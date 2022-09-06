 Skip to content
(CNN)   For those of you who have spent the last 40 years hoping against hope that McDonald's would bring back its cheese Danish, I've got good news. But seriously, set your sights a bit higher   (cnn.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were awful back then too.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not the steak bagel, you morans.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring back the steak bagel. Now.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
French fries cooked in beef tallow or GTFO.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For me, it's the McChicken. The best fast food sandwich. I even ask for extra McChicken sauce packets and the staff is so friendly and more than willing to oblige.

One time I asked for McChicken sauce packets and they gave me three. I said, "Wow, three for free!" and the nice friendly McDonald's worker laughed and said, "I'm going to call you 3-for-free!".

Now the staff greets me with "hey it's 3-for-free!" and ALWAYS give me three packets. It's such a fun and cool atmosphere at my local McDonald's restaurant, I go there at least 3 times a week for lunch and a large iced coffee with milk instead of cream, 1-2 times for breakfast on the weekend, and maybe once for dinner when I'm in a rush but want a great meal that is affordable, fast, and can match my daily nutritional needs.

I even dip my fries in McChicken sauce, it's delicious! What a great restaurant.
 
Glenford
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Call me when the McDLT is back.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As I grow older, I sometimes wonder how a company which sells candy, fat, and salt masquerading as food can be allowed to exist as it does.  Cigarettes can't advertise.  Alcohol has warning labels.  McDonalds has commercials on every conceivable medium showing young, healthy people gleefully consuming their products while the elder statesman narrator tells us to fight over the Quarter Pounder with Cheese drippings.
 
notto
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
set your sights a bit higher

Fried apple pie?
 
tuxq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bring back the old apple pie that has the correct amount of filling in it, dammit.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait. People actually go to McDonald's for pastry? I think I'll ask for a double cheeseburger the next time I go to my local bakery. You people are very strange.
 
