North Atlantic Fellas Organization is an Internet meme and an online phenomenon dedicated to countering Russian propaganda and disinformation about the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to posting pro-Ukraine memes, or ones mocking Russian war effort and strategy, and "shiatposting," the group also raises funds for the Ukrainian military and other pro-Ukrainian causes.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: What? It posted first try? I don't have to keep retrying for the next hour or so?I should stay up playing video games 'til 4am more often if this is the result


Don't be silly. Staying up until 4am isn't what did it. It was clearly the specific game you were playing.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I seriously hope they push the Russians out all the way past Crimeia back to where they first started when this crap all began years ago. keep sending Ukraine the goodies to do it.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I seriously hope they push the Russians out all the way past Crimeia back to where they first started when this crap all began years ago. keep sending Ukraine the goodies to do it.


It's gonna take a while, though. Barring a general collapse of the russian armed forces and just a general, uniformed rout back into russia (not impossible), offenses like around Karkive and Kherston right now will prob last right into late 2023, as the Ukranians will prob use the very successful model they've been utilizing up until now, which takes time.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I seriously hope they push the Russians out all the way past Crimeia back to where they first started when this crap all began years ago. keep sending Ukraine the goodies to do it.


I'm no military expert, I'm just good at sounding like I know what I'm talking about in this "echo chamber", but I agree. I just hope they can take everything west of the river before winter kicks in. Winter is probably going to slow a lot down, but that's a good thing in a way. Ukraine can get more troops trained, more Western equipment and (hopefully) some Western fighter jets into play for a spring offensive.
 
mederu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine is Attacking all across the frontlines
Youtube 3jGLHaM0iCw

Daily Denys for those that missed it yesterday.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: CNN is all about trying to do a "both sides".  There's only one side here.


There are two sides: the good guys and the bad guys.
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x276]

Holy shiat!

I wouldn't want to be a Russian soldier after seeing those numbers.

I suppose the good thing is the global likelihood of beinv a Russian soldier went down after yesterday.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x276]

Holy shiat!

I wouldn't want to be a Russian soldier after seeing those numbers.

I suppose the good thing is the global likelihood of beinv a Russian soldier went down after yesterday.


At this rate they will hit total US losses in Vietnam in 9 months.
 
loki021376
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x276]


101 "things" destroyed in a single day?! That sounds like pretty intensive fighting to me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Marcus Aurelius: CNN is all about trying to do a "both sides".  There's only one side here.

Tucker brought tankies on last night. CNN is doing BSAB.

Putin's media campaign is in full gear


Fark user imageView Full Size

The Rot goes to the top
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Burning russian BC
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

krispos42: andrewagill: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x276]

Holy shiat!

I wouldn't want to be a Russian soldier after seeing those numbers.

I suppose the good thing is the global likelihood of beinv a Russian soldier went down after yesterday.

At this rate they will hit total US losses in Vietnam in 9 months.


I'd imagine those numbers are slightly inflated, at least as far as troop count goes, but yeah...that's bad.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gen. Hertling is a fan of what Ukraine is doing right now:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Feeling lost in the fog of war here, so I'm asking the rest of the thread for help. (Like asking that man in the van for directions, I know.)

If I am gathering the pieces correctly, the weeks of bridge bombing in the Kherson region were a head fake to get the Russians focused there while the main counter offensive was in Kharkiv.

Nevertheless, the destruction of the bridges in the Kherson area, combined with Ukrainian counter-offensive movements, creates the possibility for encirclement/destruction of Russian troops north of the Dnieper.

Am I getting this right?

If this is accurate, what does the liberation of Kharkiv give Ukraine that Kherson doesn't?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Brotherhood intelligence, together with the 67th separate artillery division of the 406th brigade, destroyed the enemy's fuel depots in Vysokopil with the help of American M777 howitzers

boom
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Gen. Hertling is a fan of what Ukraine is doing right now:

[Fark user image 600x254]
[Fark user image 600x231]


I'd like to know what attack he's talking about and why it's brilliant.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: CNN is all about trying to do a "both sides".  There's only one side here.


And for CNN now, that's Putin and Trump. They've been taken over by a rabid fascist and they're explicitly becoming Fox News 2.0
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Feeling lost in the fog of war here, so I'm asking the rest of the thread for help. (Like asking that man in the van for directions, I know.)

If I am gathering the pieces correctly, the weeks of bridge bombing in the Kherson region were a head fake to get the Russians focused there while the main counter offensive was in Kharkiv.

Nevertheless, the destruction of the bridges in the Kherson area, combined with Ukrainian counter-offensive movements, creates the possibility for encirclement/destruction of Russian troops north of the Dnieper.

Am I getting this right?

If this is accurate, what does the liberation of Kharkiv give Ukraine that Kherson doesn't?


Kharkiv was liberated months ago, although it frequently comes under missile attack since it sits near the border.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Feeling lost in the fog of war here, so I'm asking the rest of the thread for help. (Like asking that man in the van for directions, I know.)


Take a left where the old church used to be and you can't miss it.
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Feeling lost in the fog of war here, so I'm asking the rest of the thread for help. (Like asking that man in the van for directions, I know.)

If I am gathering the pieces correctly, the weeks of bridge bombing in the Kherson region were a head fake to get the Russians focused there while the main counter offensive was in Kharkiv.

Nevertheless, the destruction of the bridges in the Kherson area, combined with Ukrainian counter-offensive movements, creates the possibility for encirclement/destruction of Russian troops north of the Dnieper.

Am I getting this right?

If this is accurate, what does the liberation of Kharkiv give Ukraine that Kherson doesn't?


Perhaps even stupid pigs will not walk into noose unless they think it's best option. So they wait until that become best option for pigs. Then they butcher them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Nimbull: I seriously hope they push the Russians out all the way past Crimeia back to where they first started when this crap all began years ago. keep sending Ukraine the goodies to do it.

It's gonna take a while, though. Barring a general collapse of the russian armed forces and just a general, uniformed rout back into russia (not impossible), offenses like around Karkive and Kherston right now will prob last right into late 2023, as the Ukranians will prob use the very successful model they've been utilizing up until now, which takes time.


Sometime in October, mobility will become very much harder as the rains start and the ground turns to mud. That'll last until it gets cold enough for long enough to freeze the ground hard.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Marcus Aurelius: CNN is all about trying to do a "both sides".  There's only one side here.

And for CNN now, that's Putin and Trump. They've been taken over by a rabid fascist and they're explicitly becoming Fox News 2.0


Good explanation of why.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
CNN today is all about the issues over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Things that are in bad taste:
Smarting your own post
Laughing too loudly at your own jokes.
I'm sorry, I'm just still giggling to myself over this one.
We hadn't heard Baka-san since French toast and vulva.
Baka-san: What about the IKEA inspectors?

All those wenches are living back in Allentown
Billy Joel - Allentown (Official Video)
Youtube BHnJp0oyOxs
 
Emmexx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Marcus Aurelius: CNN is all about trying to do a "both sides".  There's only one side here.

And for CNN now, that's Putin and Trump. They've been taken over by a rabid fascist and they're explicitly becoming Fox News 2.0


To be fair, both those sides ARE bad.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Feeling lost in the fog of war here, so I'm asking the rest of the thread for help. (Like asking that man in the van for directions, I know.)

If I am gathering the pieces correctly, the weeks of bridge bombing in the Kherson region were a head fake to get the Russians focused there while the main counter offensive was in Kharkiv.

Nevertheless, the destruction of the bridges in the Kherson area, combined with Ukrainian counter-offensive movements, creates the possibility for encirclement/destruction of Russian troops north of the Dnieper.

Am I getting this right?

If this is accurate, what does the liberation of Kharkiv give Ukraine that Kherson doesn't?


My take is the fog of war is the point.  Kherson may be Ukraine's main offensive, and they're just taking advantage of Russia shifting forces south to make gains in the Kharkiv area.  Alternatively, all the noise they've been making in the south may have been a giant ploy to tie down and neutralize a large number of Russian forces without having to take much ground, allowing Ukraine to make advances elsewhere.  Whatever the answer is, Ukraine wants Russia off balance and unsure about where they need to shift their forces to.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: DanInKansas: Feeling lost in the fog of war here, so I'm asking the rest of the thread for help. (Like asking that man in the van for directions, I know.)

If I am gathering the pieces correctly, the weeks of bridge bombing in the Kherson region were a head fake to get the Russians focused there while the main counter offensive was in Kharkiv.

Nevertheless, the destruction of the bridges in the Kherson area, combined with Ukrainian counter-offensive movements, creates the possibility for encirclement/destruction of Russian troops north of the Dnieper.

Am I getting this right?

If this is accurate, what does the liberation of Kharkiv give Ukraine that Kherson doesn't?

Kharkiv was liberated months ago, although it frequently comes under missile attack since it sits near the border.


I am pretty sure the Russians never held Kharkiv.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Feeling lost in the fog of war here, so I'm asking the rest of the thread for help. (Like asking that man in the van for directions, I know.)

If I am gathering the pieces correctly, the weeks of bridge bombing in the Kherson region were a head fake to get the Russians focused there while the main counter offensive was in Kharkiv.

Nevertheless, the destruction of the bridges in the Kherson area, combined with Ukrainian counter-offensive movements, creates the possibility for encirclement/destruction of Russian troops north of the Dnieper.

Am I getting this right?

If this is accurate, what does the liberation of Kharkiv give Ukraine that Kherson doesn't?


Access to the main russian resupply lines from russia all the way to Crimea? There are some fairly large rail lines close tot he borders on the russian side fo the border which iirc would be in range of artillery range if the Ukranians succeed in whatever it is they're aiming to accomplish around Kharkiv.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Oneiros: What? It posted first try? I don't have to keep retrying for the next hour or so?I should stay up playing video games 'til 4am more often if this is the result

Don't be silly. Staying up until 4am isn't what did it. It was clearly the specific game you were playing.


Well, it's Control, which is about an invasion of inhuman forces and a woman with psychic abilities who fights against them.

So you're saying I'm now psychic?  Or that Objects of Power are real?  Because we know the inhuman invasion stuff is real, but it's happening in Ukraine, not some weird sort of pocket space in New York City

But this is a problem, as years ago, I set a new rule that I'd only play games with endings... so sooner or later I'm going to have to switch to something else.  This didn't happen when I played Breath of the Wild

Or maybe they've improved the linter for my 150th day of posting the list

/wait, no, lost Internet as I typed that
//my connection is still crap
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Feeling lost in the fog of war here, so I'm asking the rest of the thread for help. (Like asking that man in the van for directions, I know.)

If I am gathering the pieces correctly, the weeks of bridge bombing in the Kherson region were a head fake to get the Russians focused there while the main counter offensive was in Kharkiv.

Nevertheless, the destruction of the bridges in the Kherson area, combined with Ukrainian counter-offensive movements, creates the possibility for encirclement/destruction of Russian troops north of the Dnieper.

Am I getting this right?

If this is accurate, what does the liberation of Kharkiv give Ukraine that Kherson doesn't?


UA has brilliant military planners understanding troop lines, supply lines, strengths and weaknesses. My armchair perspective, THEY ALL HAVE TO GO.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Oneiros: bertor_vidas: Oneiros: What? It posted first try? I don't have to keep retrying for the next hour or so?I should stay up playing video games 'til 4am more often if this is the result

Don't be silly. Staying up until 4am isn't what did it. It was clearly the specific game you were playing.

Well, it's Control, which is about an invasion of inhuman forces and a woman with psychic abilities who fights against them.

So you're saying I'm now psychic?  Or that Objects of Power are real?  Because we know the inhuman invasion stuff is real, but it's happening in Ukraine, not some weird sort of pocket space in New York City

But this is a problem, as years ago, I set a new rule that I'd only play games with endings... so sooner or later I'm going to have to switch to something else.  This didn't happen when I played Breath of the Wild

Or maybe they've improved the linter for my 150th day of posting the list

/wait, no, lost Internet as I typed that
//my connection is still crap


Can we throw pootie into the Ashtray Maze?
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ukraine war: Putin says West's sanctions fever wrecks European lives

Why does he say crap like this outside of Russia?  Does he think anyone is going to believe him?
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Russian Telegram channels are predicting a fun day for us:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
