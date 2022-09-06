 Skip to content
(CNBC)   67% parents of pandemic 'boomerang kids' are still living with them and are presumably going insane   (cnbc.com) divider line
37
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is the pandemic over?

Have they somehow made enough money to move out on their own?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Have they somehow made enough money to move out on their own?


No matter how much you make, someone always has more cash to buy their 10th property and will happily rent a room to you for $2500/month
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're only 67% parents? Did they lose a few limbs?
 
12349876
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Is the pandemic over?

Have they somehow made enough money to move out on their own?


The rent is too damn high!
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

12349876: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Is the pandemic over?

Have they somehow made enough money to move out on their own?

The rent is too damn high!


Other way around.  The parents have kept rent below market rates which has encouraged their children to be lazy.  This is why subsidized housing is such a bad idea.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's f*cking expensive to be alive in America.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm sure it will all be worthwhile and your kids will be glad to return the favor when you're old and need the help.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My 27 y/o daughter moved out two weeks ago. She's the last little bird to leave the nest.
Yes, I have been celebrating by walking around the house naked.
Yes, I typed this whilst naked, too. Enjoy that visual!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's a good thing there's so much affordable housing out there, especially for single adults in their 20s and 30s
 
funzyr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: My 27 y/o daughter moved out two weeks ago. She's the last little bird to leave the nest.
Yes, I have been celebrating by walking around the house naked.
Yes, I typed this whilst naked, too. Enjoy that visual!


I want to be naked in my house! Especially because my wife turns the temperature up to "melt the fat off your bones" which is about one step below "scorched skin"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: My 27 y/o daughter moved out two weeks ago. She's the last little bird to leave the nest.
Yes, I have been celebrating by walking around the house naked.
Yes, I typed this whilst naked, too. Enjoy that visual!


Beware the slatted chair.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why is the inline ad using obfuscating characters?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's what you get for raising an Austrian.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: My 27 y/o daughter moved out two weeks ago. She's the last little bird to leave the nest.
Yes, I have been celebrating by walking around the house naked.
Yes, I typed this whilst naked, too. Enjoy that visual!


You left your webcam on. We ARE enjoying the visual.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: My 27 y/o daughter moved out two weeks ago. She's the last little bird to leave the nest.
Yes, I have been celebrating by walking around the house naked.
Yes, I typed this whilst naked, too. Enjoy that visual!


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That would be sweet.  I could play golf all day, hit the pool, and enjoy my mom's cooking.
 
12349876
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: My 27 y/o daughter moved out two weeks ago. She's the last little bird to leave the nest.
Yes, I have been celebrating by walking around the house naked.
Yes, I typed this whilst naked, too. Enjoy that visual!


If you hadn't gotten a wife and kids you could have been naked at home for decades!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like the video insert.

"How are schools teaching Gen Z about money"

Lesson 1: This is a hundred dollar bill
Lesson 2: You will never get one, let alone the multiples you will need to live on your own
Lesson 3: Your mom says to bring in the trashcans when you get home.
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A lot of this inflation and supply shortages are manufactured by people and companies wanting to make back 2 years of loss profits.
And they don't care who it hurts.
All that matters is money money money.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My conservative family on Facebook:  A nuclear family is the foundation of American values; parents should take care of their kids, and then kids should take care of their parents so we don't need government entitlements!

Also my conservative family on Facebook:  Most of my net worth is tied up in this house.  When will these ungrateful brats move out so I can sell my it to the developer conglomerate?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, both of my stepsons are in the house right now. Sure, it's crowded, but we actually like each other. We have a schedule, we have the space we need (More or less), and we're waiting until these kids can actually afford to move out. My older stepson has outstanding credit, and my younger stepson has pretty decent credit. Both of them with decent jobs that actually have career growth potential. We're actually wanting to try and help them find a house to buy.

I don't understand these "parents" who boot their kids out onto the street the moment they turn 18.
 
Fissile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey ma, can you toss another Hotpocket ® into the toaster oven?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
there is a big difference between living w/in 100miles of your parents and living at home.

terrible article is terrible and subby is bad for insinuating it isn't.

bad subby! bad.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yes, my parents kicked me out of the house 2 months after I graduated high school, but I had the great advantage of having an immediate job waiting for me.
The job was in a little organization call the U.S. Military.  To bad it's not still around...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trik: A lot of this inflation and supply shortages are manufactured by people and companies wanting to make back 2 years of loss profits.
And they don't care who it hurts.
All that matters is money money money.


Oh look! Another internet "expert" who has no idea what they're talking about. I worked in an empty distribution center for a year, because we had not product. not because someone was "faking" it. Not because people were trying to be greedy. As a matter of fact, we had roughly 1 1/2 years' worth of backordered inventory that we couldn't ship because WE HAD NO PRODUCT.

BECAUSE THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUE WAS REAL.

Jesus Christ, this is as idiotic as every one of the GOP's conspiracy theories. Yes, this really farking happened, I promise.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We should relegate the (relatively recent) idea that young adults need to live on their own, even if they're not financially able, or else be considered failures.  Living in larger family groups is what most of humanity does, and has always done.  Particularly now, sharing housing with family (or friends) is a good way to soften a housing crisis.

It's pretty clear to me that the isolation that we've been increasingly living in as we get more affluent in the US, where every individual or couple has their own house, and every family house is so big the parents and kids don't need to interact with each other, is part of our general inability to empathize with others.  It's clear that rich people, who are more isolated, are less empathetic to the experiences of others.  I think the same is true of rural people.  A lot has been made about social media recently, and that's certainly warping us further, but I think the groundwork was well set.
 
DaMoGan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hah, I solved this problem by not having kids!

Of course, I'll die old and alone....
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, both of my stepsons are in the house right now. Sure, it's crowded, but we actually like each other. We have a schedule, we have the space we need (More or less), and we're waiting until these kids can actually afford to move out. My older stepson has outstanding credit, and my younger stepson has pretty decent credit. Both of them with decent jobs that actually have career growth potential. We're actually wanting to try and help them find a house to buy.

I don't understand these "parents" who boot their kids out onto the street the moment they turn 18.


Red Forman wants a word with you.
 
12349876
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

trippdogg: Yes, my parents kicked me out of the house 2 months after I graduated high school, but I had the great advantage of having an immediate job waiting for me.
The job was in a little organization call the U.S. Military.  To bad it's not still around...


It's not accepting all the fatties and addicts that parents created.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: 12349876: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Is the pandemic over?

Have they somehow made enough money to move out on their own?

The rent is too damn high!

Other way around.  The parents have kept rent below market rates which has encouraged their children to be lazy.  This is why subsidized housing is such a bad idea.


The f*ck is this bullsh*t?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

trippdogg: The job was in a little organization call the U.S. Military.  To bad it's not still around...


The f*ck is this bullsh*t?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am not surprised, over the weekend I got in the mail a packet from some real estate guy. he was listing place in my neighborhood and what they sold for, then he got to my place and said it could go for $330k-$350k. I about laughed my ass off over that . I love my place but no way in hell would I think it is worth more than $150k  and I paid $125k in 2009 for it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fissile: Hey ma, can you toss another Hotpocket ® into the toaster oven?


reminded me of this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pacified
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Families living in a house together? What a horrible thing!
 
NevynFox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

groppet: I am not surprised, over the weekend I got in the mail a packet from some real estate guy. he was listing place in my neighborhood and what they sold for, then he got to my place and said it could go for $330k-$350k. I about laughed my ass off over that . I love my place but no way in hell would I think it is worth more than $150k  and I paid $125k in 2009 for it.


My parents $200k home from '85 is now going for around $600k, as are all of the other houses in the neighborhood.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe if their parents hadn't looted America of all it's treasure, good jobs and opportunity, while simultaneously refusing to retire so the next generation could move up the ladder they could afford things like housing and food.

Any old with a millennial still at home is probably part of the problem in the first place.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

grumpfuff: RogermcAllen: 12349876: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Is the pandemic over?

Have they somehow made enough money to move out on their own?

The rent is too damn high!

Other way around.  The parents have kept rent below market rates which has encouraged their children to be lazy.  This is why subsidized housing is such a bad idea.

The f*ck is this bullsh*t?


It's called sarcasm.  Unfortunately it is becoming harder and harder to add a bit of artistic flair that maintains the composition of the joke while also giving a wink to the keen observer as there are vocal groups of folks who proudly hold just about any shiatty opinion you can think of.
 
