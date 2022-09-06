 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Easily the Most-Florida image you'll see today   (nypost.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, they're not going to haul that thing inside the car, are they?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't see any methamphetamine or confederate imagery, sorry subs.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: I didn't see any methamphetamine or confederate imagery, sorry subs.


Well, now I'm thinking that might be Louisiana.  Do they still let Floridians in Louisiana?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sub Human: neongoats: I didn't see any methamphetamine or confederate imagery, sorry subs.

Well, now I'm thinking that might be Louisiana.  Do they still let Floridians in Louisiana?


Would you?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Up north you do the same to deer.

in Fladah, gators.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's 11:42PM, but it would have been a solid bet this morning.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do you suppose this guy might be named Harry Henderson?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Up north you do the same to deer.

in Fladah, gators.


 On top maybe. Trailer sure. Bumper? Really?

Otherwise they are left in a mangled rotting mess on the side of the road for the county to spray paint an orange line on and eventually pick up. hopefully before the coyotes have at it.

Or turkeys apparently. Because today I saw a turkey pecking at road kill.
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spermbot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Sub Human: neongoats: I didn't see any methamphetamine or confederate imagery, sorry subs.

Well, now I'm thinking that might be Louisiana.  Do they still let Floridians in Louisiana?

Would you?


Even Floridians hate their own.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Aww it looks so majestic
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's like how hunters tie their deer like that around my neck of the woods. Gators are almost like Florida's version of deer.
 
