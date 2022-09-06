 Skip to content
(MSN)   The bulls are 10-0   (msn.com) divider line
44
    More: Sick, MSN  
•       •       •

1323 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2022 at 12:35 PM (46 minutes ago)



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This year's toll raises to more than 30 the total number of people who have been killed in Valencia's bull-running events since 2015.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA-This summer's victims, who died from injuries sustained while racing through the streets alongside a group of hefty bulls...were between the ages of 18 and 73.

A 73 year old was running?  I can think about 100 different ways to kill myself more desirable than being gored by a bull.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I assume if I die jumping a cliff in the backcountry on a snowboard, you guys will get rid of all the cliffs, right? Right?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you ever wonder why sometimes your mountain oysters are smaller...remember...the bull doesn't always lose.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-This summer's victims, who died from injuries sustained while racing through the streets alongside a group of hefty bulls...were between the ages of 18 and 73.

A 73 year old was running?  I can think about 100 different ways to kill myself more desirable than being gored by a bull.


He went out of this world the same way he came into it. Screaming and covered in blood.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: I assume if I die jumping a cliff in the backcountry on a snowboard, you guys will get rid of all the cliffs, right? Right?


No, but we'll be short a village idiot
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let them die
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: I assume if I die jumping a cliff in the backcountry on a snowboard, you guys will get rid of all the cliffs, right? Right?


I believe you can fly...

I believe that you can touch the sky...

You think about it every night and day....

Spread your wings and fly away
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zepillin: Let them die


Let them die... of natural causes. Let's leave the bulls out of it.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't think I get to comment on this article...when I lived in Spain I did the run 4 years in a row.
 
peterquince
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, it's not 10-0.

The running of the bulls is how they get the bulls to the bull fight stadium for that night's bullfights. The stadiums have butcher slaughterhouse facilities built into them to process the meat as soon as the bull is dead from the fight.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They should breed tiny beagle-sized bulls for this.
 
patrick767
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The bulls are 10-0

You sure about that, subby? I'm betting far more than zero bulls were tormented and killed for the crowd's amusement in Spain this summer.

bacchanalias and consequences: I assume if I die jumping a cliff in the backcountry on a snowboard, you guys will get rid of all the cliffs, right? Right?


Did this somehow make sense in your head?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: I assume if I die jumping a cliff in the backcountry on a snowboard, you guys will get rid of all the cliffs, right? Right?


No, however we might reconsider the Medieval practice of letting them loose in the streets now that it's wall-to-wall drunk tourists.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: LordBeavis: FTFA-This summer's victims, who died from injuries sustained while racing through the streets alongside a group of hefty bulls...were between the ages of 18 and 73.

A 73 year old was running?  I can think about 100 different ways to kill myself more desirable than being gored by a bull.

He went out of this world the same way he came into it. Screaming and covered in blood.


She.
 
peterquince
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I don't think I get to comment on this article...when I lived in Spain I did the run 4 years in a row.


I ran in 2002, not knowing any better. But I was so far ahead of the bulls that I got boo'd for being a wimp when I got into the stadium ring (along with the other people with me).
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: bacchanalias and consequences: I assume if I die jumping a cliff in the backcountry on a snowboard, you guys will get rid of all the cliffs, right? Right?

No, but we'll be short a village idiot


Aren't most farkers American? Isn't there just like a village smart person?
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The bulls are 10-0

Considering the bulls in these events are generally headed to the bull fighting arena afterwards, I'm assuming the "lead" is going to swing in the other direction by a wide margin in the second half.


LordBeavis: FTFA-This summer's victims, who died from injuries sustained while racing through the streets alongside a group of hefty bulls...were between the ages of 18 and 73.

A 73 year old was running?  I can think about 100 different ways to kill myself more desirable than being gored by a bull.


I was going to guess as a spectator that just got too brazen.  I also saw this in TFA, regarding the victims in the Valencian leg of the matchup:

"Six of them were men and one was a woman -- a French woman who was the oldest victim."
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's the count of bulls versus people in bullfighting?  This just seems to serve as a balance.  Get rid of one and get rid of the other.
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

With an over populated planet. Why are we trying to keep the stupid alive?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just curious.  Do they clean up the corpses?  Seems like a lot of work and the locals might not consider it 'their jerb'.

"The bulls stomped some guy right in front of my house.  I left 'im by the bin and the dustman won't touch him."

Maybe one of those big water trucks washing the corpses downhill to the sea.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For every true cliff-fighting aficionado there are ten thousand wannabes.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Play stupid game...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-This summer's victims, who died from injuries sustained while racing through the streets alongside a group of hefty bulls...were between the ages of 18 and 73.

A 73 year old was running?  I can think about 100 different ways to kill myself more desirable than being gored by a bull.


https://elpais.com/espana/comunidad-valenciana/2022-08-25/una-mujer-muere-por-la-cornada-de-una-vaquilla-en-beniarbeig.html

She was a regular at the festival and got gored in the chest.  It doesn't have to be so much a 'run' as a 'stand around and watch without any safety barrier'.  All fun and games until the bull decides it wants to be behind where you are and you cannot get out of the way.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The bulls might have ten wins but they've got way more than zero losses Subby.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anthony Jeselnik last seen prepping...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Or maybe they should just stick tennis balls to the end of the horns for safety.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: I assume if I die jumping a cliff in the backcountry on a snowboard, you guys will get rid of all the cliffs, right? Right?


Only if the cliff was chasing you.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Running of the Bulls is cruel and should be stopped.

Torturing animals to get them angry so they charge at you for entertainment is obscene.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

patrick767: Did this somehow make sense in your head?


Yeah, running with the bulls in Spain is an inherently dangerous act, one any reasonable person would know carries the risk of death. Like jumping off a 30ft. cliff on a snowboard, big wave surfing, skydiving, owing money to the mafia, bareknuckle boxing, free diving too deep, injecting random drugs from a stranger in a shady place, threatening a gang member, doing areal stunts in planes, base jumping, climbing Mt. Everest, crocodile wrestling, having a pet bear or tiger, voluntarily going to fight in a war... the list is long.

I mean it is sad that they died if they otherwise were pretty nice people... but I mean... they knew what they agreed to do and no one forced them.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Having a lot of trouble getting worked up over the deaths of people who are participating in the slow torture of an animal to death for fun.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: patrick767: Did this somehow make sense in your head?

Yeah, running with the bulls in Spain is an inherently dangerous act, one any reasonable person would know carries the risk of death. Like jumping off a 30ft. cliff on a snowboard, big wave surfing, skydiving, owing money to the mafia, bareknuckle boxing, free diving too deep, injecting random drugs from a stranger in a shady place, threatening a gang member, doing areal stunts in planes, base jumping, climbing Mt. Everest, crocodile wrestling, having a pet bear or tiger, voluntarily going to fight in a war... the list is long.

I mean it is sad that they died if they otherwise were pretty nice people... but I mean... they knew what they agreed to do and no one forced them.


... you realize that the reason people want to ban this has nothing at all to do with the humans who are killed, right?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: patrick767: Did this somehow make sense in your head?

Yeah, running with the bulls in Spain is an inherently dangerous act, one any reasonable person would know carries the risk of death. Like jumping off a 30ft. cliff on a snowboard, big wave surfing, skydiving, owing money to the mafia, bareknuckle boxing, free diving too deep, injecting random drugs from a stranger in a shady place, threatening a gang member, doing areal stunts in planes, base jumping, climbing Mt. Everest, crocodile wrestling, having a pet bear or tiger, voluntarily going to fight in a war... the list is long.

I mean it is sad that they died if they otherwise were pretty nice people... but I mean... they knew what they agreed to do and no one forced them.


Difference between those events and this is that those events aren't predicated on abusing animals.

Do you know what they do to the bulls to get them to rush out? They get them riled up by firing darts at them. These darts sticking out from their skin and the blood that's shed during that is absolutely disgusting. They are put into the fight or flight mode, and since they can't run to safety they fight.

It's absolutely horrible.
 
Froman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: pastramithemosterotic: bacchanalias and consequences: I assume if I die jumping a cliff in the backcountry on a snowboard, you guys will get rid of all the cliffs, right? Right?

No, but we'll be short a village idiot

Aren't most farkers American? Isn't there just like a village smart person?


Seems that way at times for sure, but still, cliff-hucking in the backcountry is a special kind of stupid. There was a guy who tried to snowboard off of Everest summit. He was never heard from again. No, really? Shocked.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Aww c'mon, I took the Bulls at over 12.5 for +950
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Really, I don't see how anyone who is a decent person can find this entertaining

worldanimalprotection.org.auView Full Size


Shame on everyone who participates in this.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thoreny: They get them riled up by firing darts at them. These darts sticking out from their skin and the blood that's shed during that is absolutely disgusting. They are put into the fight or flight mode, and since they can't run to safety they fight.

It's absolutely horrible.


I'm in no way pro this event. I'm just saying the people who died... I mean they said to themselves "Yeah, I'm feeling festive. Let's run in front of angry bulls."

Another farker above pointed out how stupid (and how fun so fun) my example was. When I did it, I knew it was very risky. I happened to live, but if I had died doing it. I imagine at the pearly gates whoever the doorman is would go "I see, you... you what? You what? And no one forced you? Well, welcome in I guess. We have a special class for people who died doing dumb completely recreational things. This is is a course requirement for you before reincarnation."
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So if the bulls die, it's fine. But if a few people who *volunteered* die, we need to debate?
Let 'em crash.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Running of the Bulls is cruel and should be stopped.

Torturing animals to get them angry so they charge at you for entertainment is obscene.


Bull fighting is barbaric and anyone compassionate for animals won't support it with their tourist money.

Bull running is fun for the bulls.  They think they are escaping, and would do it every day if allowed.  Drunk idiots in the way?  Whatever...BOINK!  hehehe sucker.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Really, I don't see how anyone who is a decent person can find this entertaining

[worldanimalprotection.org.au image 600x335]

Shame on everyone who participates in this.


They said the same thing about furrycons yet we still have them.

Old traditions die hard.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Operating within expected parameters.

All systems nominal.

This is what you call a 'feature', not a bug.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Debate flares over Spain bull-running fiestas as 10 die"

What debate? I always root for the bull.
 
