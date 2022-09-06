 Skip to content
(NPR)   A closer look at the $1.6 billion lawsuit by Dominion that could bring down Fox News. Or, at least, some of its "stars"   (npr.org) divider line
    News Corporation, Fox News, Sky News, News broadcasting, Rupert Murdoch, Defamation  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohpleaseohpleaseohplease...

I hope they get smacked down hard and have to pay a legendary amount of money, maybe even having to fire "Pinot" Pirro and the others that spread the lies.

But chances are they'll get a right-wing TFG-appointed judge who will knock down the fine to a few hundred thousand.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The producer warned: Fox cannot let host Jeanine Pirro back on the air. She is pulling conspiracy theories from dark corners of the Web to justify then-President Donald Trump's lies that the election had been stolen from him. The existence of the email, confirmed by two people with direct knowledge of it, is first publicly disclosed by NPR in this story. Fox News declined comment.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dominion will get a check for a few hundred million and call it a day.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

That; is literally what I was going to post.

Faux News is the greatest single threat to US democracy by serving as a Pravda-like source of misinformation, paranoia, and role-playing 'entertainers' that gullible people believe are feeding them the One True Source of facts, and everything else from the "MSM" is "Fake News".*

*Trump defined "Fake News" as "Facts which make me look bad"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I want the judge to request a CVS receipt just so he can write the fine down.

I want generations to hear about the largest fine in human history.

Mostly I want faux news destroyed and the Earth salted.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hope she's shaking is ⁰
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*oops..

I hope she's shaking in her drunk ass boots.

Fox News has to be brought down
 
Klivian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dominion want a trial. They want discovery, and they want to clear their reputation. A settlement gets announced at 2am on Fox News, Dominion eventually leave the voting machine business (leaving the editorializing out for the moment), and Fox continues their shenanigans. It's the Alex Jones trial done with a well financed plaintiff that can afford to fight in court as long as it needs to.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"All you're reporting to the public is that somebody - in this case, the president of the United States - has made the allegation of voter fraud by Dominion," Dan Webb, Fox News' outside attorney on the case, tells NPR. "I don't know how anything could be more newsworthy than the president of the United States making the allegation, and his lawyers making the allegations in court, because that's so fundamental."

The problem isn't that Fox is reporting what Trump said. The problem is that their media personalities (Tucker, Hannity, etc...) are producing their own content saying that it's all true. And Fox viewers are complete idiots, so they believe what they're being told is factual. And if their media personalities know it's not true, but report it as true, and people believe it's factual, then Fox is knowingly and maliciously harming Dominion.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
they'll hire ol' Lou back...and fire him for reasons

mercurynews.comView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alla dis right here.  It would be nice if the likes of Newshax and OANan went down with them, but that would just be getting greedy.  I just want to see Faux Gnus liquidated like Emil at the end of the original Robocop.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unfortunately even if we kill off FOX News, CNN has stepped in to take its place with their new backing and ownership. CNN's move to the right is happening swiftly and it won't be long before they start poaching talent from FOX News as that ship begins to sink.

Meet the new boss... Same as the old boss.

Or if Who/Animal Farm references are too vague: Ain't Nothin' Gonna Change.
 
eKonk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is a case of "justice delayed is justice denied" - it's very clear that the lies told/repeated by Fox News (et al) caused real damage to Dominion (and our entire election system). If there is no timely penalty for spreading those lies, particularly prior to the next elections (two months from now, though even that is ignoring the primaries), then the amount of damage is substantially increased. At the same time, the liars are able to continue lying without penalty.

I still want to see a class action on behalf of all voters for the maliciously false claims against our election system that are still being made today. I don't want a payout, but I would like to see penalties (which can go towards increased election security) to take away the incentive to lie.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jeanine Pirro:
You know what will fix this....MORE WINE!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To be a fly on the wall of the discussion that gave Carlson first billing before Hannity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hey, I hope they go all the way. But, when offered $2-300,000,000 and legal fees, they might just take it and run.

I'm not optimistic when corporate interests are the ones making the decision. If they get the money and a full apology on air by all the talent, they just might take it.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I was going to say this, but wouldn't mind Fox going down as well, along with Newsmax and OANN.

I can distinctly remember when I went to Journalism school our school newspaper reporters getting chewed out for wearing Clinton buttons (circa 1993) and told we HAVE to be impartial, your integrity depends on it. I guess that makes me an old-school educated journalist now.
 
