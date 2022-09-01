 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Call me old fashioned but I prefer soap made without human breast milk   (nypost.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All the more breast milk soap for me, thanks.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is it called breast milk and not human milk? All milk is made from mammary glands, it's all "breast" milk.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about soap made from human body fat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as soup. Eww!
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making soap with milk smells horrid until it cures.  Do not recommend.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to make DIY breast milk

Um...
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fight Club: We were selling rich women their own fat asses back to them
Youtube og0mhkktDx4
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The breast soap I have ever used!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LivinaParadox: Making soap with milk smells horrid until it cures.  Do not recommend.


Boobie trap?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried it.

It tastes terrible.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Why is it called breast milk and not human milk? All milk is made from mammary glands, it's all "breast" milk.


Because breast is best

/I'm more of a leg and ass man myself
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't the purported health benefits be even better if you just bathed in it?

I mean, after saponification, most of the human-specific fats and esters are gonna become pretty much unrecognizable.

For best results, express a few wet nurses into a tub and jump in before it cools off.
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it helps babies with their acne I guess I am all for it, I guess, but I'd just stick to a bar of unadulterated Pears to deal with the comedones* and stuff.

pearspuresince1807.comView Full Size


*cha cha cha
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, soap that you have to keep at -20C until you want to use it. Sounds super great. There is absolutely nothing in breast milk that would make it effective as soap. The fat is coming from the coconut oil and glycerin. Breast milk is great for keeping babies alive and transferring some information from the mother's immune system--literally a virus update patch for your child after birth. Other than that, it's just fatty, sugary milk. Rubbing it on yourself is nothing--beyond the obvious benefit of satisfying sexual proclivities. It's still fine for that.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She just melted soap and then put sh*t into it.
If you really want to DIY some soap, start with hardwood ash and rainwater.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: For best results, express a few wet nurses into a tub and jump in before it cools off.


Kinky
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sis inlaw wouldn't let me drink her boobie milk. fark, I saw the dozen bottles sitting on the table with a few drops in each and assumed it was some sort of baby shower party thing where everyone samples the milk. The look of horror on her face when I picked up a bottle and went to drink it was worth the yelling I received.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im really only concerned if the breasts this milk came from are hot.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gawdzila: She just melted soap and then put sh*t into it.
If you really want to DIY some soap, start with hardwood ash and rainwater.


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say you're supposed to sell your crafts on Etsy for time + 3x cost.  If my body is always making breast milk, should I consider billing for 24 hours or just the time I spend pumping?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: Im really only concerned if the breasts this milk came from are hot.


Yeah the only thing that creeps me out about breast milk is the fact that it just as likely came from a big hairy nipple as from a perky little titty.

I really don't like the odds with random breast milk.

/i'll stick to random cow milk
//and I try not to think too much about that, either
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where human breast milk might come from
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: I read that as soup. Eww!


Not enough milk fat to make a decent chowder
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: Great, soap that you have to keep at -20C until you want to use it. Sounds super great. There is absolutely nothing in breast milk that would make it effective as soap. The fat is coming from the coconut oil and glycerin. Breast milk is great for keeping babies alive and transferring some information from the mother's immune system--literally a virus update patch for your child after birth. Other than that, it's just fatty, sugary milk. Rubbing it on yourself is nothing--beyond the obvious benefit of satisfying sexual proclivities. It's still fine for that.


The fat is what makes it effective as soap. Soap is a lipid salt produced by reacting saponifiable fats with a strong base. Also, human milk is not particularly fatty compared to other types of milk.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: They say you're supposed to sell your crafts on Etsy for time + 3x cost.  If my body is always making breast milk, should I consider billing for 24 hours or just the time I spend pumping?


At least account for the time you spend on food prep and the expense of any special ingredients to boost a target micronutrient profile.
 
shill1253
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Why is it called breast milk and not human milk? All milk is made from mammary glands, it's all "breast" milk.


Nope. Breast milk, like oat milk and almond milk, is made by soaking breasts in water and then filtering out all the titty solids. Which are themselves dried and sold as sprinkles.

/ the more you know...
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Breast milk is a very valuable comody. If you have extra, I suggest donating to the neo-natal ward.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
TikTok mom explains how to make DIY breast milk soap at home attention whore to the absolute maximum.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: Ambivalence: Why is it called breast milk and not human milk? All milk is made from mammary glands, it's all "breast" milk.

Nope. Breast milk, like oat milk and almond milk, is made by soaking breasts in water and then filtering out all the titty solids. Which are themselves dried and sold as sprinkles.



I have news for you...

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Commodity!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Why is it called breast milk and not human milk? All milk is made from mammary glands, it's all "breast" milk.


Because it comes from a breast, not a teat.


Fark user imageView Full Size


         Teats




/I really don't know
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can we just skip the soap part and wash with sodium hydroxide and tri-calcium phosphate? These peeps are making things too complicated.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: What about soap made from human body fat?

[Fark user image 425x303]


the first rule of fat club is you don't talk about fat club
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There is no DIY soap here; all they did was buy some soap, melt it in the microwave, then contaminate it.

You could extract the fat from human milk and actually make soap with it.  But that's not what they did.
Which is actually good, as making soap out of human fat is just too terrifying a concept to think about.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Commodity!


Commode-titty?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
darch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
JFC, another mommy huffing her own farts, beleiving that her procreating has somehow endowed her with superpowers.

Parents: GET. THE. FARK. OVER. YOURSELVES.

You farked, got pregnant. Congrats. Dogs do it in alleyways as well. You're not special.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: She just melted soap and then put sh*t into it.
If you really want to DIY some soap, start with hardwood ash and rainwater.


Start with seeds. Never trust trees grown by someone else.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
(video starts with milk already in a bag)

/leaves disappointed
 
jim32rr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Ambivalence: Why is it called breast milk and not human milk? All milk is made from mammary glands, it's all "breast" milk.

Because breast is best

/I'm more of a leg and ass man myself


Just a reminder, stay away from the morgue. Probation, remember
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Ambivalence: Why is it called breast milk and not human milk? All milk is made from mammary glands, it's all "breast" milk.

Because it comes from a breast, not a teat.


[Fark user image 260x173]

       Teats

/I really don't know


Imagine if humans had udders.

images.assetsdelivery.comView Full Size
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: She just melted soap and then put sh*t into it.
If you really want to DIY some soap, start with hardwood ash and rainwater.


Fark user imageView Full Size

YOU LYE
 
jim32rr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

darch: JFC, another mommy huffing her own farts, beleiving that her procreating has somehow endowed her with superpowers.

Parents: GET. THE. FARK. OVER. YOURSELVES.

You farked, got pregnant. Congrats. Dogs do it in alleyways as well. You're not special.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Ambivalence: Why is it called breast milk and not human milk? All milk is made from mammary glands, it's all "breast" milk.

Because it comes from a breast, not a teat.


[Fark user image image 260x173]
         Teats


/I really don't know


"Tits" is just the misspelling/etymological shift of "teats". TMYK.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: I tried it.

It tastes terrible.


Breast milk or soap?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: Where human breast milk might come from
[Fark user image image 500x352]


I think the silicone might get in the way.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Why is it called breast milk and not human milk? All milk is made from mammary glands, it's all "breast" milk.


My cat has nipples, can you get breast milk from her?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Ambivalence: Why is it called breast milk and not human milk? All milk is made from mammary glands, it's all "breast" milk.

My cat has nipples, can you get breast milk from her?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
