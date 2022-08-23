 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Have you ever wanted to leave work early? Well, it turns out that if you're a babysitter, leaving early might not be the best idea   (local10.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That will be $168 for leaving early...caught an Uber

Oh you have a ring camera?

Just $141--then.

Wait I am being arrested?  I left the kid the remote control and a carton of cigarettes...I thought this was AMERICA!
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thread jack... just wondering if giving a man Rogaine for his birthday is an appropriate gift.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Aventuras in babysitting?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you need to leave a kid alone for a while the easiest thing to do is put a couple cups of cooking oil in the bathtub. little farkers will never be able to crawl out.
 
sleze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: That will be $168 for leaving early...caught an Uber

Oh you have a ring camera?

Just $141--then.

Wait I am being arrested?  I left the kid the remote control and a carton of cigarettes...I thought this was AMERICA!


From the lack of mentioning it, it sounds like the kid was fine.  That said, a police record, a fine, her name on the internets forever, and some community service is probably appropriate.  If the kid was actually hurt, then F this girl.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm my day 4 year olds baby sat themselves. Get a job you lazy toddler
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I gave the kid the keys, told them to lock up when they're done.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Thread jack... just wondering if giving a man Rogaine for his birthday is an appropriate gift.


Oh yes. Especially if he really needs it and it's not just a turning <whatever> joke to someone with a full head of hair.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Haahah I love how she knocked a $20 off for committing a crime. farking millennials. You get busted, try to do all you can to not get the cops involved.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sleze: Sorelian's Ghost: That will be $168 for leaving early...caught an Uber

Oh you have a ring camera?

Just $141--then.

Wait I am being arrested?  I left the kid the remote control and a carton of cigarettes...I thought this was AMERICA!

From the lack of mentioning it, it sounds like the kid was fine.  That said, a police record, a fine, her name on the internets forever, and some community service is probably appropriate.  If the kid was actually hurt, then F this girl.


who TF pays their babysitter $18/hr for 1 kid?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I'm my day 4 year olds baby sat themselves. Get a job you lazy toddler



Yep. At 5 I was a latch key kid. Got home an hour before my older siblings. Either putzed around the house or wandered into the woods with the dogs and came back at dinner time.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: sleze: Sorelian's Ghost: That will be $168 for leaving early...caught an Uber

Oh you have a ring camera?

Just $141--then.

Wait I am being arrested?  I left the kid the remote control and a carton of cigarettes...I thought this was AMERICA!

From the lack of mentioning it, it sounds like the kid was fine.  That said, a police record, a fine, her name on the internets forever, and some community service is probably appropriate.  If the kid was actually hurt, then F this girl.

who TF pays their babysitter $18/hr for 1 kid?


Can't get around the old minimum wage, Mortimer.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Thread jack... just wondering if giving a man Rogaine for his birthday is an appropriate gift.


If it was a subject you have discussed before and are VERY certain he acknowledges the need, go for it!
/what you're wearing at the time may help, also
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm a little bit disturbed by the fact that the mother appeared to be okay with the sitter leaving before she arrived at home, but just by a few minutes rather than two hours. Florida, yo.
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: cowgirl toffee: Thread jack... just wondering if giving a man Rogaine for his birthday is an appropriate gift.

If it was a subject you have discussed before and are VERY certain he acknowledges the need, go for it!
/what you're wearing at the time may help, also


Fear the Clam: cowgirl toffee: Thread jack... just wondering if giving a man Rogaine for his birthday is an appropriate gift.

Oh yes. Especially if he really needs it and it's not just a turning <whatever> joke to someone with a full head of hair.


I am hoping it is as appropriate of gift as getting me a vacuum cleaner for my birthday.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
so young...she barely has a moustache...
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I am hoping it is as appropriate of gift as getting me a vacuum cleaner for my birthday.


Wouldn't a fresh pack of garbage bags ("For when you're done taking the old one to the curb.") be more parallel?
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We babysit a two-year-old in our own home, so if anyone leaves, it won't be us.

/reminds me, it's trash day
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Thread jack... just wondering if giving a man Rogaine for his birthday is an appropriate gift.


Nope!
 
cowgirl toffee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: cowgirl toffee: I am hoping it is as appropriate of gift as getting me a vacuum cleaner for my birthday.

Wouldn't a fresh pack of garbage bags ("For when you're done taking the old one to the curb.") be more parallel?


Damn.... I already bought the Rogaine.    ._.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tom baker's scarf: who TF pays their babysitter $18/hr for 1 kid?


People who want to have a babysitter in 2022.
 
