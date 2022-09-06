 Skip to content
(Mississippi Free Press) Having tried nothing else, Mississippi Gover Tate(R) Reeves decides to let private business make money off Jackson's fouled water system
    Drinking water, Jackson water system, Water, Jackson's water system, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Water supply network  
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish to buy this water in the off chance it'll give me super powers.

I already replaced my blood with radioactive spider blood and... Let me tell you: I'm not feeling too well.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sell the country off to the highest bidder one piece at a time.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could go wrong?
Gotta help the Republican friends grift money.
 
Yakk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link Farked already?
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gover?
Golly sgt carter.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I wish to buy this water in the off chance it'll give me super powers.

I already replaced my blood with radioactive spider blood and... Let me tell you: I'm not feeling too well.


DAMMIT!

It just occurred to me: I missed a good opportunity to go "Mister Stark, I don't feel good."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course. Cause the problem by not investing in infrastructure and then cut your friends in on some sort of sweetheart deal.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Of course. Cause the problem by not investing in infrastructure and then cut your friends in on some sort of sweetheart deal.


Reaganomics at its finest!
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yakk: Link Farked already?


Probably. Mine loaded for an awfully long time until I removed the fark referral part of the url, at which point Chrome biatched at me that the site isn't secure.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I wish to buy this water in the off chance it'll give me super powers.

I already replaced my blood with radioactive spider blood and... Let me tell you: I'm not feeling too well.


With great radiation sickness comes great nausea.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iczer: Yakk: Link Farked already?

Probably. Mine loaded for an awfully long time until I removed the fark referral part of the url, at which point Chrome biatched at me that the site isn't secure.


Well, it's not loading for me, so I'm just gonna reiterate a universal truth that I think applies here: any system that withholds something you need to live for a profit is unjust and deserves to be dismantled.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat after me:

Republican. Crime. Party.
 
mediaho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican playbook: Neglect public works and goods and sell the solution to private sector friends and donors.

"Stripping down the US and selling it for parts. That's been the goal from the start" --Sarah Kendzior
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather have public utilities and the support structure taken care of that way by people who aren't out to wreck and privatize everything.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Weird, nobody has posted yet? Anyway, 'privatizing' is not the issue. The issue is America seems to be afraid of heavily regulating anything they privatize. If you don't put in enough rules, then the company simply runs based on maximizing profits.
Two things should have lots of rules: medicine and utilities, since lives depend on both. Problem is once you have lots of rules, companies try to avoid them, and government still has to monitor for compliance. The cost of monitoring make it so privatization may not be worth it.
 
gyruss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Iczer: Yakk: Link Farked already?

Probably. Mine loaded for an awfully long time until I removed the fark referral part of the url, at which point Chrome biatched at me that the site isn't secure.

Well, it's not loading for me, so I'm just gonna reiterate a universal truth that I think applies here: any system that withholds something you need to live for a profit is unjust and deserves to be dismantled.


CHOLERA IS FREEDOM
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Weird, nobody has posted yet?


Username checks out.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nothing brings out greed like a good crisis to exploit.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mediaho: Republican playbook: Neglect public works and goods and sell the solution to private sector friends and donors.

"Stripping down the US and selling it for parts. That's been the goal from the start" --Sarah Kendzior


Lassez-faire capitalism is a great system for monetizing humanizing and suffering.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Republican governor said health officials told him this morning that the beleaguered O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant is now "pumping out cleaner water than we've seen for a very, very long time."

You heard this in Trump's voice inside your head.
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Try this link instead:

https://www.mississippifreepress.org/26961/privatization-is-on-the-table-gov-reeves-gives-jackson-water-crisis-update

(fark utm removed)
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can't read the link, but this is a bit like profiteering during a hurricane. Yes, it feels "wrong" but at the same time it is reducing shortages by finding a new equilibrium of supply and demand. If you made the water 'free' then someone would come in and take it all and leave none for anyone else. With high prices, people will only take what they absolutely need, meaning more people can benefit.
The alternative, of course, would be to remove price from the equation at all and strictly ration supplies, but then you likely give less to some people than they need and more to others that don't need it simply because you're not letting a demand signal drive the supply allocation.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So poor so black.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why doesn't he just follow the Texas model?
* ship all of the occupants of Jackson to Chicago/New York/Washington
* provide $1450 per person to a patriotic Mississippi bus company
* for a service that costs $250 on Greyhound

/it gets rid of Democratic voters too
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be shocked if MS law allows private utilities to foreclose on properties due to unpaid bills.

Step 1. jack up water rates so that bills average $300/month for a typical family
Step 2. acquire a whole bunch of your customers' houses
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: * provide $1450 per person to a patriotic Mississippi bus company
* for a service that costs $250 on Greyhound


I had wondered why Texas wasn't contracting with Greyhound for those bus tickets...
 
mediaho
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: mediaho: Republican playbook: Neglect public works and goods and sell the solution to private sector friends and donors.

"Stripping down the US and selling it for parts. That's been the goal from the start" --Sarah Kendzior

Lassez-faire capitalism is a great system for monetizing humanizing and suffering.


FTFY

Funny how when Capitalism inevitably collapses into fascism, people don't abandon Capitalism, they just start calling it something else - like crony- or Laissez-faire. No, it's just plain old Capitalism and it is a destructive force that cannot exist without rampant exploitation.
 
adamatari
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mediaho: Republican playbook: Neglect public works and goods and sell the solution to private sector friends and donors.

"Stripping down the US and selling it for parts. That's been the goal from the start" --Sarah Kendzior


This can't be repeated enough.

It's not that government can't do things, it's that they sabotage it and sell public goods for profit. Always. Housing, healthcare, and they want to do the same to social security.
 
fat boy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Couldn't open the link so I'll assume it's a scam like Willard water or something
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I wish to buy this water in the off chance it'll give me super powers.

I already replaced my blood with radioactive spider blood and... Let me tell you: I'm not feeling too well.


#Pray4Matty
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not amused. 
blackhistorynow.comView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mediaho: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: mediaho: Republican playbook: Neglect public works and goods and sell the solution to private sector friends and donors.

"Stripping down the US and selling it for parts. That's been the goal from the start" --Sarah Kendzior

Lassez-faire capitalism is a great system for monetizing humanizing and suffering.

FTFY

Funny how when Capitalism inevitably collapses into fascism, people don't abandon Capitalism, they just start calling it something else - like crony- or Laissez-faire. No, it's just plain old Capitalism and it is a destructive force that cannot exist without rampant exploitation.


You know what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Can't read the link, but this is a bit like profiteering during a hurricane. Yes, it feels "wrong" but at the same time it is reducing shortages by finding a new equilibrium of supply and demand. If you made the water 'free' then someone would come in and take it all and leave none for anyone else. With high prices, people will only take what they absolutely need, meaning more people can benefit.
The alternative, of course, would be to remove price from the equation at all and strictly ration supplies, but then you likely give less to some people than they need and more to others that don't need it simply because you're not letting a demand signal drive the supply allocation.


So instead of providing at a rate that only has to meet costs or less..It would now HAVE to turn a profit..
That sounds just wonderful...And if it didn't turn a profit, the private corporate could simply let it
fall to pieces until the city or state has to come in and bail them out...Because you can't have a
state capital not even having safe drinking water...Even if it's the 51st out of 50 possible places anyone
would choose to live in...Hell it's self being #50...
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sure. Privatize a public service in a poor, predominantly black area. Like to see you try that with Madison or Southaven.

Asshole.
 
D135
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You libs just dont get it.  If we don't let private corporations with secretive ownership structures operate our critical infrastructure then the communists have won.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean, their government for decades hasn't wanted to fix or improve the situation.  Might as well sell it to someone that MIGHT want to actually do that.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Can't read the link, but this is a bit like profiteering during a hurricane. Yes, it feels "wrong" but at the same time it is reducing shortages by finding a new equilibrium of supply and demand. If you made the water 'free' then someone would come in and take it all and leave none for anyone else. With high prices, people will only take what they absolutely need, meaning more people can benefit.
The alternative, of course, would be to remove price from the equation at all and strictly ration supplies, but then you likely give less to some people than they need and more to others that don't need it simply because you're not letting a demand signal drive the supply allocation.


...or maybe bust the hoarding profiteers in your hypothetical.

Anyway, counterpoint, privatizing will ENSURE some in need can't afford it, especially when the commodity is a fundamental piece of the commodity.
 
mediaho
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jake3988: I mean, their government for decades hasn't wanted to fix or improve the situation.  Might as well sell it to someone that MIGHT want to actually do that.


This is a real thought that your brain told you to type? Holy shiat.
 
hokiethug1992
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mississippi Burning and Deliverance farked and out popped this guy.
 
inner ted
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
fark nestle
/ no idea if they are involved
/ fark em
/ we're gonna need tank girl
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Weird, nobody has posted yet? Anyway, 'privatizing' is not the issue. The issue is America seems to be afraid of heavily regulating anything they privatize. If you don't put in enough rules, then the company simply runs based on maximizing profits.
Two things should have lots of rules: medicine and utilities, since lives depend on both. Problem is once you have lots of rules, companies try to avoid them, and government still has to monitor for compliance. The cost of monitoring make it so privatization may not be worth it.


Or worse. Making money doesn't always mean actually providing said service.  Look at Texas.  Electricity cost a ton. But. We still don't get enough electricity.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Sure. Privatize a public service in a poor, predominantly black area. Like to see you try that with Madison or Southaven.

Asshole.


Madison has public electric?
 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Link farked?
Can't get to the page, tried 2 browsers one without add blockers.
 
12349876
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fun fact:

One of the companies on the S&P 500 is a private water company.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Water_Works
 
hervatski [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


tate on his wedding night
 
gyruss
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Weird, nobody has posted yet? Anyway, 'privatizing' is not the issue. The issue is America seems to be afraid of heavily regulating anything they privatize. If you don't put in enough rules, then the company simply runs based on maximizing profits.
Two things should have lots of rules: medicine and utilities, since lives depend on both. Problem is once you have lots of rules, companies try to avoid them, and government still has to monitor for compliance. The cost of monitoring make it so privatization may not be worth it.


The solution to that problem used to be punitive damages. Then some guy named George W. Bush got elected and put two guys on the Supreme Court who thought that 19 years was long enough for Exxon to have to stall on paying their $5 billion punitive judgement from the oil spill. They ruled that punitive damages could never be more than the actual compensatory damages and cut Exxon's judgement to $500 million, a 92% reduction from their original judgement plus interest over those 19 years.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They already tried privatization and that ended in Feb 2020 with Siemens paying a $90 million settlement.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gyruss: Don't Lag Me Bro: Weird, nobody has posted yet? Anyway, 'privatizing' is not the issue. The issue is America seems to be afraid of heavily regulating anything they privatize. If you don't put in enough rules, then the company simply runs based on maximizing profits.
Two things should have lots of rules: medicine and utilities, since lives depend on both. Problem is once you have lots of rules, companies try to avoid them, and government still has to monitor for compliance. The cost of monitoring make it so privatization may not be worth it.

The solution to that problem used to be punitive damages. Then some guy named George W. Bush got elected and put two guys on the Supreme Court who thought that 19 years was long enough for Exxon to have to stall on paying their $5 billion punitive judgement from the oil spill. They ruled that punitive damages could never be more than the actual compensatory damages and cut Exxon's judgement to $500 million, a 92% reduction from their original judgement plus interest over those 19 years.


I almost forgot about that ruling and how it massively farked regulation downstream.
 
Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can't read the article so I'm going with: So, Nestlé has been contracted to do whatever and will end up selling their water back to them one bottle at a time?
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

erik-k: Repeat after me:

Republican. Crime. Party.


I'd say Organization or Syndicate instead of party.
 
