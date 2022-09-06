 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Wait, social media will have "things to say" about the Satan themed birthday party I threw for my one year old? Who knew?   (nypost.com) divider line
34
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

439 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2022 at 1:05 PM (17 minutes ago)



34 Comments     (+0 »)
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There was cake, that is a win.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Parties for one year olds are mostly for the adults involved anyways. Kid had a smash cake. Happy birthday kid. Your mom seems fun.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As long as she doesn't let her get that Mr. Burns haircut.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Look, normally when you promise the soul of your baby to an ancient middle-eastern war deity with an affinity for blood sacrifices you just call it a "baptism" and nobody cares.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
NYPOST you say "accused of" as if she's ashamed of and trying to hide it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: There was cake, that is a win.


And the frosting is NOT cream cheese. Win.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait till the kid rebels as a teen and becomes a fundie born again Christian.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who cares? The kid has fun, and the cake got eaten.
Christians are weird.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Wait till the kid rebels as a teen and becomes a fundie born again Christian.


...and gets raped by a youth pastor....
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I bet the kid's a girl and her name is Lilith"
*clicks link*
Yup

Some people are just farking stupid. Went on a date with a good looking woman, she seemed pretty cool. Was a VP at a major global enterprise, well spoken, seemed smart.
Then she mentions that she named her daughter Lilith and was confused why people gave her shiat about that

It's up there with naming your kid Adolf or Mark Zuckerberg. There's just some things you don't do in polite society
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shinji3i: NYPOST you say "accused of" as if she's ashamed of and trying to hide it.



I was trying to figure out how to tackle that one. Thanks.

Like it's against the law or some crap.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now i want a Baphomet piñata for my b-day...
 
Weaver95
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: It's up there with naming your kid Adolf or Mark Zuckerberg. There's just some things you don't do in polite society


What a bizarre thing to say
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hi, Christian pastor here. All I have to say is this:

The Piñata was kind of cute.
Happy Birthday kid.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why do you care what christers, pastors and molestors think anyway(but I didn't need to say it thrice)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
First...that's a Pentacle, not a Pentagram.

Second...if she wants a very satanic birthday...why shouldn't she get one?
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "I bet the kid's a girl and her name is Lilith"
*clicks link*
Yup

Some people are just farking stupid. Went on a date with a good looking woman, she seemed pretty cool. Was a VP at a major global enterprise, well spoken, seemed smart.
Then she mentions that she named her daughter Lilith and was confused why people gave her shiat about that

It's up there with naming your kid Adolf or Mark Zuckerberg. There's just some things you don't do in polite society


People give Adam's first wife a lot of shiat for being crazy, but the chick he picked up on the rebound caused the fall of humanity so maybe town down the Lilith snark.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So farking what?  If they had a Jesus-themed birthday party for her, would that make the papers?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's not weird or even remarkable.

Now if you really wanted to court outrage, put a set of '99' candles on their on year cake.

And next year do '98', and then '97', and so on.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: There was cake, that is a win.


Yes, but the filling was vanilla frosting mixed with ghost pepper hot sauce

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Isn't there supposed to be freedom.of religion in the US?  Yes, dumb question, I know.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "I bet the kid's a girl and her name is Lilith"
*clicks link*
Yup

Some people are just farking stupid. Went on a date with a good looking woman, she seemed pretty cool. Was a VP at a major global enterprise, well spoken, seemed smart.
Then she mentions that she named her daughter Lilith and was confused why people gave her shiat about that

It's up there with naming your kid Adolf or Mark Zuckerberg. There's just some things you don't do in polite society


What are you even talking about? Are you ok? Do you smell toast?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Look, normally when you promise the soul of your baby to an ancient middle-eastern war deity with an affinity for blood sacrifices you just call it a "baptism" and nobody cares.


You'd think that.

But atheist whine about it constantly.
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Outrage Squad is just jealous they weren't invited.  Looks like fun.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, you really have get them in the republican party as soon as you can...
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: The Exit Stencilist: "I bet the kid's a girl and her name is Lilith"
*clicks link*
Yup

Some people are just farking stupid. Went on a date with a good looking woman, she seemed pretty cool. Was a VP at a major global enterprise, well spoken, seemed smart.
Then she mentions that she named her daughter Lilith and was confused why people gave her shiat about that

It's up there with naming your kid Adolf or Mark Zuckerberg. There's just some things you don't do in polite society

What are you even talking about? Are you ok? Do you smell toast?


Seriously. The fark is this person on about?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "I bet the kid's a girl and her name is Lilith"
*clicks link*
Yup

Some people are just farking stupid. Went on a date with a good looking woman, she seemed pretty cool. Was a VP at a major global enterprise, well spoken, seemed smart.
Then she mentions that she named her daughter Lilith and was confused why people gave her shiat about that

It's up there with naming your kid Adolf or Mark Zuckerberg. There's just some things you don't do in polite society


According to the Googles, 1 in 1500 children born in 2021 were named Lilith.

Also, according to the university of Leipzig, there are 40,000 people named Adolfus or Adolf currently living in Germany.
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 1 minute ago  

adamgreeney: The Exit Stencilist: "I bet the kid's a girl and her name is Lilith"
*clicks link*
Yup

Some people are just farking stupid. Went on a date with a good looking woman, she seemed pretty cool. Was a VP at a major global enterprise, well spoken, seemed smart.
Then she mentions that she named her daughter Lilith and was confused why people gave her shiat about that

It's up there with naming your kid Adolf or Mark Zuckerberg. There's just some things you don't do in polite society

What are you even talking about? Are you ok? Do you smell toast?


Seriously, Frasier ruined that name forever. My buddy Damien said so.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I bet you could sell a million Baphomet plushies.

I'd buy one.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh and as for the party, stop being such whiney assholes people. Normally I'd say nunya farking business, but this woman went out of her way to make it your business. BUT STILL NUNYA farkIN BUSINESS AS LONG AS NOBODY GETS HURT
 
ISO15693
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think we can all agree that people who get upset at this are ridiculous.
 
