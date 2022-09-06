 Skip to content
(WPRI Rhode Island)   One Rhode Island's worth of flooding   (wpri.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you ever wonder why there are so many cars SO FAR in to the flooded area?

Yeah, me neither.


Fark user imageView Full Size



CSB: When hurricane Gloria severely flooded our area my friend and I ran around pulling people's cars out of the water for tips. We wore our bathing suits and would just wade/swim to the vehicle and attach a pull strap. He had a large SSUV and yanked em right out. We made hundreds of dollars just by accepting donations.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone shop that last pic.
You know what to do.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is not a repeat of 2 weeks ago
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
img-aws.ehowcdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
rimonthly.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well it's got Island in the damn name.

/It also had plantation until like 2 years ago, woops.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
img-aws.ehowcdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
im having trouble with the measurement system and need you to use something more standard... could you maybe describe it in washing machines?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Drivers stranded by heavy flooding on I-95 (Photo: Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

How can you be "stranded" on a highway when you're in a car and can just not drive into the water?
Oh we drove into it.  Our  car is a life support system.  We thought it was anyway.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 750x600]


'Rhode' means fake.  No problem.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So you're sayin' the drought is over?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I'm not an actual island. It's a goddam metaphor."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We're on the Cape now. We'll be on I-95 in 2 days. I'm assuming it'll be better by then 🤞 I have a very talkative stepmother who doesn't shut the hell up to save her life. Delays will only make things worse for me. Please send me thoughts and prayers.
 
urethra_franklin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: We're on the Cape now. We'll be on I-95 in 2 days. I'm assuming it'll be better by then 🤞 I have a very talkative stepmother who doesn't shut the hell up to save her life. Delays will only make things worse for me. Please send me thoughts and prayers.


As someone who has lived in Southern New England most of his life, there are a few things you never assume. Number 1 on that list is that I-95 will be okay...ever. You want 95 to be okay, leave at 3am.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

urethra_franklin: Grumpy Cat: We're on the Cape now. We'll be on I-95 in 2 days. I'm assuming it'll be better by then 🤞 I have a very talkative stepmother who doesn't shut the hell up to save her life. Delays will only make things worse for me. Please send me thoughts and prayers.

As someone who has lived in Southern New England most of his life, there are a few things you never assume. Number 1 on that list is that I-95 will be okay...ever. You want 95 to be okay, leave at 3am.


I hear ya. I've been going to the Cape since the early '80s. I-95 always finds ways to piss me off. Usually, it's a Connecticut issue.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [img-aws.ehowcdn.com image 700x468]


THIS!  The last time I drove Route 6 from CT to Providence it was one giant pothole.
 
oldfool
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
An inconvenient apocalypse
 
Levian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 750x600]


Up until recently the official name of the state was The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.  The part named "Rhode Island" originally referred to only the section now called Aquidneck Island (which is, in fact, an island), with the rest being the "Providence Plantations" part.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Someone shop that last pic.
You know what to do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
