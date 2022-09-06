 Skip to content
(Jezebel)   Peter "women's suffrage was a mistake" Thiel wants to track your period   (jezebel.com) divider line
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies, just go back to using a paper calendar.   This shiat is wack.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, for all the absolutey sick shiat the right-wing do in this world, setting up surveillance to track women to enforce unwanted births may be the most foul.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Women will revert to their school days abstinence only training once they've had their kids. Have fun conservative men.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: Women will revert to their school days abstinence only training once they've had their kids. Have fun conservative men.


You forget you're talking about the "there's no such thing as marital rape" crowd.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA : "Evie itself is obsessed with "natural family planning," the oft-touted conservative "alternative" to hormonal birth control."

On the bright side they're into creampies.....so....hurray?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
schubie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does he want to inject mine into his arm?
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Red flag...heh
 
moto-geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wish this guy would slip in front of a moving train, but take weeks to die.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
First time I've seen a Fark headline end with a period.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA : "Evie itself is obsessed with "natural family planning," the oft-touted conservative "alternative" to hormonal birth control."

On the bright side they're into creampies.....so....hurray?


Way too many people were incorrectly taught that only the pill and condoms were effective forms of birth control.

Timing method and early withdrawal really do work. Not sure how that turned into a left v right thing, but it is what it is.

In typical usage...
Nothing: 85 will get pregnant
Pullout method: 22 will get pregnant
Timing method: 24 will get pregnant
Male condom: 18 will get pregnant

But everyone seems to act like they do nothing.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA : "Evie itself is obsessed with "natural family planning," the oft-touted conservative "alternative" to hormonal birth control."

On the bright side they're into creampies.....so....hurray?


Only a hurray if it's on film, otherwise it's a ... "crap another mouth to feed."
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Ladies, just go back to using a paper calendar.   This shiat is wack.


Don't trust anything that bleeds for three or four days and doesn't die.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There are tons of apps that track periods and help couples plan children with the Rythme method. Plenty of people in monogamous relationships, who may also unable to use traditional contraceptives, are able to utilize trackers to ensure that they avoid a pregnancy.

Because someone you don't like made something you would have generally approved of, you no longer approve of it and have changed your entire principals and beliefs to feel aligned with your resentment.
 
