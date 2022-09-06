 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Express)   Putin fuming for being caught off guard as Ukraine launches surprise offence in Kharkiv (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Interesting, Russia, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, Ukrainian language, Kiev, Administrative divisions of Ukraine, Ukrainians, Kherson region  
•       •       •

1445 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2022 at 3:35 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It is probably not necessary to kill every Russian soldier, although that might be a side benefit. Just starve them out and eliminate their ability to supply their armed forces and sooner or later they will have to leave.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ruthless dictators hate this one simple trick.

/sorry, had to
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That is so unfair he should complain to the UN about how mean they are.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
surprise offence.

really?
 
King Something
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope he's pissed.  But The Express and Mail Online are also the primary sources of "Putin will be dead in weeks because of ____________" news stories.  So, take this one with a grain of salt.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dude, you got satellites still yeah?

/i bet for the last ten years they've been using Apple maps
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Dude, you got satellites still yeah?

/i bet for the last ten years they've been using Apple maps


You could just look up how busy a place is on google and see the traffic is heavy headed right toward your bunker.
The orcs suck at recon.
 
Trevt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I hope he's pissed.  But The Express and Mail Online are also the primary sources of "Putin will be dead in weeks because of ____________" news stories.  So, take this one with a grain of salt.


Telegraph is on this as well, so looks like something is happening for real this time.
Paywall, sorry : https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/09/06/ukraine-news-russia-war-nord-stream-gas-kherson-zaporizhzhia/
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Today the Ukrainians went on the attack in the Balakliya area.

Fark user imageView Full Size


does seem like an easy target
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's HAPPENING
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: It is probably not necessary to kill every Russian soldier, although that might be a side benefit. Just starve them out and eliminate their ability to supply their armed forces and sooner or later they will have to leave.


I would propose a special exemption for Orcs that either head back to Russia or Surrender.

Always leave the enemy an escape or they will fight to the last.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Brits are lucky that their conservative louts aren't treasonous Russian stooges like ours are.
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Off fence?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Putin may have been suprised, but the "leadership" on the ground wasn't.  It is almost as if they want to lose. and to go home asap...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's going kinda like this:

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, we have UAF offensives in western Kherson Oblast, UAF advancing in Donbass, and now a hard push near Kharkiv. I'm kinda expecting more activity south of Zaporizhzhia next.

Sounds like Ukraine is gonna force Vladimir the Incompetent to decide what he wants to defend. The orcs still outnumber Ukrainian forces across the entire war, but UAF has the initiative and can establish local numerical superiority where they want it- at least temporarily. But manpower and artillery throw weight are not the key factors here- logistics is. Russia simply does not have the logistics to hold out against every UAF attack at once. It's been the primary weak point for the orcs for the entire war, and logistical failures undermine everything russia is trying to accomplish.

Watch where the russian logistics get concentrated, and that's what the Malignant Midget of Moscow is most interested in trying to hold. The other theaters are likely to be swinging in the wind until that operation is put to bed.

That last bit, translated, means Ukraine is going to be gaining ground and killing orcs in at least one of the axes of advance.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Rene ala Carte: It is probably not necessary to kill every Russian soldier, although that might be a side benefit. Just starve them out and eliminate their ability to supply their armed forces and sooner or later they will have to leave.

I would propose a special exemption for Orcs that either head back to Russia or Surrender.

Always leave the enemy an escape or they will fight to the last.


Surrender is the better option. They may be allowed to live.
But heading back to Russia, just might be a death sentence for them.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trevt: stuhayes2010: I hope he's pissed.  But The Express and Mail Online are also the primary sources of "Putin will be dead in weeks because of ____________" news stories.  So, take this one with a grain of salt.

Telegraph is on this as well, so looks like something is happening for real this time.
Paywall, sorry : https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/09/06/ukraine-news-russia-war-nord-stream-gas-kherson-zaporizhzhia/


There have been reports going around for a while that Russian intelligence has been giving Putin analysis that both overstates Russian military capability and downplays Ukrainian military capability for some time now, leading to Putin feeling like this was the right time to launch an invasion of Ukraine.

Kind of what happens if you create a system where people are afraid of falling out a 5th floor window onto a big pile of bullets if they tell Putin that things aren't going great.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when we are able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must appear inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near."
― Sun tzu, The Art of War
 
thornhill
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm shocked. I thought Putin would have taken it well and have had a calm, measured response.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SpectroBoy: Rene ala Carte: It is probably not necessary to kill every Russian soldier, although that might be a side benefit. Just starve them out and eliminate their ability to supply their armed forces and sooner or later they will have to leave.

I would propose a special exemption for Orcs that either head back to Russia or Surrender.

Always leave the enemy an escape or they will fight to the last.

Surrender is the better option. They may be allowed to live.
But heading back to Russia, just might be a death sentence for them.


Russian soldiers surrendering is the better option for the Ukrainians as well as soldiers that return to Russia can be turned around and thrown at them again.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fortunately for the cleaning crew he really can't fling too much caviar on the wall with those tiny spoons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm more taken aback that Russia is importing shells from North Korea which are probably in terrible condition.  Attempting to transport 40 year old shells on the Trans Siberian Railway is going to end up with several exploding trains.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thornhill: I'm shocked. I thought Putin would have taken it well and have had a calm, measured response.


I tried to Google for a Hitler/Putin Downfall parody clip but they are all unsavory for this purpose.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Putin may have been suprised, but the "leadership" on the ground wasn't.


Wasn't there a Fark thread about a build up around Kharkiv and the Ukrainian government saying that they were going to attack Kharkiv?

Clearly Putin doesn't read Fark.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Attempting to transport 40 year old shells on the Trans Siberian Railway is going to end up with several exploding trains.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: It is probably not necessary to kill every Russian soldier, although that might be a side benefit. Just starve them out and eliminate their ability to supply their armed forces and sooner or later they will have to leave.


You leave 1 to tell the tale
 
Moonfaced Assassin of Joy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Go get 'em, boys!

Fark Putin and his orc army.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh is he fuming. Guess he can die mad about it. Sooner please. Die.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rapmaster2000: Attempting to transport 40 year old shells on the Trans Siberian Railway is going to end up with several exploding trains.

You'd probably want the orchestra to stop playing.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.