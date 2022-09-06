 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Russian energy giant Gazprom taunts West with video showing Europe 'freezing over' in 'ice age' because of no Russian gas in what may be the worst Snowpiercer Prequel concept ever   (thesun.ie) divider line
    Russia, European Union, Europe, United Kingdom, Russian gas, Western sanctions, video of Europe, natural gas supplies  
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sez the guys now getting their tech from North Korea...

When this is all over, can we just put Russia in an oubliette, and leave them there?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trust but verify
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah Europe was a frozen wasteland before warm hearted Russians taught them how to use gas.

... or they'll be just farking fine and russia can shove it's bear clocks up its ass.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... That's not going to stiffen resolve or anything utterly predictable like that, is it?
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Global warming to the rescue once more.  Is there anything it can't do?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No gas in Europe? Just open Taco Bell restaurants throughout the area, and problem solved.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that whole "Ice Age" thing. Record breaking heat every summer, indefinitely.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New executives make video after old executives die falling into a bear pit onto 16 bullets.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were some other means of sending gas and oil to Europe...
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, I'm just asking questions for my European friends... But if you had a supply of frozen Russian soldiers from the Ukrainian front, could you get enough heat from burning fat and bone to be worth defrosting the first ones to bootstrap the process?
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now show the Russian citizens starving in the streets as your economy collapses. Show the angry mobs that will storm Gazprom HQ, looking for anything that they can burn or eat.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, a funny thing happens when you overlay moscow with the collective international consequences to its own actions....
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to think Russians aren't the brightest mofos on the planet.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was pretty stupid for the EU to make themselves dependent on Russian gas.  And they'll have a tough winter because of it.

But it's not like there isn't alternative sources of gas for the EU to import.  Over time the logistics will be worked out, and the problem will be solved.

In the meantime, Russia has their own shortages for Western goods.  But they have no alternative source for that, so the logistics CAN'T be sorted out, and the problem WON'T be solved.

Hopefully after all this is over the EU doesn't go right back to buying Russian gas.  Russia can feel free to become dependent on Western tech again though.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'...and as a bonus for purchasing our natural gas products we'll also offer you a 15% discount on Ski-Doos, sled dogs and poutine .'

'Ez good deal! Vhere do I zign up?'
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Well... That's not going to stiffen resolve or anything utterly predictable like that, is it?


It's like MAGA idiots: this kind of propaganda and threats work in their little antisocial bubbles. But it doesn't work with the rest of the public works. Instead of intimidating people like they think it will, it becomes completely laughable to the rest of us.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians are, literally, human waste product at this point. Containment and isolation lf that doesn't work then complete obliteration of their presence as an independent entity.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is a broke drug dealer trying to convince their start addict client not to go to rehab.

Yeah, rehab and withdrawal will suck, but afterwards things will be much better. The drug dealer however will be out their only real income stream just as their turf was has gotten real.

Actually, if anything, Russia is really more the addict, with European O&G sales comrpising 50-60% of Russian state revenues, once thats gone...they're screwed once their ~$250B in unfrozen reserves are gone...in 18 months at this rate. Not a great situation for Russia.

Itll be expensive and chilly for Europe this winter and maybe next, but nobody is going to freeze to death. Russia's literal economic existence is on a countdown.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Yeah Europe was a frozen wasteland before warm hearted Russians taught them how to use gas.

... or they'll be just farking fine and russia can shove it's bear clocks up its ass.


"...russia can shove it's bear clocks up its ass."

A weird request, but Fark allows for that...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am a bit worried that the UK & EU might be misunderstanding the issue with energy prices though.

You hear a lot about various ministers readying aid packages to help people afford their energy bills... but the reason the prices are shooting up is because supply isn't meeting demand.  Helping people buy more just increases the demand, which just increase prices further.

What's needed isn't more financial aid, it's more natural gas.
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brilliant.
Taunt the continent with the longest history of invading other parts of the world for their natural resources with your own natural resources.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Russians are, literally, human waste product at this point. Containment and isolation lf that doesn't work then complete obliteration of their presence as an independent entity.


Soon they will only speak Russian in hell
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is Jennifer Connelly involved?
At all?
Even a little?
Please?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 429x302]
'...and as a bonus for purchasing our natural gas products we'll also offer you a 15% discount on Ski-Doos, sled dogs and poutine .'

'Ez good deal! Vhere do I zign up?'


Same can be said about Biden and the US producers -- without the discounted poutine, ofc

Maybe some Philly Cheese Steak?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they really want to cause chaos, they'll cut off the fentanyl.
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: It was pretty stupid for the EU to make themselves dependent on Russian gas.  And they'll have a tough winter because of it.

But it's not like there isn't alternative sources of gas for the EU to import.  Over time the logistics will be worked out, and the problem will be solved.

In the meantime, Russia has their own shortages for Western goods.  But they have no alternative source for that, so the logistics CAN'T be sorted out, and the problem WON'T be solved.

Hopefully after all this is over the EU doesn't go right back to buying Russian gas.  Russia can feel free to become dependent on Western tech again though.


I think the idea was to make sure we trade with Russia, because you don't go to war with someone that gives you wealth. It is sort of the basis for the EU. Trade a lot so you don't fight a lot. It didn't work with Russia, but I'm not sure it was 'stupid'. In my opinion it was certainly worth a try. Russia or Putin is just an asshole.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rhymes With Silver: Great, now show the Russian citizens starving in the streets as your economy collapses. Show the angry mobs that will storm Gazprom HQ, looking for anything that they can burn or eat.


Oligarchs can be used for both
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: It was pretty stupid for the EU to make themselves dependent on Russian gas. And they'll have a tough winter because of it.


Why was it "stupid"? The moral of WWI and WWII was that nations which trade with each other do not go to war with each other. Robust trade and interdependence creates an implicit threat of embargoes and tariffs which create a huge opportunity cost for war. If it weren't for the fact that Europe (and the West in general) had opened up Russia so much over the last 30 years, the war in Ukraine would have started much sooner and expanded much more rapidly than it has.

The fact that Putin even had to take a pause and slow down his initial assault as much as he did, combined with the fact that there has been at least some level of control over troops rather than an endless stream of atrocities is directly attributable to Russia's need to keep some channels of trade alive for its economic future.

TLDR: If we had never traded with Russia there would have been no "stick" to slow them down, let alone stop them.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Norway has cranked up production, Libya has as well. It'll be expensive but W. Europe will make it. Now how will Russia fare without food imports?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They can process Russian solider corpses into fuel for burning.
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x431]


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: SomeAmerican: It was pretty stupid for the EU to make themselves dependent on Russian gas. And they'll have a tough winter because of it.

Why was it "stupid"? The moral of WWI and WWII was that nations which trade with each other do not go to war with each other. Robust trade and interdependence creates an implicit threat of embargoes and tariffs which create a huge opportunity cost for war. If it weren't for the fact that Europe (and the West in general) had opened up Russia so much over the last 30 years, the war in Ukraine would have started much sooner and expanded much more rapidly than it has.

The fact that Putin even had to take a pause and slow down his initial assault as much as he did, combined with the fact that there has been at least some level of control over troops rather than an endless stream of atrocities is directly attributable to Russia's need to keep some channels of trade alive for its economic future.

TLDR: If we had never traded with Russia there would have been no "stick" to slow them down, let alone stop them.


Germany's biggest trading partner before WW2 was France.
Care to try again?

Without the funds from gas sales, Russia couldn't be waging any wars.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

neofonz: Brilliant.
Taunt the continent with the longest history of invading other parts of the world for their natural resources with your own natural resources.


Never imagined that in my lifetime it would be the Germany attacking Russia through the Fulda Gap, but here we are.

It wouldn't be a NATO thing, but at this point, I'm sure Germany could make it to Moscow this time.

A multi-front effort by the various ethnic republics in order to break away from Russia is probably on the way. Let Comrade General Winter bog down Russian forces in Ukraine, then make your move. Pooty wouldn't have the manpower or materiel to stop it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

indy_kid: neofonz: Brilliant.
Taunt the continent with the longest history of invading other parts of the world for their natural resources with your own natural resources.

Never imagined that in my lifetime it would be the Germany attacking Russia through the Fulda Gap, but here we are.

It wouldn't be a NATO thing, but at this point, I'm sure Germany could make it to Moscow this time.


I'm guessing they won't try anything during the winter months.
That's a bad time.
 
Anne Boleyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They're telling us to put on jumpers and line our radiators with tin foil here in the UK. The Tories have such brilliant solutions. Why didn't I think of that!?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: SomeAmerican: It was pretty stupid for the EU to make themselves dependent on Russian gas. And they'll have a tough winter because of it.

Why was it "stupid"? The moral of WWI and WWII was that nations which trade with each other do not go to war with each other. Robust trade and interdependence creates an implicit threat of embargoes and tariffs which create a huge opportunity cost for war. If it weren't for the fact that Europe (and the West in general) had opened up Russia so much over the last 30 years, the war in Ukraine would have started much sooner and expanded much more rapidly than it has.

The fact that Putin even had to take a pause and slow down his initial assault as much as he did, combined with the fact that there has been at least some level of control over troops rather than an endless stream of atrocities is directly attributable to Russia's need to keep some channels of trade alive for its economic future.

TLDR: If we had never traded with Russia there would have been no "stick" to slow them down, let alone stop them.


In both 1913 and 1938, France and Germany were each other's largest trading partners.

If the west had never traded with Russia (or at least stopped trading with them after the invasion of Georgia), the current sad-sack army getting kicked in the teeth by Ukraine would be an even sadder-sack army that may not have even attempted their invasion.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: SomeAmerican: It was pretty stupid for the EU to make themselves dependent on Russian gas. And they'll have a tough winter because of it.

Why was it "stupid"? The moral of WWI and WWII was that nations which trade with each other do not go to war with each other. Robust trade and interdependence creates an implicit threat of embargoes and tariffs which create a huge opportunity cost for war. If it weren't for the fact that Europe (and the West in general) had opened up Russia so much over the last 30 years, the war in Ukraine would have started much sooner and expanded much more rapidly than it has.

The fact that Putin even had to take a pause and slow down his initial assault as much as he did, combined with the fact that there has been at least some level of control over troops rather than an endless stream of atrocities is directly attributable to Russia's need to keep some channels of trade alive for its economic future.

TLDR: If we had never traded with Russia there would have been no "stick" to slow them down, let alone stop them.


If Russia hadn't been trading with the West, their GDP would have been half (or less) of what it was pre-invasion.

They needed the West more than the West needed them.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: But is Jennifer Connelly involved?
At all?
Even a little?
Please?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's an interesting observation that leaders, after about a decade or so in power, tend to be pretty insulated from reality, and despotic leaders surround themselves with people who will tell them what they want to hear.

Putin must be getting reports that the EU is so desperate for gas that Russia will have its sanctions lifted any day now.

I'm not so certain - the failure of Putin to keep the gas on has created an opportunity for other energy providers to profit.  Plus, most of eastern Europe is not too keen on the Soviet bloc 2.0 thing that Putin wants.
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In the larger scheme of things, this stupid war of Russia's will be a net positive for Europe. It's forcing them to get the hell off of Russian dependence, which is great. In not very long, all of Europe will be able to just say farkyouski to their asshole neighbors to the east and get on with being civilized nations.

Great article:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/01/business/economy/portugal-russia-natural-gas.html?unlocked_article_code=CL2fHgw2o6yHSVrqGEMOx5uaeVyto6zwmbog1ViM03JsFenBoT3VPCFf1htCXYihRnNKunxnsL8d4qlE7rIlQaZ3KMyD1qhtz23w-ykdkqKBo8IOdQlWC__mgxItUxV0jexz60LTRJ8KVNwDwuuE6JUgCgCaDSfeX_5OCXk2JkjQ4tsvCfdBSefDw5lYP5iqUcMZFxaSoOVrHIVYJPFr_5p3kKjRfDKkNvIgGGTz1W1xtixW4AO8YiJ8VbtpeVS2PeAL2iuFiF4gtdBwhBX_zONq-oxkNtvp_dEM5qazti5WE9G0v6449gkCFieT16b4EOJnj_2khaK5_bHpTj411qE_rJ3NFdtampnnUu7B&smid=share-url
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People/companies have no need to threaten if they truly have power.  All they are doing is encouraging other countries to seek alternative fuel means and making their commodity less in demand.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Norway has cranked up production, Libya has as well. It'll be expensive but W. Europe will make it. Now how will Russia fare without food imports?


Russia will run out of storage room for the current gas and oil production. Once that happens, they will have to start shutting down production, which puts a lot of people out of work.

The stopped wells may not be able to restart. That would require new wellheads and new distribution piping. Do they have the money for that?

OPEC and the other oil producers could undercut Russian oil prices until they either give it away for free, or pay customers to take the excess off their hands in order to keep the wellheads open.

There's no way Russia wins the economic fight at this point.
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Anne Boleyn: They're telling us to put on jumpers and line our radiators with tin foil here in the UK. The Tories have such brilliant solutions. Why didn't I think of that!?


What is the foil supposed to do? An thin, external foil won't really change the overall thermal conductivity much, maybe just even it out a bit, right?
 
KCinPA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: It was pretty stupid for the EU to make themselves dependent on Russian gas.  And they'll have a tough winter because of it.

But it's not like there isn't alternative sources of gas for the EU to import.  Over time the logistics will be worked out, and the problem will be solved.

In the meantime, Russia has their own shortages for Western goods.  But they have no alternative source for that, so the logistics CAN'T be sorted out, and the problem WON'T be solved.

Hopefully after all this is over the EU doesn't go right back to buying Russian gas.  Russia can feel free to become dependent on Western tech again though.


It seems they found their alternative.

"Global Coal Consumption to Match Record as EU Rushes to Save Gas
EU coal consumption to climb 7% this year, IEA forecasts
Countries are extending life or reopening coal power plants"

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-07-28/global-coal-consumption-to-match-record-as-eu-rushes-to-save-gas#:~:text=Coal%20consumption%20in%20Europe%20climbed,to%20add%20to%20supply%20pressures.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Count on this footage being used this winter for internal russian audiences, to show how bad Europe has it without glorious russian oil and gas. As others have mentioned in the war thread today, the embargo is a desperation move by Vladimir the Incompetent to split the alliance against russia. Since the Greens in Germany hold a lot of major positions in the coalition government and have been pretty universally hawkish toward russia, I suspect Germany is going to tough it out this winter, and the Malevolent Midget of Moscow will have burned his last useful bargaining chip.

The Greens, naturally enough, are absolutely delighted at the chance to cut German dependence on russian oil and gas.

Sorry, Vova. The civilized world is calling your stupid bluff. Go peddle your pretties elsewhere.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not sure "negging as a marketing tactic" was a great idea, Gazprom.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Building a strong, ample, self-sufficient clean energy infrastructure that supplies everyone's needs in the west is well worth the wanking motions in our souls it'll enable us to give to both Russia and the middle east.

Cut it off, Vlad. We will figure it out and never be your customers again.
 
Anne Boleyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NullReferenceException: Anne Boleyn: They're telling us to put on jumpers and line our radiators with tin foil here in the UK. The Tories have such brilliant solutions. Why didn't I think of that!?

What is the foil supposed to do? An thin, external foil won't really change the overall thermal conductivity much, maybe just even it out a bit, right?


We'd put it behind the radiators so it reflects heat back into the room. Especially on external walls. I'm sure my 150 year old tenement flat will warm right up.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Worst case, forces Europe to develop new methods of power generation.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.