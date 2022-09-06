 Skip to content
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You wouldn't have to stay in the basement.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

a.pinatafarm.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
wildlifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of soda fountain..
Bourbon fountain..
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weekly redhead, yoga pants, cats (and dogs) and gaming events?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to go to Indianapolis for three weeks for work and the hotel provided us with free beer every night in the game/room lobby. We were in a super nice hotel right downtown with all the beer we could drink.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saving someone the bother of flushing panther sweat down the drain?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not saying we took advantage of it.
 
LionHound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voice activated blacklights in the entire suite.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japanese hotel gives you a beer tap in your room, 10 liters of craft beer to drink for free

But what if you stay more than one day?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm assuming that this was somewhere near Midway airport.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free? So I can just walk in and start drinking? Oh, I have to rent the room first. So it's not free then, it's included with your rental.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Every Residence Inn I've ever stayed at had a happy hour with free beer/wine from 5-7. Take as many as you want back to your room. A few even had mixed drinks available.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you mean?  there's not a slatted chair in sight!
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"With blackjack and hookers"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clancy Brothers - Beer, beer, beer
Youtube DJVtFpZl7-Y
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE ULTIMATE DRUNK PEOPLE COMPILATION VIDEO EVER!!!
Youtube tZmDWltBziM
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey!  I'm going to upload that picture of Sleep Easy.... darnyou
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer song
Youtube yzcEG_JoVuo
 
sxacho
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Alcohol? In a hotel? Good heavens!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The downside is, nobody thinks you're funny or smart unless you're one of the first five people to check in.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At first, my first reaction was, "Why would you go on vacation and drink in your hotel room?" It seems these are suites/chalets so One can host a late evening soirée. Still, 17 pints isn't much for that sort of thing.
 
redahle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I stayed at the Riu Palace Riviera Maya in Playa Del Carmen Mexico ten years ago or so and there were full size liquor bottles in a dispenser on the wall in the room. (diagram that sentence, I dare you) The tequila bottle didn't have much in it when we got there and we killed it the second night, but there was a full one the next day. I don't drink anymore, but that was a fun trip.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Renting a hotel room to drink alone in has got to be on some sort of alcoholism warning signs list.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
you farkers keep calling them "cats"
/ I call them my roomies.
// stay thirsty friends.
 
Elzar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Came for the scrambled foobies, leaving dissapoint
 
