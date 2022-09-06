 Skip to content
(Metro)   This two pixel picture of a grey blob is definitive proof of alien life and I won't hear a word said against it   (metro.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Unlikely, Area 51, Conspiracy theory, Nevada, myth of Area, military-themed site, secretive US site, satellite image, Conspiracy theories  
•       •       •

825 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2022 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)



17 Comments     (+0 »)
born_yesterday
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Possibly and aircraft
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yup, definitely pixels.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Flying wing of some kind, pointed away from the hanger.   Shocking.
 
bittermang
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For farks sake it's a weapons lab.

If we had alien space lasers, we'd have farked ourselves over with them by now.
 
squidloe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Obviously, it's Bigfoot piloting his blurry interstellar spacecraft
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Possibly and aircraft


Trough to tell.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bittermang: For farks sake it's a weapons lab.

If we had alien space lasers, we'd have farked ourselves over with them by now.


Maybe they are using the alien weapons to fight off some sort of demonic incursion, and there just isn't any left to spare for use to kill ourselves with.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

squidloe: Obviously, it's Bigfoot piloting his blurry interstellar spacecraft


Naw, Bigfoot's grounded - got some local lass in the family way and there was no end of kerfuffle

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Most streetlights don't get that big.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's the UFO we deserve

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I read the caption for the first picture and got more than a sensible chuckle out of that

A blurry object, possibly and aircraft

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FFS.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Huh. An airplane at a place where they test airplanes. I think they might be on to something.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's probably the same stealth bomber that was parked outside from the Google Earth picture they used for reference.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
An aircraft at an airport?

STOP THE PRESSES!!!!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm suddenly feeling a want to drink beer, for some unknown reason. Probably aliens, but I am open to hear any other theories, but just to dismiss them because: So much evidence, you sorry sheep of NASA.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

