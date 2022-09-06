 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   January 6 rioter turned in by girlfriend after calling her a moron for not believing election was stolen gets to spend 9 months holding misspelled sign in prison   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, Criminal law, presidential election, Richard Michetti, Federal prosecutors, Washington, D.C., Law, Pennsylvania man, Judge  
•       •       •

168 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Sep 2022 at 1:20 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because I'm a Moron!
Youtube X-eKR0GCwcI
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This experience should teach him a valuable lesson about, who is and who isn't a moron.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good girl
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A guy like that had a girlfriend? What am I doing wrong? He does have a cool last name I guess. It's like Machete but spelled kind of fruity.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was a wise but foolhardy lady, to let a guy named 'Dick Michetti' put it in her.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gals, don't let crazy stick its dick in you.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
nice dude is she hot?
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i sincerely hope he finds a new lover while inside
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All the best people.

Elizabeth from Knoxville Tennessee storms the Capital rubbing her eyes with onions 🧅
Youtube x-ErmrBoVq4
 
ghambone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't read the article. Let me guess, he got months, not years? Meaning, county jail, not prison?

/please tell me I am wrong
//give me faith
///if he got less than a year, he will end up doing a couple months and be out


January 6 was the beginning, not the end
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ghambone: Didn't read the article. Let me guess, he got months, not years? Meaning, county jail, not prison?

/please tell me I am wrong
//give me faith
///if he got less than a year, he will end up doing a couple months and be out


January 6 was the beginning, not the end


i really hate to be the guy.....sorry cat daddy
 
mediaho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Put 'em on the glass

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So he went into a federal building, yelled at people, and he got 9 months in jail for that?  That's a bad precedent. If he had hit someone, or broke the door down himself, or trashed an office, maybe. There are a lot of protests that end up interfering with Congress, the supreme court, some federal courts, etc. I'd hate for an abortion protester who has to be dragged out of the supreme court to get 9 months for "interfering with a proceeding" and yelling at people.
 
shinji3i
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ghambone: Didn't read the article. Let me guess, he got months, not years? Meaning, county jail, not prison?

/please tell me I am wrong
//give me faith
///if he got less than a year, he will end up doing a couple months and be out


January 6 was the beginning, not the end


Prosecutors asked for 18mo, he got 9mo and 2 years supervised release + owes $2,000 restitution.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.