Welcome to 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous Doomsday Preppers'
posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2022 at 11:46 AM



arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know what makes an ideal toilet? Air intakes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Peter Thiel's $13.5 dream home in New Zealand is doomed (nypost.com)

They will die with the rest of us because they don't really put all their effort into it.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lol, wait til they find out that there's no one left to take care of them. Or they hire people to take care of them and those people kill them and take all their shiat.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bingo.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our former neighbors bought a house from a widow of a major prepper who was also a MAGA.  The house has two generators, complete video surveillance everywhere, a panic room stocked with tons of stuff, a floor safe big enough to hold a dozen long guns and thousands of rounds of ammo, and who knows what else they haven't discovered yet.

The guy went all-out to protect himself and his family from whatever boogeymen were almost certainly ready to invade at any moment.

Well, he went all-out except for one thing.

Getting vaccinated against COVID.

That's what ultimately got him earlier this year.

Well prepared, indeed.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doomsday is real.

COVID is a fraud.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Right, I'll cross out "COVID-19" and write in "Liberal Fraud" in the cause of death field on the death certificate.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The most memorable thing about the first weeks of lockdown were the local preppers absolutely losing their shiat because they couldn't go out to eat.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a load of garbage..
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hahahahaha 😅

I'm giggling and that makes me a bad person I think.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twilight Zone 1987 Shelter Skelter
Youtube 9qU3bJ2eGX0
whoopsidoodle
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme guess: They're stupid and spending a ton of money on shiat that would be mostly worthless in a real apocalypse?
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blast from the Past (1999) Official Trailer - Alicia Silverstone Movie
Youtube 9_mi3qoA_QY
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just bought my first meal kit from a prepper place.  Not for Armageddon though.  Just for hurricane season and general purposes.

It has pancakes, y'all.  And a really long shelf life.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if any of these people saw 'Panic Room'.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is what's going to happen to the majority of them.

And they know it too.  I guarantee you that at least one of them is investing in shock collar research.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I love stories with a happy ending.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, it's this story again.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would stop the guards from eventually choosing their own leader? The billionaires considered using special combination locks on the food supply that only they knew. Or making guards wear disciplinary collars of some kind in return for their survival.


Lol.  So the billionaires' great plan(s) is to essentially hold labor literally hostage in order to survive the collapse of society.  That's going to go great for a few days.  Maaaaaaaybe a few weeks if you're lucky and a pleasant person to be around in a relatively small enclosed space.  Then they'll banish you or just kill you outright and break your combination locks or remove the disciplinary collars without any threat.  Also, keeping in mind that the owner of the bunker did not build the bunker and presumably has retained other labor people to maintain all these systems.  Who do you think they're going to side with? With you, the obnoxious paranoid billionaire, or with the Navy SEALs wearing shock collars that you know how to remove?

These guys' have doomsday plans that demonstrate how horribly out of touch they are with any sort of normal people skills and practical skills.

I think the best doomsday plan is to have a solid knowledge base of outdoor survival skills, good physical fitness, and a small amount of equipment you can be mobile with.  And possibly access to a large sailboat to get to a remote island in a temperate climate carrying as much antibiotics as you possibly can.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For them, the future of technology is about only one thing: escape from the rest of us.
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and gee if only we'd had a different cultural attitude, and made really different choices about how we used resources.
maybe we'd a just not even thrown our own apocalypse in the first place.

But of course the better bet is not using resources to a void problems out right, but just figure out how you personally can cope once chit hit the fan.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone else said it already but I have read this book a few times. Enjoy the apocalypse living with or being killed by the guy who wired your bunker. And the guy who poured the foundation. And the crooks who overheard them talking about it at the pub.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> The way to get your guards to exhibit loyalty in the future was to treat them like friends right now, I explained.

So you're going to barricade yourself in with your wife and children, then hire a dozen men?

Are they all gay or are you just going to spend eternity hoping they don't take an interest in you women?

Or your women ditching you for the younger men???
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The best doomsday plan is "Among the first to die"
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless they have precious metals or something worth to trade. Then they won't have much wealth after a apocalypse type event.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This movie's actually pretty decent & sweet. I've always liked it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love Death Robots Season 3 Episode 1 "THREE ROBOTS: EXIT STRATEGIES" | HD
Youtube hS1IpyJrUdQ
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or, "the woman at the end of the driveway holding a baby and asking for food."
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Our former neighbors bought a house from a widow of a major prepper who was also a MAGA.  The house has two generators, complete video surveillance everywhere, a panic room stocked with tons of stuff, a floor safe big enough to hold a dozen long guns and thousands of rounds of ammo, and who knows what else they haven't discovered yet.

The guy went all-out to protect himself and his family from whatever boogeymen were almost certainly ready to invade at any moment.

Well, he went all-out except for one thing.

Getting vaccinated against COVID.

That's what ultimately got him earlier this year.

Well prepared, indeed.


I really, really, really hope this is a true story.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: I just bought my first meal kit from a prepper place.  Not for Armageddon though.  Just for hurricane season and general purposes.

It has pancakes, y'all.  And a really long shelf life.


This is along the lines of my thinking.

Global nuclear apocalypse?  Putin notwithstanding, still less likely.

2 weeks or longer without power or water thanks to the latest "doom cyclone" or whatever?  Or just because the ostensibly-regulated public utilities decided to just keep all the payments and not fix anything for half my life?  More likely.

I don't have anyone in another state that I can run to.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way this kind of thing works is if you have a cult, with a built in hierarchy where most people are satisfied with where they are.

And hope you don't get raided.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're prepared, all right...prepared to die a long, drawn-out, death.

They're not prepared to survive the aftermath.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The best doomsday plan is "Among the first to die"


That's my plan you can't have it!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There won't be an "event."

It's all so much wankery.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somehow I suspect that any onetime boy scout well past his shelf life but still wants to be prepared would find better deals at a supermarket.  What gives the pancake mix the really long shelf life?  I guess a cookie pan and a grill will cook pancakes, so that shouldn't be an issue.

/reminds me, I should have reserve food for winter
//not typically an issue, but the locals mention at least one winter storm in my lifetime that could have stranded people for weeks.
///this slashie buying more food that doesn't require cooking.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This single question occupied us for the rest of the hour. They knew armed guards would be required to protect their compounds from raiders as well as angry mobs. One had already secured a dozen Navy Seals to make their way to his compound if he gave them the right cue. But how would he pay the guards once even his crypto was worthless? What would stop the guards from eventually choosing their own leader?"

I don't know if this is the same author telling the same story or a different one answering the same questions, but this is not the first time I've heard of this discussion among the super-rich on Fark.

And amazingly enough, "Being a highly competent, compassionate, inspirational leader that inspires genuine loyalty because you are loyal to your people" somehow isn't ever on the radar for these farks.
 
catmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Where did you get yours? I tried some and they were so salty they were inedible. I was thinking the same as you, just have a few things on hand just in case of a weather issue and maybe backpacking.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a lot of really stupid people with money.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And nothing of value was lost.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quit turning this into my personal erotica site.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I tend to agree, but I'm not so much for sailing as I am for heading off into the mountains and creating a small hamlet type of community.

Or, just getting myself passage on a ship to Tristan da Cunha.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"This single question occupied us for the rest of the hour. They knew armed guards would be required to protect their compounds from raiders as well as angry mobs. One had already secured a dozen Navy Seals to make their way to his compound if he gave them the right cue. But how would he pay the guards once even his crypto was worthless? What would stop the guards from eventually choosing their own leader?"

I find the phrasing of this sentence curious. This implies that the crypto will be the last currency to become worthless. I'm no web3-will-change-everything expert, but I'm pretty sure that a currency that relies on a stable always-on world-wide digital data communications network would be the first currency to become worthless.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Unless your Armageddon proof bunker is on a parcel of land you live on full time and hardly ever get out, the chances of you actually being able to get to your "doomsday bunker" when and if that time comes are slim to nil.

People seem to be inherently bad at logistics. Maybe it's just the way I'm used to thinking as a "solutions architect", but little things like access to water and gas, and the fact that roads around metro areas will be gridlocked for dozens of miles or more, that rioting, looting and general panic induced mayhem will see most major cities burn and be inescapable except for on foot due to said panic and gridlock seem to be things most people don't consider

Here's a fun exercise: you are a rich exec, you are at a meeting up in a tower in downtown LA. Your private Jet is in Hawthorne, about 6 miles southeast of LAX. The emergency lighting just came on, everyone is panicking but the herd around you is moving towards the fire escape stairwells. From the windows you can see plumes of smoke and fire, bright flashes in the distance. You try calling your driver, but the cell phone just says "call failed" How the fark are you going to get from downtown LA to your jet? And even if you make it to your jet, what are the chances of your jet being fueled and able to take off for the journey to your upstate bunker?

So that rich fark who's building that bunker on some far away 200 acre plot of land upstate is almost certainly not going to be able to access that bunker when "THE CRISES" happens, and will most likely not survive a real existential crises since all their prep was in vain and the real prep they need - chiefly survival skills were never something they considered

Same goes with all these RV types I come in contact with as I travel around. Many think they are prepped for the impeding catastrophe, be it WWIII, civil war or economic collapse - but when I point out that as soon as the gas runs out or energy/information infrastructure goes out, they won't be able to fuel up their vehicle and will likely be stuck at wherever they run out of gas. You can see those gears spinning away with the realization they didn't think their plans all the way through

I don't have any answers other than if you are worried about the shape of things to come and feel that it might be an existential crises, the best thing is to simply get out of the city well before the crises, start living more simply and learn things like how to grow food and livestock, how to hunt and fish, how to repair clothes and machinery and how to cook and preserve food - and the best thing is that those skills don't require you to be rich to learn, but will enrich you with knowledge and useful hobbies for life
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
could they earn enough money to insulate themselves from the reality they were creating by earning money in this way? Was there any valid justification for striving to be so successful that they could simply leave the rest of us behind -apocalypse or not?

Great questions. I'm going to go with no and no. The poor masses will find you and take your shiat.

It is however a good idea to have a weeks worth of food and the ability to clean water or have some stored. As we've seen with all the environmental disasters of recent times.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I really, really, really hope this is a true story.


Yes it is.. I can't disclose their address etc for obvious reasons but yes, it's 100% real.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

This. It always amazes me how rich people think the security they hire won't take a look around and then say, "Hey, rich guy, go get me a drink while I relax on my couch and think about how we proceed now that society has completely broken down and there is no law enforcement anymore."

If nothing else, "libertarians" will learn what libertarianism really is. That's the silver LOL here.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Blessed are the endurance athletes, for they shall inherit the world.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I believe it. With a million dead from covid and a lot of them fitting in that group post available vax. There's probably a few thousand just like that story.
 
chitlenz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is just the upscale version of  Glen Beck and Alex Jones slinging survival buckets to 80 year olds (ironically ... how long will they honestly freaking live anyway?), and it has  ton of problems.  First thing, depending on locks without understand that ANY lock is pickable, most with a 20$ Amazon kit.     Second, these billionaire assholes aren't young, and watching them build underground palaces and then fall over of old age will be something to watch.   Third, no matter how much you pay people or how remote it is, SOMEONE knows its there if it involves more than like 3 people.  God I hope when the end comes the internet lasts long enough to know that these people suffered first.   That article makes it sound like the wealthy think a PM based approach will save them lol.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm calling bullshiat.  Who are these billionaires?  Where was this "resort"?

He wrote the exact same article 4 years ago:  https://onezero.medium.com/survival-of-the-richest-9ef6cddd0cc1
 
