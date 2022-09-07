 Skip to content
(ArtNet)   New York, 8-11: Never Forget   (news.artnet.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Police, Vandalism, Crime, Vandals, Theft, Rock music, Sculpture Space, following day  
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like the kids created their own exhibit.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nice sculpture residency you have there. Shame if something happened to it...
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just like most other feral animals, these should be spayed and neutered.
Don't let these ones make any more.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They were simply making an artistic statement.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait, that's not the art? It's so hard to tell these days...
 
August11
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Too much Duchamp.
 
