(UPI)   CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, x 273   (upi.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Guinness World Records, Twin Galaxies, Guinness World Record, World record, LAGO Gent Rozebroeken, Belgian resort, Olympic-sized swimming pool, proper cannonball form  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damien Rice - Cannonball - Official Video
Youtube 3yqM--IMkX4
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3yqM--IMkX4]


Psshhh.

The Breeders - Cannonball
Youtube fxvkI9MTQw4
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guinness World Records said a total 345 people took the simultaneous plunge into the pool, but only 298 of those followed proper cannonball form and were counted for the record

An added bonus is the 298 record holders can easily flaunt their achievement in front of the nearly 15% of the people who failed to perform a Guinness legal cannon ball dive that day.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the TV show Cheers:

Norm: "I'll go to the YMCA and do 20 in the pool"

Sam: "Laps?"

Norm: "Cannonballs."
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ray Stevens - "The Cannonball Run Opening"
Youtube kk1vbwb6vS8
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caddyshack - CANNONBALL!
Youtube MsO8f_uybU8
 
Hawk the Hawk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Belgian?  I would have guessed Poolish.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was there any water left in the pool after?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
in the shade / in the shade
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cannonball Adderley Quintet - Jeannine (Live Video 1962)
Youtube mN1SwOdbdBU
 
tommyl66
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And not a single one of their mothers were watching even though they said they were.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
20 cannonballs multiplied by 273 ?
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 340x287] [View Full Size image _x_]


CANINEBALL
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Subby, is that (CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL) x 273 or CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, (CANNONBALL, x 273)?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WOOOOOOOO CANNONBALL!

Fark user imageView Full Size


WOOOOOOOO CANNONBALL!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: Subby, is that (CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL) x 273 or CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, (CANNONBALL, x 273)?


Solve for x.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would have thought the filter would prevent this much caps lock.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: in the shade / in the shade


Last splash, indeed.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I Ate Shergar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3yqM--IMkX4]

Psshhh.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fxvkI9MTQw4]


Yeah, this was what I came here for.

/not giving you one divine hammer
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I find subby's cannonball math lacking. The expression given works out to 5460 CANNONBALLs
 
buravirgil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FOR/NEXT loop, subby
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adj_m
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They should have started with 198 and then added a person 100 times, then they could have won the record for most records beaten in a day.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kk1vbwb6vS8]


Fun fact: The real life Cannonball Run record was broken about ten times during the early days of the pandemic when highway travel, and therefore traffic, was at a minimum.  IIRC, they didn't quite get it below 24 hours, but somebody taking a different bicoastal route did (as opposed to the traditional New York to LA route).
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Bathia_Mapes: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kk1vbwb6vS8]

Fun fact: The real life Cannonball Run record was broken about ten times during the early days of the pandemic when highway travel, and therefore traffic, was at a minimum.  IIRC, they didn't quite get it below 24 hours, but somebody taking a different bicoastal route did (as opposed to the traditional New York to LA route).


Yeah, it's unlikely to be broken again because of it. I've heard there has been discussion to 'asterisk' those runs.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnny_stingray: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/mN1SwOdbdBU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3]


Well mercy, mercy, mercy!
Cannonball Adderley Quintet - "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy" (1966)
Youtube s4rXEKtC8iY
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Geotpf: Bathia_Mapes: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kk1vbwb6vS8]

Fun fact: The real life Cannonball Run record was broken about ten times during the early days of the pandemic when highway travel, and therefore traffic, was at a minimum.  IIRC, they didn't quite get it below 24 hours, but somebody taking a different bicoastal route did (as opposed to the traditional New York to LA route).

Yeah, it's unlikely to be broken again because of it. I've heard there has been discussion to 'asterisk' those runs.


Which makes sense.  Those conditions will never repeat, barring equally extraordinary events.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Guinness Book of Farking....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Geotpf: Bathia_Mapes: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kk1vbwb6vS8]

Fun fact: The real life Cannonball Run record was broken about ten times during the early days of the pandemic when highway travel, and therefore traffic, was at a minimum.  IIRC, they didn't quite get it below 24 hours, but somebody taking a different bicoastal route did (as opposed to the traditional New York to LA route).

Yeah, it's unlikely to be broken again because of it. I've heard there has been discussion to 'asterisk' those runs.


They should be.  Thise drivers dosnt have to deal with a lot of the things others did.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: I find subby's cannonball math lacking. The expression given works out to 5460 CANNONBALLs


Another PEDMAS application. Multiplication first. CANNONBALL x 273. Then add 19 more CANNONBALLs.

... So I come up with 292, which is still six short. Yeah, figure your shiat out, subby.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL, CANNONBALL...x 273

Ladies and gentlemen, the Battle of Trafalgar.

/also, it's PLUS 273, not times 273, unless only the last CANNONBALL is itself multiplied by 273
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Super Chronic: RyansPrivates: I find subby's cannonball math lacking. The expression given works out to 5460 CANNONBALLs

Another PEDMAS application. Multiplication first. CANNONBALL x 273. Then add 19 more CANNONBALLs.

... So I come up with 292, which is still six short. Yeah, figure your shiat out, subby.


Yeah, I can see that, but the problem is that the irregular "," isn't a common operator. I guess possibly that CANNONBALL equals some 3 digit number (i.e. 404) such that the expression is really:

404,404,404,404,404,404,404,404,404,404,404,404,404,404,404,404,404,404,404,404 x 273. The problem is the trailing comma. In short, this expression very irregular.
 
