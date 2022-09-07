 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   In a sign that things are tough all over the Queen puts up a spare palace in an airbnb...well take a look ... just sad really just a shame at her age   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be careful when you say you need to go to the throne room...
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Her Majesty is scrounging after Brexit. What's next, letting Randy Andy run a "modelling talent agency" out of the Palace?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She probably left an upper decker before renting it out.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things are tough all over the Queen?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Review: "Too small a place, not posh enough. I wouldn't even rent the place for a month just to let my dog kennel there."

Rees Mogg
 
bababa
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's quite a palatial house for a gardener.
 
