 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AsiaOne)   Sichuan Province, already beset by pandemic lockdown and heatwave-induced drought, getshiat by 6.8 earthquake, making everyday life even spicier   (asiaone.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, 2008 Sichuan earthquake, Earthquake, China's southwestern province, Fault, magnitude earthquake, China's most quake-prone provinces, Sichuan, shallow earthquake  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Headline still accurate.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
AND they were filter owned? Geez this just keeps getting worse.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lockdown may not have actually done anything to fight covid over the long run, but at least China got the opportunity to demonstrate their power by imprisoning millions of innocent, healthy people.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's what they get for not using the Swear Jar
 
Muta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
rolls up news paper

Bad filter.  Bad.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised.  I had Sichuan pork intestines on Saturday, and I getshiat all the way through to Sunday night.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Those poor pandas.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And the crazy thing is, an hour later, they were hungry for another earthquake!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.