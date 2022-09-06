 Skip to content
(SFGate)   The best part of 'Burning Man' 2022? It certainly wasn't the 'waiting 8-hours in traffic while leaving' part   (sfgate.com) divider line
31
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stay another night?

Photos

https://www.boredpanda.com/burning-man-2022-photos/
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why at Buffett shows, you tailgate and fire up the grill again when you get back to the car. Only amateurs try to roll out with the mob.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I left my camp on Sunday after the Temple burn at 8:30pm and I'm still not on the main road 13 hours later. These wait times to exit are no joke."


this is a surprise?  Why didn't you leave the day before or the day after?
 
delysid25
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've taken 8 hours or more just to get into festivals like Bonnaroo. This is not a unique phenomenon. Any remote venue with only one road in or out that hosts tens of thousands of folks is bound to have transportation issues with folks all trying to get in or out at the exact same time
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: This is why at Buffett shows, you tailgate and fire up the grill again when you get back to the car. Only amateurs try to roll out with the mob.


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

This show was epic.  When he did Value Investing>Index Fund>BNSF, the crowd was going wild.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't think there is a best part of Burning Man.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I don't think there is a best part of Burning Man.


The part before you tested positive for chlamydia.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
it is always like that trying to get out on the last day.   Plan to stay one day less or one day more.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
An event called "Burning Man" and held in the desert is hot and uncomfortable? No way.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, that's what the poor did, anyway. The rich let the poor pack up their encampments while skipping the exodus entirely with Burner Express flights or personal aircraft. No need to sit on the road like a putz when you can just hop in a plane and leave the packing & portage to the plebes.

Dozens of aircraft. Dozens.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ah, the Burning Man hate. Notice how people aren't straying and farking up the rest of the desert?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, I think I would have hung out another day
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like an eco friendly event.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Has anyone discussed the possibility of a Freezing Man festival? Maybe somewhere in northern Canada in mid-February? That's more my speed.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ha-ha, no one notices that Bernie's dead! Oh I'm sorry, that's the best part of Weekend at Bernies.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
if people would just zipper, all would be well. each one lets one in, everyone gets where they're going. it just takes working together! and when people work together, that's my chance to shove ahead and get what's mine, screw you guys, later losers!
ah, basest human instincts, where would we be without you?
 
bmix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: this is a surprise?  Why didn't you leave the day before or the day after?


So much this. Last time I went we had campmates that braved Exodus on Labor Day. I dug in my heels and insisted my little division of the crew (4 people) leave Tuesday morning instead. Next day we packed up, got rolling, and didn't stop at all until Reno, nearly zero traffic. And the other campmates? When we caught up with them they said they had been in line for 12 hours and might as well have not gone to work because they basically had to pull an allnighter. This was 2015, so I can only imagine it's gotten worse as the city's gotten bigger.

So yeah, if you have any options on this at all, NEVER leave on Monday.
 
abbarach
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Begoggle: I don't think there is a best part of Burning Man.

The part before you tested positive for chlamydia.


Burning (Penile Area) Man...
 
Creidiki
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I reached deep in my soul to find a morsel of compassion for you poor, wretched, suffering bastard, but alas can find no farks to give... Not one.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nonsense.  Leaving was the best part.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I await the day the Wasteland Weekenders decide to invade. It's gonna get weird
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: This is why at Buffett shows, you tailgate and fire up the grill again when you get back to the car. Only amateurs try to roll out with the mob.


I was camping at one of those crowded state campgrounds once and the lot next to us was a group of Parrotheads on their way to a Buffett concert or festival or something.

Those people were a trip. A bunch of 50 year old, suburbanites who loved Jimmy Buffett and PCP.

Seems like a strange combination to me, but they assured us that this was relatively common in the Buffett-munity.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Imagine running out of fuel in that mess, how long would it take for someone to get you a gallon of gas so you could get moving again?

Or, if you drive an EV, how long would it take to get a flatbed tow truck on site to bring your vehicle to the nearest charging station, which is many many miles away.

                                                            
Fark user imageView Full Size


/And you can bet your green new deal that when the tow finally gets there, it will have an internal combustion engine.  EV's simply can't handle that kind of work.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
100 degree plus heat.  Some vehicles with no A/C and those that do will be shut off anyway due to the wait time to move.

So, the literal "burning man" part I take it takes place in your vehicle during exit?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And this is why I never leave right after Temple Burn. Hell, when I went I didn't leave until Tuesday morning.
 
uberalice
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: hubiestubert: This is why at Buffett shows, you tailgate and fire up the grill again when you get back to the car. Only amateurs try to roll out with the mob.

I was camping at one of those crowded state campgrounds once and the lot next to us was a group of Parrotheads on their way to a Buffett concert or festival or something.

Those people were a trip. A bunch of 50 year old, suburbanites who loved Jimmy Buffett and PCP.

Seems like a strange combination to me, but they assured us that this was relatively common in the Buffett-munity.


Prostate Clown Posse?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: if people would just zipper, all would be well. each one lets one in, everyone gets where they're going. it just takes working together! and when people work together, that's my chance to shove ahead and get what's mine, screw you guys, later losers!
ah, basest human instincts, where would we be without you?


You've just described New Jersey.  All of it.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not worth it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Has anyone discussed the possibility of a Freezing Man festival? Maybe somewhere in northern Canada in mid-February? That's more my speed.


Pickering in mid June.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Begoggle: I don't think there is a best part of Burning Man.

The part before you tested positive for chlamydia.


Monkeypox is also in play this year.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ah, the Burning Man hate. Notice how people aren't straying and farking up the rest of the desert?


other than the parts that they do fark up you mean
 
