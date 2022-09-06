 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Southern California now plagued with killer shrimp that are eating human feet at the beach. Subby thinks this something garlic butter can fix   (adnamerica.com)
37
    More: Scary, Bite, Crustacean, Pacific Ocean, Foot, Flea, Southern California, tiny crustaceans, mini sharks  
37 Comments     (+0 »)
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And how many people have these "killer shrimp" actually killed subby?

Me thinks someone's been a little to invested in their viewings of the goings on at the beach in "House of the Dragon"
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up next: Shrimpnado
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby Shark | Animal Songs | PINKFONG Songs for Children
Youtube R93ce4FZGbc
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be nice to them. You wouldn't want them to summon their big brother up from the depths.

cdn.the-scientist.com
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isopod!? No way, yousopod!!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: And how many people have these "killer shrimp" actually killed subby?

Me thinks someone's been a little to invested in their viewings of the goings on at the beach in "House of the Dragon"


Nah, if it were related to HoD, the shrimp, beach, water, sun, and feet would all be mud-brown.

While we're here, is the LOTR show on Amazon any good?  If it helps, I have zero investment in the LOTR universe and I'm not bothered by brown people playing elves.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Up next: Shrimpnado


Which will spawn 'Shrimpnado II: The Shrimpining'.

/ Great, now the ocean has chiggers.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gr-assets.com
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who da fark would want to eat their own feet with garlic butter.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: ". . . experts are asking people to be mindful of the mini shark."

Somewhere, Dr. Evil's son Scott is ramping up production of mini lasers.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.co
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already saw this. They are not shrimp, which are decapods, (10 legs) but isopods (14 legs). Yes, they are crustaceans. But the garlic butter joke isn't very good because you can get isopods from your front yard if that's what you want to eat. You know them  as piilbugs and sowbugs.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know what?  Just nuke the planet.  Kill everything.  Let Earth rest for a million years to let the radiation degrade and if life wants to start over, fine.

Still got 5 billion years until the sun burns out.  Moon will only be about 25 miles further away.  Plenty of time for a do over.  Several do overs, really.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Feet: They are shrimply irresistible.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: ParallelUniverseParking: Up next: Shrimpnado

Which will spawn 'Shrimpnado II: The Shrimpining'.


The Shrimpocalypse is nigh!
 
JRoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: CrazyCurt: ParallelUniverseParking: Up next: Shrimpnado

Which will spawn 'Shrimpnado II: The Shrimpining'.

The Shrimpocalypse is nigh!


We'll all be krilled!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Actually, these things aren't related to shrimp. Otherwise, we'd have recipes by now.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Worse than sand fleas?
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The Exit Stencilist: And how many people have these "killer shrimp" actually killed subby?

Me thinks someone's been a little to invested in their viewings of the goings on at the beach in "House of the Dragon"

Nah, if it were related to HoD, the shrimp, beach, water, sun, and feet would all be mud-brown.

While we're here, is the LOTR show on Amazon any good?  If it helps, I have zero investment in the LOTR universe and I'm not bothered by brown people playing elves.


I watched it, it was ok, but did keep nodding off. I think it was good overall, and will likely improve as the story starts unfolding. Honestly, the presence of brown-skinned characters made it seem more realistic to me
 
Creoena
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

culebra: Isopod!? No way, yousopod!!


Fark user image
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"This is relevant to my interests"
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Up next: Shrimpnado


Isopods?  Too late.  Already been done.

Fark user image
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Be nice to them. You wouldn't want them to summon their big brother up from the depths.

[cdn.the-scientist.com image 850x595]


+1
This pic gives a better idea of scale:
Fark user imageView Full Size


And then there's the kaiju version
 
shinji3i
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The Exit Stencilist: And how many people have these "killer shrimp" actually killed subby?

Me thinks someone's been a little to invested in their viewings of the goings on at the beach in "House of the Dragon"

Nah, if it were related to HoD, the shrimp, beach, water, sun, and feet would all be mud-brown.

While we're here, is the LOTR show on Amazon any good?  If it helps, I have zero investment in the LOTR universe and I'm not bothered by brown people playing elves.


Eh, if you've got Prime already then it's worth giving the first episode a shot. No need to get Prime just for it.
 
ryant123
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.com
 
JRoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I already saw this. They are not shrimp, which are decapods, (10 legs) but isopods (14 legs). Yes, they are crustaceans. But the garlic butter joke isn't very good because you can get isopods from your front yard if that's what you want to eat. You know them  as piilbugs and sowbugs.


Fark user image
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: And how many people have these "killer shrimp" actually killed subby?

Me thinks someone's been a little to invested in their viewings of the goings on at the beach in "House of the Dragon"


I was killed by one.


I got better.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In this day and age, religious dietary laws are pretty much an anachronism. I'm going Kosher on this one.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

snowjack: Ivo Shandor: Be nice to them. You wouldn't want them to summon their big brother up from the depths.

[cdn.the-scientist.com image 850x595]

+1
This pic gives a better idea of scale:
[Fark user image 201x251]

And then there's the kaiju version


preview.redd.it
 
Oak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user image

/It's in Hermosa, dude


/It's in Hermosa, dude
 
calufrax
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Japanese submarine slammed two torpedoes into our side, Chief. We was comin' back from the island of Tinian to Leyte, just delivered the bomb. The Hiroshima bomb. Eleven hundred men went into the water. Vessel went down in twelve minutes. Didn't see the first shrimp for about a half an hour. Jumbo. Six-incher. You know how you know that when you're in the water, Chief? You tell by lookin' from the antenna to the exopod. What we didn't know was our bomb mission had been so secret, no distress signal had been sent. Heh. They didn't even list us overdue for a week. Very first light, Chief, shrimp come cruisin'. So we formed ourselves into tight groups. Y'know, it's kinda like ol' squares in a battle like, uh, you see in a calendar, like the Battle of Waterloo, and the idea was, shrimp comes to the nearest man and that man, he'd start poundin' and hollerin' and screamin', and sometimes the shrimp'd go away... sometimes he wouldn't go away. Sometimes that shrimp, he looks right into ya. Right into your eyes. Y'know the thing about a shrimp, he's got... lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes. When he comes at ya, doesn't seem to be livin'... until he bites ya. And those black eyes roll over pink, and then, oh, then you hear that terrible high-pitch screamin', the ocean turns red, and spite of all the poundin' and the hollerin', they all come in and they... rip you to pieces. Y'know, by the end of that first dawn, a hundred men lost their feet. I dunno how many shrimp. Maybe a thousand. I dunno how many men, they averaged six an hour. On Thursday mornin', Chief, I bumped into a friend of mine, Herbie Robinson from Cleveland- baseball player, boatswain's mate. I thought he was asleep, reached over to wake him up... bobbed up and down in the water just like a kinda top. Upended. Well, his feet been bitten off below the ankle. Noon the fifth day, Mr. Hooper, a Lockheed Ventura saw us, he swung in low and he saw us. Young pilot, a lot younger than Mr. Hooper. Anyway, he saw us and come in low and three hours later, a big fat PBY comes down and start to pick us up. Y'know, that was the time I was most frightened, waitin' for my turn. I'll never put on a life jacket again. So, eleven hundred men went into the water, three hundred sixteen men come out, and the shrimp took the rest, June the 29th, 1945.

/anyway, we delivered the bomb
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: You know what?  Just nuke the planet.  Kill everything.  Let Earth rest for a million years to let the radiation degrade and if life wants to start over, fine.

Still got 5 billion years until the sun burns out.  Moon will only be about 25 miles further away.  Plenty of time for a do over.  Several do overs, really.


The sun has a lot of life left in it, yes. However, the earth has only about, roughly, 500 million years left of supporting multicellular life as we know it. After that, the sun leaves the main sequence and begins to expand into a red giant.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pretty sure those have been around for a while.
 
spacebar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the murder hornets have fired their publicist and are seeking new management...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is war and we will not be defeeted.
 
