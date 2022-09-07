 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   "You got your speeding coked-up driver in my drunk-driving meth head" "You got your drunk-driving meth head in my speeding coked-up driver" Two great wastes who crash great together   (8newsnow.com) divider line
    Sad, Blood alcohol content, Las Vegas metropolitan area, Automobile, Summer Butler, English-language films, fatal crash, blood tests, North Las Vegas police  
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤣
 
Kraig57
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey You Got Peanut Butter in My Chocolate High Quality VHS rip 1981
Youtube O7oD_oX-Gio
 
knbwhite
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So many times I've seen someone driving like an ass on the 15 and exit right there where that crash happened.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Speed may have been a factor
 
X-Geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She's into Cocaine, he likes Meth.
But the one thing they both can agree on is High-Speed DUI.

This summer, see what happens when they meet-cute at 70+ MPH
Summer Butler and Ishman Edwards are...

"Under the Influence"
 
