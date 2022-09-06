 Skip to content
(The Street)   Elon has opinions about K-pop(ulation)   (thestreet.com) divider line
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think you mean D-Pop subby
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I lived in Japan for 6 years. The problem is their family social structure when it comes to having kids. If a woman is working and has a child, she is expected to quit and become a full-time mom. This means that many younger Japanese women have decided not to date or get married since they like their independence and freedom more than being forced to take care of kids and do nothing else.

To address this, Japan and Korea both need to heavily invest in day-care facilities that are affordable (maybe even tax-paid) so people can have both a career and a family.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More proof he's a raging conservative: he spends all his time thinking about other people reproducing.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: More proof he's a raging conservative: he spends all his time thinking about other people reproducing.


After he said the Democrats are "hateful" and thinks the GOP are the "good guys", it was very clear exactly who and what he was. He's firmly allied with Peter Theil and the neo-feudalist agenda

He even says as much

"The issue here is that the Democrat party is overly controlled by the unions and by the trial lawyers - particularly the class action lawyers," Musk explained on the show. "And generally if you see something that is not in the interest of the people on the Democrat side, it's going to come because of unions - which is just another form of monopoly - and the trial lawyers."

So employees who seek a better deal for themselves and protect themselves from his famous verbal abuse are part of the Democrat's "hate" and are working against their own self interest - just wow

And you got to love his take on the GOP

"To be fair, on the Republican side - if you [ask] why is something not ideal happening, it's because of corporate evil and religious zealotry," he added.

Yeah... equitability for your employees is hate, corporate evil and religious zealotry is love

The guy is an absolute piece of shiat
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: More proof he's a raging conservative: he spends all his time thinking about other people reproducing.


I gather he also spends a fair bit of time thinking about himself reproducing.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have concerns about the population of Elon Musk.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Breaking News:  World's Richest Man is a Weirdo!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Whoever keeps asking and publishing his opinion,please stop.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At this point, I just assume all billionaires drink their own pee. Musk has built an entire space program to travel to Mars, but I know. I know he just wants to normalize drinking recycled urine for months on end.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
«This is the question that seems to preoccupy Elon Musk, the most influential CEO in the world.»
Sweet Fancy Horace, "The Street"! Stop sucking his dongle so hard!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Or K-Pop criticism, or advice on running a country. In fact, don't really ask Musk for advice on much of anything.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: At this point, I just assume all billionaires drink their own pee. Musk has built an entire space program to travel to Mars, but I know. I know he just wants to normalize drinking recycled urine for months on end.


Only he'll drink the fresh water and everyone ELSE can drink his filtered piss.
 
Trik
He's leading you around by the short hairs and your hate blinds you to it.
He's manipulating people like he manipulates the stock market.
Next year or the year after his pendulum will swing the other way and a different group of people will be foaming at the mouth.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The only reason Elon Musk wants to create neural implants is so that nobody will oppose his imbecilic will to power. :(
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't he a very loud advocate of the sort of "Work comes first, second, and third" type culture that leads to these sort of problems?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trik: He's leading you around by the short hairs and your hate blinds you to it.


He is not smart enough to know what we've read, or what we think about. He seems genuinely as unintelligent and incurious as Donald Trump. He expreses his lack of curiosity differently, but he is equally stupid and hates exploring. The guy doesn't explore. He can't know what we hate. He literally has no concept of our worlds.
 
Trik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: He can't know what we hate.


That's why he tweets, so the masses will willingly show him.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Libertarians and incels love that farkin' guy for some reason.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
I am absolutely surprised that a scumbag oligarch hates unions.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Trik: He's leading you around by the short hairs and your hate blinds you to it.

He is not smart enough to know what we've read, or what we think about. He seems genuinely as unintelligent and incurious as Donald Trump. He expreses his lack of curiosity differently, but he is equally stupid and hates exploring. The guy doesn't explore. He can't know what we hate. He literally has no concept of our worlds.


I don't think that's true; I think he is actually intelligent about technical things to a certain degree, and he isn't a stupid person in an absolute sense the way that Trump is. However, he is also a raging douchebag whose ego and greed and ambition lead him to side with whoever feeds those much larger sides of his personality. His priorities are extremely f*cked up.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

This is the first I've ever heard the Dem party being controlled by unions and trial lawyers lol. That just makes zero sense at all.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Elon Musk is a Jerry Smith who thinks he is a Rick Sanchez.

You are already picturing Elon Jerry waggling its worm butts, aren't you?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can we fast forward to the part where this psycho eats banana nut ice cream prepared by Mormons while he watches Ice Station Zebra?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There was a time in the past when I thought Elon was a pretty bright guy.

Then he had to keep opening his mouth and dispel that notion at every turn.

I should probably thank him for it.
 
