 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Faking a broken foot to skip the airport queue and leaving REAL disabled people waiting, yeah airline passengers can't get much lower than that   (thesun.ie) divider line
32
    More: Asinine, The Sun, News of the World, The Times, Newspaper, News Corporation, News International, Manchester Airport, Departure Lounge  
•       •       •

843 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2022 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
P.O.S.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cewley: P.O.S.


Agreed.  My kid happened to badly sprain his foot the day before we flew to Germany this summer. I had to call the airline (United) and request wheelchair assistance, as he wasn't terribly good on crutches.  This led to a first agent taking us through security, a second agent offering to take him down the jetway (he used crutches) a third team bringing a lift bus planeside in Frankfurt for him and one elderly lady (pics below), a fourth agent taking him through immigration and to baggage claim, and a fifth agent taking him from baggage claim to the airport train station.  The airline and all involved were wonderful. My son (a 13 year old tough guy who plays as a goalkeeper on a travel soccer team and prides himself on being indestructible) was embarrassed beyond words by all the attention and people doing things for him that he'd previously taken for granted.  The idea that someone would fake that and waste the resources of so many pisses me off.

Here's the really cool lift bus in Frankfurt, and my embarassed kid with face obscured.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine not only doing this, but not being ashamed of yourself afterwards.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ho ho ho, subby, you sweet summer child
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heavy Metal: Hanging's Too Good For Him!
Youtube DVX4zGX3iWg
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kicked me off the Plane
Youtube RvipAm2PwqY
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Cewley: P.O.S.

Agreed.  My kid happened to badly sprain his foot the day before we flew to Germany this summer. I had to call the airline (United) and request wheelchair assistance, as he wasn't terribly good on crutches.  This led to a first agent taking us through security, a second agent offering to take him down the jetway (he used crutches) a third team bringing a lift bus planeside in Frankfurt for him and one elderly lady (pics below), a fourth agent taking him through immigration and to baggage claim, and a fifth agent taking him from baggage claim to the airport train station.  The airline and all involved were wonderful. My son (a 13 year old tough guy who plays as a goalkeeper on a travel soccer team and prides himself on being indestructible) was embarrassed beyond words by all the attention and people doing things for him that he'd previously taken for granted.  The idea that someone would fake that and waste the resources of so many pisses me off.

Here's the really cool lift bus in Frankfurt, and my embarassed kid with face obscured.

[Fark user image image 425x239]

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Well obviously he's embarassed, his face looks like a cartoon dog. You guys ever consider plastic surgery?
 
johndalek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What a dipshiat.  Keep the thing and you can board first.  And you might be able to change seats with it.  Just goes to show how criminals don't think about all the angles.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But it worked.

99% of internet criticism.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Punishment: Break his foot for real. Hopefully using a baseball bat.
 
peterquince
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Warthog: Cewley: P.O.S.

Agreed.  My kid happened to badly sprain his foot the day before we flew to Germany this summer. I had to call the airline (United) and request wheelchair assistance, as he wasn't terribly good on crutches.  This led to a first agent taking us through security, a second agent offering to take him down the jetway (he used crutches) a third team bringing a lift bus planeside in Frankfurt for him and one elderly lady (pics below), a fourth agent taking him through immigration and to baggage claim, and a fifth agent taking him from baggage claim to the airport train station.  The airline and all involved were wonderful. My son (a 13 year old tough guy who plays as a goalkeeper on a travel soccer team and prides himself on being indestructible) was embarrassed beyond words by all the attention and people doing things for him that he'd previously taken for granted.  The idea that someone would fake that and waste the resources of so many pisses me off.

Here's the really cool lift bus in Frankfurt, and my embarassed kid with face obscured.

[Fark user image image 425x239]

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Well obviously he's embarassed, his face looks like a cartoon dog. You guys ever consider plastic surgery?


Couple winters ago I exploded my knee skiing in Seattle. Flying coach back to New York was deeply unpleasant, but similar to your experience, airport staff was supremely helpful. But the one thing I'll is that ... it wasn't faster than the lines. The wait time to get the wheelchair, the drama squeezing through the lines, the hobbling through the machines, the search of the splint/brace thing. It was way slower than just doing like I normally would.

So... Separate and apart from the "don't be a POS" angle is the "it doesn't actually achieve your POS goal" angle.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you pull this shit, trying to get ahead of my disabled mother...I will disable you myself. Try walking with that boot shoved so far up your ass, you taste shitty foam for a month.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You think this makes people angry?  Get a fake service animal thread going.  Remember those people taking crazy emotional support animals on flights with them and how the airlines finally had to crack down?
 
TotalFarsa [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Please, dear [insert your preferred deity here], bring the Karma Hammer down HARD on this biatch and make sure she is canceled five ways to hell and thursday.
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Csb:

My buddy and I were at a training thing in Vancouver and got obliterated the last night.

Like, my buddy went awol and showed up at the airport the next morning barely able to walk and was speaking in tongues.

We told the airline that he was mentally handicapped and they got him in a wheel chair and onto the plane before everyone else.

/csb

We used to brag about this one, getting VIP'd for being so high and drunk...it's like a wastoid version of Cinderella.

Strange, I'm slightly ashamed now after reading the linked story; we didn't displace anyone but I can only imagine that the additional attention could have been used better.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Warthog:

Cute kid but why didn't he get a cone?  You know he's gonna gnaw at bandages.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NightSteel: You think this makes people angry?  Get a fake service animal thread going.  Remember those people taking crazy emotional support animals on flights with them and how the airlines finally had to crack down?


Me and my emotional support wasp nest scoff at your nonsense
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Divided opinion? On what, that she's an absolute waste of oxygen or that she's just a run of the mill piece of shiat?
 
keldaria
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Me and my wife once flew out of Cleveland Airport on Super Bowl Sunday. Airport was completely dead. We walked right through security slightly behind someone with their foot in a boot, and on crutches. Just on the other side of security they had a curtesy golf cart w/driver sitting asking if anyone wanted a ride. The person with a broken foot had just walked by while we were busy putting our shoes back on and collecting our carry ons. The person asked if we wanted a ride since there was literally nobody else to help, so I figured sure why not. Crazy asshole went driving down the concourse full speed and started blaring his horn at the guy with a broken foot telling him to move to the side. I've never felt more embarrassed... I will never accept a courtesy ride like that again. I actually apologized to the guy with a broken foot because we were on the same plane, he thought it was funny.

There was only like a dozen people on that flight, the flight attendants actual sat with us and bullshiated for most of the flight, we mostly all took a free first class upgrade.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hope there are heavy fines for this sort of thing. She should be hit with every one of them. True justice would be banning her from flying, ever.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Metaluna Mutant: Punishment: Break his foot for real. Hopefully using a baseball bat.


Try reading the article, tough guy.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cewley: P.O.S.


Done in one.   ad enough she pulled that shiat but blogged about it as well so it is not possible other entitled jackasses are likely to try it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Imagine not only doing this, but not being ashamed of yourself afterwards.


The #winning mentality at work.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Chavs gonna chav
 
special20
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Warthog: Cewley: P.O.S.

Agreed.  My kid happened to badly sprain his foot the day before we flew to Germany this summer. I had to call the airline (United) and request wheelchair assistance, as he wasn't terribly good on crutches.  This led to a first agent taking us through security, a second agent offering to take him down the jetway (he used crutches) a third team bringing a lift bus planeside in Frankfurt for him and one elderly lady (pics below), a fourth agent taking him through immigration and to baggage claim, and a fifth agent taking him from baggage claim to the airport train station.  The airline and all involved were wonderful. My son (a 13 year old tough guy who plays as a goalkeeper on a travel soccer team and prides himself on being indestructible) was embarrassed beyond words by all the attention and people doing things for him that he'd previously taken for granted.  The idea that someone would fake that and waste the resources of so many pisses me off.

Here's the really cool lift bus in Frankfurt, and my embarassed kid with face obscured.

[Fark user image image 425x239]

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Well obviously he's embarassed, his face looks like a cartoon dog. You guys ever consider plastic surgery?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Metaluna Mutant: Punishment: Break his foot for real. Hopefully using a baseball bat.

Try reading the article, tough guy.


I'd happily break her foot for her if Metaluna Mutant is a guy not wanting to hit a woman. She absolutely deserves it. Nothing tough about it. In fact she's a skinny little shiat, I could break her over my leg.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: Jeebus Saves: Metaluna Mutant: Punishment: Break his foot for real. Hopefully using a baseball bat.

Try reading the article, tough guy.

I'd happily break her foot for her if Metaluna Mutant is a guy not wanting to hit a woman. She absolutely deserves it. Nothing tough about it. In fact she's a skinny little shiat, I could break her over my leg.


How about we inflict bodily harm on morans who think bodily harm is the way to punish someone that skipped a line in the airport?
 
sleze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Doing this has been exploitable for ages.  The airlines can't even check if you have an injury and you can just tip them to get through quickly.

While I understand that maneuvering and waiting in a line while standing isn't good for someone with a real injury/infirmity, why should they get to jump the line?  Wouldn't it be FAIRER for them to just be set as a number while seated comfortably in a couch or in their wheelchair and then, after the number of people ahead of them go through security, you cut back into the line at your time and then proceed through security.

It is fair from a the FIFO perspective and addresses the problem of making them snake their way through a standing line.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: NightSteel: You think this makes people angry?  Get a fake service animal thread going.  Remember those people taking crazy emotional support animals on flights with them and how the airlines finally had to crack down?

Me and my emotional support wasp nest scoff at your nonsense


Me and my emotional support human laugh at your scoffage.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh.
Is it shiatty, sure. But this is pearl clutching hyperbole. She didn't leave any disabled people waiting. It's not like other disabled people got sent to the back of the line because of her. They got to skip the line too. Maybe they had to wait an extra minute while she was screened. Oh the horror!
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.