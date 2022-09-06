 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Philadelphia)   Sailor sets autopilot to use bathroom. Autopilot says watch this   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
14
    More: Facepalm, New Jersey, Steve Strickland, English-language films, intervening hours, Jersey Shore beach Monday morning, Chesapeake Bay, Maryland, surrounding area  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2022 at 5:35 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat the bed
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've only seen Sam Holmes use the autopilot while out on the open water away from land and hazards. Guy should have followed his example.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Didn't realize Tesla also made boats.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is that like when you set the cruise control on your RV and step away from the driver's seat to grab a cold beer?

/nah, you might actually get away with that
//once
 
DiffMavis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How hard is it to just weigh anchor? I'm sure before the autopilot went off it was sailing fine. But also, he definitely was in there longer than 5 minutes.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Could be worse...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Couldn't heave to while he was taking care of business below?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
were you 50 feet from shore, or in the shiatter for an hour?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: were you 50 feet from shore, or in the shiatter for an hour?


Yes.
 
BigChad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Since when do Autopilots need to use the bathroom?
 
ansius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wasn't he told that the other person on the radio was a lighthouse, just like in that FW: FW; FW: absolutely true, this really happened story?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DiffMavis: How hard is it to just weigh anchor? I'm sure before the autopilot went off it was sailing fine. But also, he definitely was in there longer than 5 minutes.


I guess it would depend on how fast you were cruising and how fast you can down the sails and drop anchor. He probably woulda been better off just lashing the wheel or rudder in place instead of autopiloting it.

Sometimes last night's shrimp cocktail just needs to escape.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Is that like when you set the cruise control on your RV and step away from the driver's seat to grab a cold beer?

/nah, you might actually get away with that
//once


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Bonus
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Drop trou?  Drop anchor!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.