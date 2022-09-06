 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Divinyls, Split Enz, Love & Rockets, Flash & The Pan, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #389. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.
*coughs up half a brick*
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
*coughs up half a brick*


so NeoMoxie's been spreading germz around. glad i wasn't here.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello all.
*coughs up half a brick*

so NeoMoxie's been spreading germz around. glad i wasn't here.


And you din't get et by a pack of ravening wolves while your phone was dead! Very pleased! Welcome back!

While working on my TARDIS project for 1981, I found out that this lady here was raised - and still lives - about 8 miles from my place in West Deptford! Cool Story for me!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello all.
*coughs up half a brick*

so NeoMoxie's been spreading germz around. glad i wasn't here.


You had enough problems.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*cough cough cough*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: *cough cough cough*


You feeling any better now?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: *cough cough cough*

You feeling any better now?


100% better, thank you for asking, my lovely Pista. I just have a horrible cough still. And because it's so hot here right now, it gets dry and raw so quickly. Gonna be a bit silent for a while.

Seems you are also a bit brick dry with coughing, yes?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello all.
*coughs up half a brick*

so NeoMoxie's been spreading germz around. glad i wasn't here.


But you missed a bunch of cool shows in LA last week, Echo, Numan, Elvis...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: NeoMoxie: *cough cough cough*

You feeling any better now?

100% better, thank you for asking, my lovely Pista. I just have a horrible cough still. And because it's so hot here right now, it gets dry and raw so quickly. Gonna be a bit silent for a while.

Seems you are also a bit brick dry with coughing, yes?


Yep. I loaded a dumpster with a couple of tons of rubble today. That's the 3rd one now.
Hopefully the last.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Also,
[Fark user image 850x948]


and good luck trying to find one, as they've all been recalled. ask me how i know

/i'd sell my soul for a 2XL if i still had one...
//uc uuuuuurvine
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello all.
*coughs up half a brick*

so NeoMoxie's been spreading germz around. glad i wasn't here.


I guess that makes me happy I missed last week also.

Hope y'all are feeling better and on the mend.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Arya had a very busy weekend doing Kitten stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Arya had a very busy weekend doing Kitten stuff.

[Fark user image 850x637]


That is one good colored kitten cat. Again, congrats on your Beedlecat!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Arya had a very busy weekend doing Kitten stuff.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Fark needs an "adorable" voting button
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello all.
*coughs up half a brick*

so NeoMoxie's been spreading germz around. glad i wasn't here.

I guess that makes me happy I missed last week also.

Hope y'all are feeling better and on the mend.


Thank you and I do... and welcome back with a belated B-day wish (celebrating your fab TED Talk!)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cheers
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello all.
*coughs up half a brick*

so NeoMoxie's been spreading germz around. glad i wasn't here.

I guess that makes me happy I missed last week also.

Hope y'all are feeling better and on the mend.

Thank you and I do... and welcome back with a belated B-day wish (celebrating your fab TED Talk!)

[Fark user image 306x373]


Thanks!

That poster is awesome! I wish I had 10% of that talent, but I'm happy to at least have the good design sense to realize I don't
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She said Irvine wrong
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Christ, that music was loud!
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Christ, that music was loud!


It was the sort of thing that popped up on video jukeboxes when nobody had put any money in.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think I'm technically here, and sort of survived.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've never heard Baby Shark.

I saw a baby chicken of the woods.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I've never heard Baby Shark.

I saw a baby chicken of the woods.
[Fark user image 425x566]


that looks more like a spleen. or something.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Calling Mooses... and Mommas...
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I think I'm technically here, and sort of survived.


No desire to munch brains, right?
The whole "technically" thing leaves some freaky loopholes...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: I've never heard Baby Shark.

I saw a baby chicken of the woods.
[Fark user image 425x566]

that looks more like a spleen. or something.


Yummy, yummy spleen.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

perigee: Calling Mooses... and Mommas...
[c.tenor.com image 498x445] [View Full Size image _x_]


I was hoping for a mimosa
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

perigee: djslowdive: I think I'm technically here, and sort of survived.

No desire to munch brains, right?
The whole "technically" thing leaves some freaky loopholes...


I didn't burn the shop down.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

djslowdive: perigee: Calling Mooses... and Mommas...
[c.tenor.com image 498x445] [View Full Size image _x_]

I was hoping for a mimosa


i think you mean a mimoosa
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: I've never heard Baby Shark.

I saw a baby chicken of the woods.
[Fark user image 425x566]

that looks more like a spleen. or something.

Yummy, yummy spleen.
[Fark user image 425x566]


buffalo belinda, is that you?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

djslowdive: perigee: Calling Mooses... and Mommas...
[c.tenor.com image 498x445] [View Full Size image _x_]

I was hoping for a mimosa


Mooses and Mimosas? You've just invented a drunkie safari tour - There's money in them there mammals.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

perigee: djslowdive: perigee: Calling Mooses... and Mommas...
[c.tenor.com image 498x445] [View Full Size image _x_]

I was hoping for a mimosa

Mooses and Mimosas? You've just invented a drunkie safari tour - There's money in them there mammals.


And now I have a new business plan.....
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: I've never heard Baby Shark.

I saw a baby chicken of the woods.
[Fark user image 425x566]

that looks more like a spleen. or something.

Yummy, yummy spleen.
[Fark user image 425x566]

buffalo belinda, is that you?


Probably not...?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: perigee: Calling Mooses... and Mommas...
[c.tenor.com image 498x445] [View Full Size image _x_]

I was hoping for a mimosa

i think you mean a mimoosa


A mimøøsa once bit my sister
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: perigee: Calling Mooses... and Mommas...
[c.tenor.com image 498x445] [View Full Size image _x_]

I was hoping for a mimosa

i think you mean a mimoosa

A mimøøsa once bit my sister


HAT
 
