(MSN)   Motherfarkin' science extends its unbeaten streak as researchers at Boston Children's Hospital and Duke University announce the discovery of SP1-77, an antibody that destroys ALL known variants of SARS-CoV-2   (msn.com)
41
41 Comments     (+0 »)
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antivax nut jobs will declare this will turn us into gay robot zombies or something
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
SP1-77

I'm having terrifying flashbacks to windows XP service packs.
Please rename.
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Duke sucks.
- SARS-CoV-2, probably.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can I have a gay robot please? I hear they are great at housework, interior design and BJs. What's not to love?
 
ubermensch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wicked
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Antivax nut jobs will declare this will turn us into gay robot zombies or something


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Antivax nut jobs will declare this will turn us into gay robot zombies or something


Do the gay robot zombies come in a Lipstick Lesbian variety?  Asking for a friend.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The identical thread about ten down also got few comments.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Can I have a gay robot please? I hear they are great at housework, interior design and BJs. What's not to love?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Boston Children's Hospital sucks.
 
Trik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And I heard last month that a FBI raid at trump's compound would finally bring about his fall.
Still waiting for that....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm not putting that crap in my body, who knows what effects it might have. Besides, my uncles roommate knows this guy who's cousin is a chiropractor, and he says 1 part bleach with 2 parts of hydrogen peroxide mixed with 5 ml of fish antibiotics will cure covid instantly.
 
ITIL Prince [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Once it destroys your body, where does your mind survive? Do you just sort of hover there? Do you get like a new robot body, or do you take over the nearest one? Does that new one have to be a baby that's just born, and if so, do you get to retain your memories so you come out aware? That would be super awkward.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Can I have a gay robot please? I hear they are great at housework, interior design and BJs. What's not to love?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The smart play is to now charge 1000 dollars a pop. Reach out to the wealthy first, then the poor will clamor for it. Giving the stuff out for free led to the current debacle.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
An anti-body. It destroys your body, subby! A high price to pay to prevent Covid. Imma stick with my own remedy made of ivermectin and bleach tablets.
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this when I am supposed to say "the spice must flow" unironically?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is just to distract everyone from Boston Children's Hospital's transbabbies.
 
acouvis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Can I have a gay robot please? I hear they are great at housework, interior design and BJs. What's not to love?


Can we replace the anti-vaxxers with the gay robots?  Both are equally likely to pass the Turing test and at least the robots are quiet.
 
kindms
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Im glad the folks at Boston Childrens were able to stay focused through all the death threats

https://www.wbur.org/news/2022/08/16/boston-childrens-hospital-harassment-transgender-surgery

f-ing republican morons
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Can I have a gay robot please? I hear they are great at housework, interior design and BJs. What's not to love?


Yikes. 911 on speed-dial?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cue the Doomers. 'Don't care, will still wear masks in the shower and stay indoors 24/7.'
 
Bruscar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wish this article didn't mention the mice. My son loves epidemiology, but hates how lab animals, especially rodents, are abused and mistreated during research.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's like the Lockheed blackbird spy plane of antibodies!
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No farkin' thanks, I heard this shiat turns people into gay robot purple monkey dishwashers.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
100% because it comes from a children's hospital, the moran brigade will be convinced that it comes from the adrenochrome of aborted christian fetuses that refused the gay Muslim transgender grooming in the womb from the drag queen book reading rituals.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: This is just to distract everyone from Boston Children's Hospital's transbabbies.


I understand that their old mascot was insensitive, but changing from the Boston Childrens Hospital Redmen to the Boston Childrens Hospital Transbabbies doesn't seem like a huge improvement.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: SP1-77

I'm having terrifying flashbacks to windows XP service packs.
Please rename.


want to go back to windows ME?
 
spaceberry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Cue the Doomers. 'Don't care, will still wear masks in the shower and stay indoors 24/7.'


turns out I just don't actually like people or the outside world all that much.  I found a place that will pay me to do stuff with my computer and stay home with my dogs and I found another place that will deliver my groceries...so I don't have to put up with people, weather, or traffic anymore in order to live. Winner winner chicken dinner.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: Circusdog320: Antivax nut jobs will declare this will turn us into gay robot zombies or something

[c.tenor.com image 220x124]


Something about turning the frogs gray...
Fark user imageView Full Size

#GRAYFROGS
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm shorting Pfizer. And GameStop.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

saywhonow: 100% because it comes from a children's hospital, the moran brigade will be convinced that it comes from the adrenochrome of aborted christian fetuses that refused the gay Muslim transgender grooming in the womb from the drag queen book reading rituals.


A Hollywood story-writer would get laughed out of town if they presented this as a plot.

/And yet this is reality for millions of Americans.

//How did I end up in this thread reality.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The antibody is produced by soaking ivermectin in bleach under a UV light.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gooch: The smart play is to now charge 1000 dollars a pop. Reach out to the wealthy first, then the poor will clamor for it. Giving the stuff out for free led to the current debacle.


Yup. With this crowd of conspiracy-addicted chuckf*cks we have to deal with, DENYING them treatment will make them demand it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: SP1-77

I'm having terrifying flashbacks to windows XP service packs.
Please rename.


Nae problemo!  We've now renamed it to SCP-096 - much less scary, no?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

saywhonow: 100% because it comes from a children's hospital, the moran brigade will be convinced that it comes from the adrenochrome of aborted christian fetuses that refused the gay Muslim transgender grooming in the womb from the drag queen book reading rituals.


Wrong, It's a CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, not an ABORTED FETUS hospital, therefore it is perfect science.

Study it out.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brantgoose: Can I have a gay robot please? I hear they are great at housework, interior design and BJs. What's not to love?


I'm not sure how robot sexual orientations work, but a good BJ is a good BJ.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought the last vaccine was supposed to be THE fix for this.
 
