 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(HelenaIR.com)   Man returns library book overdue by 14,153 days, along with check for late fees. Mr. Bookman may be willing to close the case   (helenair.com) divider line
12
    More: Sappy, Book, Paper, overdue library books, Jerry Seinfeld, second years of law school, Public library, following year, English-language films  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2022 at 10:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I won't turn off my adblocker.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ RIP
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a Helena long time to have a library book...

Maybe they thought they were St. Jerome...


/obscure?
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peepee's and weewee's on the run
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bookman?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Siskabush
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cute story. Thanks subby. Needed that considering what's going on here is Saskatchewan.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Huh, I have a book checked out for around 11,000 days. I guess I should hold off on returning it.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Siskabush: Cute story. Thanks subby. Needed that considering what's going on here is Saskatchewan.


Link to goings-on, plz?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hope he has enough red licorice
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.