(Business Insider)   There are no beautiful women on the internet who want to meet you. That includes you, Russian soldiers in Ukraine
    Russia, Russian soldiers, Ukraine, Ukrainian hackers, Military, Ukrainian military  
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dick pics sink ships.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pardon me while I laugh.  Nyuk nyuk nyuk.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We came up with that idea when we were really drunk. We didn't think they'd actually fall for it--but when we saw they did...well...."
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me want to learn Russian so I can taunt them in their own language fluently.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next try to be Nigerian prince.
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot chick looking for good time with poor as fark Russian soldier. Missing teeth and overweight alcoholic a bonus.
Happens all the time.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creating fake profiles to trick Russian soldiers is social engineering, not hacking.

/Mitnick out front shoulda told you
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian cosmonaut: "So you mean there aren't any hot local singles in my area that want to hook up?"
Ukrainian cosmonaut: *click* "Never have been."
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may want to meet you with the business end of an anti tank missile.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of BANG for a buck
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot Ukrainian women want to bang you now.
 
no icon tact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huzzah!

I vouch for Ukrainian hacking skills, their rooting of my *nix servers BITD taught me how to truly secure nodes
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is truly some Red vs. Blue stuff.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was assured of plenty beautiful Ukrainian women eager to have sexy-funtime with fine, strong Russian soldiers who could liberate them from their panties, but all I got was ass raped with an RPG"
- actual quote from dead ork
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what would make hot Ukrainian women want to hook up with you, Russian soldaty?

If you pull out.

OF THE ENTIRE FARKING COUNTRY

/you want to put in?
//no to Putin
///...I hope I didn't disparage Ukrainian women with this shiatpost
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

X-Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They love you long time - the rest of your life.

/but couldn't this story have waited until after the war is over?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

groppet: Next try to be Nigerian prince.


Most of the fake profiles on dating sites these days are likely Russian scammers.
If they aren't American scammers.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Makes me want to learn Russian so I can taunt them in their own language fluently.


Ah shake mah boobs in your general direction.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

X-Geek: They love you long time - the rest of your life.

/but couldn't this story have waited until after the war is over?


Have warnings about "It's always fake!" ever stopped the stupid or desperate?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Makes me want to learn Russian so I can taunt them in their own language fluently.


...which I read as "flatulently", which also works.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is my girlfriend from Moscow.  You wouldn't know her.    She has a cousin in Ukraine who is much better.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If only the Lorelei had an internet account.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: johnphantom: Makes me want to learn Russian so I can taunt them in their own language fluently.

...which I read as "flatulently", which also works.


I fart in their general direction.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
GIS for Ukrainian Honey Pot:
stpgoods.comView Full Size
 
