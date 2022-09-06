 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Aaaaaand...here come the hurricanes...maybe   (wfla.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Tropical cyclone, National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Earl, storm's center, tropical wave, Hurricane Danielle, miles west-northwest of The Azores, tropical depression  
•       •       •

1033 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2022 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really difficult to pretend global climate change isn't happening when storm surges are washing entire communities out to sea and drowning your voter base.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay safe, Alabama!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: It's really difficult to pretend global climate change isn't happening when storm surges are washing entire communities out to sea and drowning your voter base.


Ah, but you see, since there hasn't been 20 this year, and I stuffed a snowball in my freezer fron last year, ah ha!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here comes the rain again,
Falling on my head like a memory,
Falling on my head like a new emotion....

/ Good luck getting that out of your head today
// You're welcome
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carolina Hurricanes 2022-23 Season Preview
Youtube auDDwel6DJk

ccant believe a hockey thread made it to the front page
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're getting the Tropical Wave Train coming off Africa, which is usually a sign that we're at the heart of Hurricane Season, but right now there's no way anything's getting close to the Caribbean unless it manages to form there and anything forming in the Atlantic is either bothering fish or Bermuda - as long as this massive high pressure complex over the Western US remains, there's little chance of that changing.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the jet stream going to move?   The dip way south, cutting across the gulf, and then headed north to the east of Florida, looks like it is going to do a bang up job of protecting the Gulf Coast, Florida, the southern Atlantic states, and northern Caribbean countries
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We now have a deterrent:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Earl was looking a bit disheveled'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ethertap
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only being up to Earl in September is pretty good. I'm visiting my parents in early October and hopefully won't be going down there and getting stuck in a hurricane.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FARK gets a sharpie and draws an oval around the entire eastern seaboard.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And all the other storms try to chaaaase me,
But here's some storm surge,
Call the Navy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ethertap: Only being up to Earl in September is pretty good. I'm visiting my parents in early October and hopefully won't be going down there and getting stuck in a hurricane.


Slow so far but I always hope for 1 good one.  Love a good storm.
 
id10ts
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In PR visiting family for 3 weeks.  Ain't nobody down here missing the storms.
 
id10ts
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Could be worse though
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Eh, a couple a hosers spinnin' out in the ocean never bothered me none.
 
germ78
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A number of factors are in play this season with the effect that storm systems are:

a) Not forming off the coast of Africa with the frequency or intensity predicted.

b) Not becoming as coherent or as large as predicted while in transit across the Atlantic.

c) Following tracks that take them North and then ultimately North East before reaching the Eastern seaboard.

All this despite the hysteria and 'omg!" being generated by weather reports like this.  Storms are getting bigger and more intense, but this year we may be seeing a statistical "miss" in terms of direct hits.  Everyone hopes this is true (other than the media).
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.