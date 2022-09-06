 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Local officials celebrate the opening of a new footbridge in the Democratic Republic of Congo by cutting an apparently load-bearing ceremonial ribbon   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I would like to say that it is a very great pleasure, honour and privilege for me to open this bridge, but I can't because my lying circuits are all out of commission. I hate and despise you all. I now declare this hapless cyberstructure open to the unthinking abuse of all who wantonly cross her."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love the soldier in the shades just standing there: "This isn't even my job."
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess a footbridge over a shallow, dry gorge is worthy of ceremony and military in Ghana.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical democrats
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gotta love the soldier in the shades just standing there: "This isn't even my job."


"and I'm not even supposed to be here today."
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gotta love the soldier in the shades just standing there: "This isn't even my job."


The two of them have their feet bracing the platform so it doesn't turn into the world's least fun seesaw.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes more sense when you see the other camera's perspective...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why you should not vote libertarian.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: I guess a footbridge over a shallow, dry gorge is worthy of ceremony and military in Ghana.


I thought it was the DRC?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same thing happened 3 months ago, but in Mexico

https://www.fark.com/comments/12400409/Now-we-re-open-re-built-scenic-footbridge-Ahhhhhhh-thud

People haven't yet learned that footbridges have weight limits.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ssaoi: And this is why you should not vote libertarian.


Libertarian Solution: If you are killed by a defective bridge you can sue the bridge builder.

Chessmate!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: NewportBarGuy: Gotta love the soldier in the shades just standing there: "This isn't even my job."

The two of them have their feet bracing the platform so it doesn't turn into the world's least fun seesaw.


Ahhhhhhh... thank you very much. Did not see that.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Typical democrats


But they're democratic Republicans!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Tom Tuttle from Tacoma, Washington unavailable for comment
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Doesn't look that high. What is there that needed a bridge built over it? I'm assuming older collapsed bridges.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Men in tights: Bridge fight
Youtube 2OsRePNS4pk
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gotta love the soldier in the shades just standing there: "This isn't even my job."


His job is to safeguard the champagne, which he did and looked good doing it.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mexico is way ahead of you...
Dozens tumble as Mexican footbridge collapses during opening ceremony
Youtube t28fGSevFos
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sub Human: swahnhennessy: I guess a footbridge over a shallow, dry gorge is worthy of ceremony and military in Ghana.

I thought it was the DRC?


It was. And is. I just think of Africa as one big coun...no, actually I almost wrote Uganda in my post but then "corrected" myself. DRC is a much worse place than Ghana.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
picayune.uclick.comView Full Size
 
Slives [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Doesn't look that high. What is there that needed a bridge built over it? I'm assuming older collapsed bridges.


Fall of the Bridge of Usher?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Tom Tuttle from Tacoma, Washington unavailable for comment


"It's not that I can't help these people. It's just I don't want to."
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Sub Human: swahnhennessy: I guess a footbridge over a shallow, dry gorge is worthy of ceremony and military in Ghana.

I thought it was the DRC?

It was. And is. I just think of Africa as one big coun...no, actually I almost wrote Uganda in my post but then "corrected" myself. DRC is a much worse place than Ghana.


More bugs, anyway.
 
tuxq
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The guy laughing is my brother in spirit.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

yellowjester: Mexico is way ahead of you...
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/t28fGSevFos?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Maybe I'm just a total wuss with an exaggerated sense of risk aversion, but just seeing that many people on a footbridge instantly sets off alarm bells in my head.

I think the same thing around here when people have a big party on their second floor backyard deck. They'll jam it full of people and I'm just like, nope.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can get a 5 man crew from outside the McDonald's at $17 an hour to do a better job than that.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I guess a footbridge over a shallow, dry gorge is worthy of ceremony and military in Ghana.


You know that people have been building footbridges for thousands of years, and they used to know how to do in in the Congo. But now they have been told to use a different technology, one devised by Europeans, and it's not necessary. The old way worked just as well, or better, even if the bridge had to be rebuilt every ten years. What  their leaders really wanted from Europeans, when trade began, were weapons, not bridges. May the gods help us all to return to the old ways.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Another Democratic Republic with failing infrastructure?

Make Congo Great Again!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Sub Human: swahnhennessy: I guess a footbridge over a shallow, dry gorge is worthy of ceremony and military in Ghana.

I thought it was the DRC?

It was. And is. I just think of Africa as one big coun...no, actually I almost wrote Uganda in my post but then "corrected" myself. DRC is a much worse place than Ghana.


Due to lack of bridges, which they were trying to correct.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
From the comments. Had to fact check this was a real quote, which it apparently is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess life ran out of art to imitate so it went with public-domain cartoons.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I guess a footbridge over a shallow, dry gorge is worthy of ceremony and military in Ghana.


We are here today to witness the opening of a new box to replace the box which used to stand at the corner of Ulverston Road and Sandwood Crescent. Owing to the road-widening programme carried out by the Borough Council, the Ulverston Road box was removed, leaving the wall box in Esher Road as the only box for the Ulverston Road area. This new box will enable the people of the Ulverston Road area to post letters, post-cards and small packages without recourse to the Esher Road box or to the box outside the post office at Turner's Parade which many people used to use, but which has now been discontinued owing to the opening of this box and also the re-organization of box distribution throughout the whole area, which comes into force with the opening of new boxes at the Wyatt Road Post Office in July.

Nous sommes ici ce matin pour loire témoin à l'ouvermre de la nouvelle boîte pour reinplacer la boîte qui autrefois était placée au coin d'Ulverston Road et Sandwood Crescent. Porte que du projet pour l'égissement de la hie qui fait par le Borough Council, la boîte dam Ulverston Road est remplacée, et la boîte de tour dons Esher Road, est la seule boîte pour le région d'Ulverston Road. Cette boîte nouvelle rendra capables les hommes d'Ulverston Road de merue dons la poste les lettres, les cane-postales, et des petits paquets sans avant besoin de la boîte de tour dons Esher Road, ou les boîtes de la Turner's Parade bureau de poste, qui beaucoup des hommes one fait usage mais qui est maintenant disconfinuée parce que l'ouverture de cette boîte ici, et le réorganisation régionale que commence avec l'ouverture des boîtes au bureau de poste en Wyatt Road le juillet.

Wir kornmen bier heute Morgen fur die Einfang auf dem neue Kabinett fur die Poste...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Doesn't look that high. What is there that needed a bridge built over it? I'm assuming older collapsed bridges.


Looked to me like a drainage canal, which must be difficult to cross in the rainy season. We in the West take for granted our wealth and ability to defeat such obstacles, and I can understand how it could make a big improvement in the lives of people in some impoverished spot in the middle of nowhere. Hope they don't have to wait years for it to be repaired, assuming it ever is.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: ssaoi: And this is why you should not vote libertarian.

Libertarian Solution: If you are killed by a defective bridge you can sue the bridge builder.

Chessmate!


Libertarian solution: steal the bridge, claim you built it, and force other people to pay you to use it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Даже если им 14 лет?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess they aren't starving anymore. Gotta build to American weights.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: From the comments. Had to fact check this was a real quote, which it apparently is.

[Fark user image image 425x265]


English like typing detected

/I have English relatives and the cultural reputation is deserved.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: From the comments. Had to fact check this was a real quote, which it apparently is.

[Fark user image image 425x265]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: From the comments. Had to fact check this was a real quote, which it apparently is.

[Fark user image image 425x265]

English like typing detected

/I have English relatives and the cultural reputation is deserved.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Begoggle: SpectroBoy: ssaoi: And this is why you should not vote libertarian.

Libertarian Solution: If you are killed by a defective bridge you can sue the bridge builder.

Chessmate!

Libertarian solution: steal the bridge, claim you built it, and force other people to pay you to use it.


But do they call me Frink, the Great Libertarian Bridge-Builder?
 
suid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: Maybe I'm just a total wuss with an exaggerated sense of risk aversion, but just seeing that many people on a footbridge instantly sets off alarm bells in my head.


How about 300,000 people on the Golden Gate Bridge?

https://www.sfgate.com/local-donotuse/article/Golden-Gate-bridge-walk-1987-anniversary-disaster-13896571.php

s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is that Lady Cynthia Fitzmelton cutting the ribbon?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/RIP, Jo Kendall
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nytmare: Same thing happened 3 months ago, but in Mexico

People haven't yet learned that footbridges have weight limits.


People haven't learned not to trust bridges built in 3rd world countries
 
maudibjr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Looks just like a metal beam they slapped a sheet metal walkway on with some extremely flimsy handrails.  I doubt this was engineered in any way, just some guy slapped it together.

or pretty much what I would do.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cwheelie: nytmare: Same thing happened 3 months ago, but in Mexico

People haven't yet learned that footbridges have weight limits.

People haven't learned not to trust bridges built in 3rd world countries


media.nbcphiladelphia.comView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

suid: shoegaze99: Maybe I'm just a total wuss with an exaggerated sense of risk aversion, but just seeing that many people on a footbridge instantly sets off alarm bells in my head.

How about 300,000 people on the Golden Gate Bridge?

https://www.sfgate.com/local-donotuse/article/Golden-Gate-bridge-walk-1987-anniversary-disaster-13896571.php

[s.hdnux.com image 850x566]


That's wild. Don't know how I didn't know about that event already, but yeah, that sure as hell seems like it was an awful idea.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: From the comments. Had to fact check this was a real quote, which it apparently is.

[Fark user image image 425x265]

English like typing detected

/I have English relatives and the cultural reputation is deserved.


The DRC was a Belgian colony

/I cant think of any word more disgusting than Belgian

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
