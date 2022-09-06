 Skip to content
(Phys Org2)   What's being done to ensure our deep space astronauts become superheroes or inter-dimensional bloodthirsty demons?   (phys.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just pass from the 1 yard line. No-brainer easy win.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an amazing CME last night.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Buzz Aldrin, I've come to bargain."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm..what's more realistic and likely to come first: establishing space-industry that uses asteroid mining to enable partial in-space construction of more radiation-resistant craft that would not be launchable from earth (or whose materials would be prohibitive to launch from earth for assembly in space); OR, sufficiently advanced medical treatments so that whatever damage radiation did to long-term astronauts could reliably be identified and then healed as it occurred, reducing the need for more advanced but difficult to launch craft.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course we're doing nothing to ensure that they become superhumans. Why on earth would we want that, subby?
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We have to conquer gravity. Like the aliens here have.


We have to conquer gravity. Like the aliens here have.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"While the astronauts are on the surface, the sun unleashes a huge storm, trapping them outside of their protective capsule."

If mission control lets this happen to you, they must really hate you.  It takes minutes for light to hit Earth but nearly a day for a CME to reach us.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's important this information get out regarding the Artemis mission.  There are a f*ckload of sensors on that thing for many purposes, including radiation exposure.  My only ask is that NASA makes Elon pay $50B for the data.  Don't give that shiat away.  Don't bundle it in a SpaceX contract.  If he and his fanbois want to get to Mars alive and able to make healthy babies, make him pay for it.  Then charge him another $50B for the data to make it back alive.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's what she said


That's what she said
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We have to conquer gravity. Like the aliens here have.

([gravitational constant x masses (m1 x m2)] / (radius)2)  x -1

DONE!

We have to conquer gravity. Like the aliens here have.


([gravitational constant x masses (m1 x m2)] / (radius)2)  x -1

DONE!
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subby needs to conquer grammar.


Subby needs to conquer grammar.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or rich kids play astronaut while real problems go unsolved and none of that BS you mentioned ever happens.


Or rich kids play astronaut while real problems go unsolved and none of that BS you mentioned ever happens.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's being done to ensure our deep space astronauts become superheroes or inter-dimensional bloodthirsty demons?

Astronaut and Husband to The Savage She-Hulk: John Jonah Jameson III

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C) Advances in robotics and autonomous systems make the idea of sending meatbags on deep space missions just for the PR look downright silly, thereby avoiding both the risk of radiation damage and the need to repair it.


C) Advances in robotics and autonomous systems make the idea of sending meatbags on deep space missions just for the PR look downright silly, thereby avoiding both the risk of radiation damage and the need to repair it.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You're saying DON'T let Bozos and Mullusk go into space? It's our only chance to be rid of them!

C) Advances in robotics and autonomous systems make the idea of sending meatbags on deep space missions just for the PR look downright silly, thereby avoiding both the risk of radiation damage and the need to repair it.


You're saying DON'T let Bozos and Mullusk go into space? It's our only chance to be rid of them!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the real hang-up for a manned Mars mission that nobody anywhere has a good solution to.

Everything that shields cosmic radiation really well is also very @&#%ing heavy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

batlock666: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 646x1000]
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 646x1000]
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 646x1000]
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 646x1000]


I was about to comment on how amazing the artwork in comics has become, until I saw the third dude's head.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The problem with "Space" was that the radiation flux that killed the astronauts on the moon would have killed the guy in the CSM as well, because the LM basically had zero protection and the CSM had....maybe a tiny bit by pointing the SM at the sun.....which might overheat the engine which means you don't come home but might die beats will die. The CM itself basically had fark-all in terms of radiation shielding, there simply wasn't the mass available. The LM was a tin can, the CM was a slightly thicker tin can.


\ "Blessed St. Leibowitz, keep 'em dreamin' down there."
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I choose death by Mathilda May, please
 
