 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Stupid: Driving drunk. Fark: Being the Estonian Deputy Ambassador to Belarus and driving drunk in the Estonian Foreign Ministry parking lot   (news.postimees.ee) divider line
11
    More: Stupid, Foreign minister, European Union, Diplomacy, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu, ministry secretary general, service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Estonia, Ministry  
•       •       •

181 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2022 at 8:30 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
boozehat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Diplomatic Immunity?

(cue the Lethal Weapons memes)
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dumb... he just avoided being sent to Belarus.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I didn't know that Estonia was still maintaining diplomatic relations with Belarus.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe he just wanted to meet Brittney Griner in prison.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

boozehat: Diplomatic Immunity?

(cue the Lethal Weapons memes)


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, it's uh... it's been revoked, alright. So yeah.
 
boozehat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
yeah, i'll be downloading porn over 'hea at 28.8 killow bits per second.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Just kiddin'.  I've got a cable modem
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Driving estoned?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Former MEP told the journalists that he had had no intention to drive."

"The former MEP Tarand (58) allegedly tried to drive out of the ministry parking lot at 1:30 a.m., but the security guard apparently did not open the barrier for him. The arriving police found Tarand to be intoxicated; he was removed from vehicle and detained."

He must mean he had no intention to drive past the gate because he was already driving around the lot.

What a crap lie, is it too much to ask that they at least put some effort into their lies?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MBooda: Driving estoned?


That's funny, and fark anyone who says otherwise
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
now the ministry has to start looking for a new diplomat to be sent to Belarus

Not it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MBooda: Driving estoned?


'E stoned, ia?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.