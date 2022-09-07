 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Judge declares a mistrial due to: A) Police hiding evidence. B) Juror misconduct. C) Defendant's lack of sleep   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Sheriff, Prison, Police, Los Angeles County, California, Constable, Los Angeles, Coroner, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department  
•       •       •

633 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2022 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's an outstanding call by the Judge. Though of little consequence. Prosecutors will re-file, he will be tried and convicted and whatever civil rights violations he endured with the Sheriff will be moot
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Exit Stencilist: That's an outstanding call by the Judge. Though of little consequence. Prosecutors will re-file, he will be tried and convicted and whatever civil rights violations he endured with the Sheriff will be moot


Meanwhile, over at farked News...

California judge from a powerful Democratic family declares mistrial for sleepy robbery defendant
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: The Exit Stencilist: That's an outstanding call by the Judge. Though of little consequence. Prosecutors will re-file, he will be tried and convicted and whatever civil rights violations he endured with the Sheriff will be moot

Meanwhile, over at farked News...

California judge from a powerful Democratic family declares mistrial for sleepy robbery defendant


It's the same case, but told differently.
The one you linked to pointedly and inappropriately politicizes it, while doing all they can to get the reader to think the mistrial was granted solely because the Defendant nodded off

Love how this is the only bit that mentions the Sheriff's misconduct and clear civil and human rights abuses:

"The argument was enough for Lowenthal, who ripped the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for negligence and granted the mistrial request"

But never mind all that... this is a commie demo-rat judge giving out mistrials on a whim because he wants the streets filled with murderers and rapists to come after your wives and daughters
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: That's an outstanding call by the Judge. Though of little consequence. Prosecutors will re-file, he will be tried and convicted and whatever civil rights violations he endured with the Sheriff will be moot


However, I am quietly impressed that we still have people in the judicial system that give a shiat about the rights of defendants. Sleep deprivation is torture.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But where are the guns and stuff' ? clearly this liberal Judge MUST be removed
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the last time I had jury duty the defendant was asleep at the table. at first I thought this was rude, that he was uncaring. then I thought about all the True Crime TV I have watched. I thought about the lights always being on, the beds being hard steel surfaces, the non stop shrieking, yelling and wailing of prisoners who are slowly losing their minds. that defendant probably had no sleep in quite some time.

Welcome to America. We eat our own.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Sheriff's Department, inexplicably, refused to release, despite this court's order, the gentleman to Long Beach police custody," Lowenthal said. "I was informed that they were requiring that he be transported back downtown."

There seems to be a rash of public servants in the US thinking that laws do not apply to them.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or...

They could have postponed the trial until they stopped torturing the <alleged dirtbag> defendant and given him a fair trial.

Oh wait-- mistrial isn't an acquittal is it? So it's the same thing?
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Langdon_777: "The Sheriff's Department, inexplicably, refused to release, despite this court's order, the gentleman to Long Beach police custody," Lowenthal said. "I was informed that they were requiring that he be transported back downtown."

There seems to be a rash of public servants in the US thinking that laws do not apply to them.


You mean police? That rash has been around for a helluva long time.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Sleep deprivation is torture.


Came here to say that. Glad I didn't have to, and that it came up early in the thread.
Stay ~classy~ Fark!
 
indy_kid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments, Ray!

The low end of the Bell Curve is well-represented and quite vocal about what they believe the law to be.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Villanueva's sheriff's department is one of the shiatiest in the nation because the main guy is such an insufferable example of a power-tripping asshole cop. His overdeveloped senses of entitlement and superiority give Arpaio a run for his money.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Oh wait-- mistrial isn't an acquittal is it? So it's the same thing?


It's when the trial is basically struck, but where the defendant may be tried again.  In between though, the defendant goes to Disneyworld on the taxpayers dime and that's what bothers so many people about mistrials.  The defendant is out there eating cotton candy in everybody's faces but could still be tried again.  The United States has a really weird judicial system sometimes.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: common sense is an oxymoron: The Exit Stencilist: That's an outstanding call by the Judge. Though of little consequence. Prosecutors will re-file, he will be tried and convicted and whatever civil rights violations he endured with the Sheriff will be moot

Meanwhile, over at farked News...

California judge from a powerful Democratic family declares mistrial for sleepy robbery defendant

It's the same case, but told differently.
The one you linked to pointedly and inappropriately politicizes it, while doing all they can to get the reader to think the mistrial was granted solely because the Defendant nodded off

Love how this is the only bit that mentions the Sheriff's misconduct and clear civil and human rights abuses:

"The argument was enough for Lowenthal, who ripped the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for negligence and granted the mistrial request"

But never mind all that... this is a commie demo-rat judge giving out mistrials on a whim because he wants the streets filled with murderers and rapists to come after your wives and daughters


And every good conservative knows raping his wife and daughter is his purview, not some stranger.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: "The Sheriff's Department, inexplicably, refused to release, despite this court's order, the gentleman to Long Beach police custody," Lowenthal said. "I was informed that they were requiring that he be transported back downtown."

There seems to be a rash of public servants in the US thinking that laws do not apply to them.


LASD has always thought that.  The current sheriff is just the latest and most blatant example.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

433: Sleeper_agent: Oh wait-- mistrial isn't an acquittal is it? So it's the same thing?

It's when the trial is basically struck, but where the defendant may be tried again.  In between though, the defendant goes to Disneyworld on the taxpayers dime and that's what bothers so many people about mistrials.  The defendant is out there eating cotton candy in everybody's faces but could still be tried again.  The United States has a really weird judicial system sometimes.


I am 106% sure that tax dollars are not giving to mistrial recipients to go to amusement parks. They're still indicted, just someone farked up.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: Villanueva's sheriff's department is one of the shiatiest in the nation because the main guy is such an insufferable example of a power-tripping asshole cop. His overdeveloped senses of entitlement and superiority give Arpaio a run for his money.


He's not worthy to lick Sheriff Joe's boots.  (In terms of dispicability. I mean.)  Also, he's not nearly as entertaining, and has a scant few redeeming values.  It's kind of funny how LA County elected both a crazy conservative Sheriff and a crazy liberal DA, but thats Los Angeles for you.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reminder to the usual suspects:

* A defendant is innocent until proven guilty.
* A defendant is not proven guilty until the jury says so.
* The purpose of pretrial detention is to ensure that the defendant appears in court, not to punish him. The jury has not yet said that he is guilty.
* Even after the jury says the defendant is guilty, cruel and unusual punishment is forbidden.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: But never mind all that... this is a commie demo-rat judge giving out mistrials on a whim because he wants the streets filled with murderers and rapists to come after your wives and daughters


And? Don't the people who think this have guns? I don't understand thier logic
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Langdon_777: "The Sheriff's Department, inexplicably, refused to release, despite this court's order, the gentleman to Long Beach police custody," Lowenthal said. "I was informed that they were requiring that he be transported back downtown."

There seems to be a rash of public servants in the US thinking that laws do not apply to them.

LASD has always thought that.  The current sheriff is just the latest and most blatant example.


That only goes so high up though. It's mostly low-level people. Once you get into the upper levels they realize what their duties are and what the laws are.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aerojockey: It's kind of funny how LA County elected both a crazy conservative Sheriff and a crazy liberal DA, but thats Los Angeles for you.


The guy he was running against was a Republican, and literally nobody had any clue who Villenueva was. He went door to door and spoke Spanish to his constituency, promised to kick ICE out of county jails (which he actually did), so while it was an upset, it wasn't that surprising. The first thing he did was re-hire his buddy who was suspended for domestic violence, and it was all downhill from there.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Langdon_777: "The Sheriff's Department, inexplicably, refused to release, despite this court's order, the gentleman to Long Beach police custody," Lowenthal said. "I was informed that they were requiring that he be transported back downtown."

There seems to be a rash of public servants in the US thinking that laws do not apply to them.


A judge can order the sheriff to show up in court personally and explain why he's ignoring a court order.  And the judge can have him locked up for contempt.  So lock up the sheriff until his subordinates abide by the court order.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.