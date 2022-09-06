 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Israel wants to evict man from his underground home, saying caves are only zoned for 3-day occupancy   (bbc.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Again, may I suggest:

Sergeant Angle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Headline of the year candidate right here!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No, you don't understand, subby.
The man in the cave is *happy*. That's just unacceptable.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When Israelis get bored they start looking for people to evict from places they've lived for decades.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: No, you don't understand, subby.
The man in the cave is *happy*. That's just unacceptable.


Is that you Mom?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So now only the "authorities" are Israel.

Close enough.

abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That place is actually pretty cool.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It appears the cliff he built into is ancient river rubble, so it's impressive how far he's gotten. Leave him be, tell him he's not allowed to take visitors below ground level, and there's no afterlife.
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But now the authorities want him to leave, saying he built without permission and is harming the environment. Nisim insists he will not leave his life's work until he dies.

I am curious... what is the life work of a hermit??
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've been homeless for so long I'd die to have a place to stay for three days.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Zombie Jesus approves of this headline.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow they love eviction over there
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He could declare himself to be an Essene living a monastic lifestyle. Surely they wouldn't begrudge him his religious freedom.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Nisim insists he will not leave his life's work until he dies"

Israel:  "Your terms are acceptable"
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So Jesus was just an evicted zombie?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If this goes to court, I bet it will end in a settlement.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Wow they love eviction over there


Chemlight Battery: If this goes to court, I bet it will end in a settlement.


Theaetetus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "Nisim insists he will not leave his life's work until he dies"

Israel:  "Your terms are acceptable"


xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

killdawabbitt: But now the authorities want him to leave, saying he built without permission and is harming the environment. Nisim insists he will not leave his life's work until he dies.

I am curious... what is the life work of a hermit??


Does he carry around a lantern?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Palestinian fella, huh?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Palestinians Living in Caves as Homes are Destroyed
 
CoonAce
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Too brown.  Israel is a racist ethnostate.
 
