(WFMZ Allentown)   Stop yelling at your kids for doodling on their bedroom walls   (wfmz.com) divider line
18
    More: Spiffy, Keith Haring, Angela Garner, wall of a home, artist Keith Haring, Kutztown, Pennsylvania, Scott Garner, piece special, Switch  
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I sit,
Broken Hearted
Tried to shiat,
Merely farted

As true today as when it was written
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sorry I misread the headline.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's paints for that now. Better they're drawing on it vs eating the chips off it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's fine as long as they do it at a friend's house.
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yell at your kids for tax evasion and money laundering instead.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So now I can yell at them for no reason. In public.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wall mounted radiant baby sounds like an odd way to heat a room.
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My kids have had the option to draw on the walls since we bought the house 17 years ago, my older boy never did but my autistic younger son went crazy from about 2 to 8. Now he complains about it, I told him he can clean the room and I'll buy the paint but he gets to do the work since it's going to take 2 layers of primer and 2 layers of whatever color he wants. I made the offer about a year ago, still waiting on him to take me up on it =)
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Giggle

Fark user imageView Full Size


/giggle
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Better yet, cover the lower 2-3 feet of their bedroom walls with something dry erase markers can write on, give them some child-safe markers and tell them to go nuts.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd like to note that the family hung a doodle on the wall, the boy didn't doodle on the wall itself.

But I must have missed an important detail. 18 years ago their plan was to auction it off someday? I missed what made it obvious that it would be aucton-worthy. For that matter, what is making it aucton-worthy now?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: I'd like to note that the family hung a doodle on the wall, the boy didn't doodle on the wall itself.

But I must have missed an important detail. 18 years ago their plan was to auction it off someday? I missed what made it obvious that it would be aucton-worthy. For that matter, what is making it aucton-worthy now?


??????????

Nice rock you live under
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I painted the wall in my garage a while back. Even have a recent pic handy
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Back when we had the interior of our house painted, the painter gave some pencils to our kids and told them to go nuts drawing on the walls.  They loved it

Painted over it the next day of course
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Better yet, cover the lower 2-3 feet of their bedroom walls with something dry erase markers can write on, give them some child-safe markers and tell them to go nuts.


And they will draw from 36" to 44" up the walls

Every farking time
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Paint and drywall repair are cheap. Relatively speaking.

I gave each of my kids one wall. One used it to do equations and make schedules. One wrote passwords, screen names and URLs. One covered the wall with posters. One left it bare. One punched holes in it with a fist. One made a secret hidey hole. No, I don't have six kids. And yes, I gave them bulletin boards and whiteboards too. No great works of art were forthcoming.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nintenfreak: Here I sit,
Broken Hearted
Tried to shiat,
Merely farted
shiat
As true today as when it was written


Those who write on shiathouse walls
roll their shiat in little balls.
Those who read these words of wit
eat those little balls of shiat.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And the inverse should also be considered: parents, stop decorating your kids' walls without their consent.

csb: when I was a toddler (2,3?), my parents spent the day wallpapering my room.  Glue being what it was those days (maybe it's still like that?), it would take almost 2 days to dry.  Still, my parents put me to sleep in my newly papered room.  The next morning, they came in and found that I had pulled down over half of the strips of wallpaper.  While on the wall, they were slightly tacky (in adhesion, can't comment on the aesthetic) but now, stomped down onto the carpet, the extra air allowed them to adhere into bizarre runways I'd constructed across the room.  Worse, still, was the clump of strips I had gathered in the middle of my room, which I had apparently tried to form into a large ball.  I had actually fallen asleep into this gluey morass and some of the strips dried attached to my body, my hair.  The only thing they could do was dump me in the bath, soak me to get the strips of paper off, I looked like some kind of bizarre sea monster, my mother shrieking, my dad cussing... My dad drank Olympia 16oz.  He always finished telling this story by saying that by 9am, the 2 beers he had left in the fridge were gone and he was demanding more before he tackled my room again. End csb.

Obvious, no Keith Haring was I.  Possibly, a paper mache performance artist in the making?
 
