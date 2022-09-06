 Skip to content
(CNN) Day 195 of WW3: Russians buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea. Ukranian officials report that Orcs are being outfitted with Soviet-era weapons that are often not combat-ready. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion
    More: News, Russia, International Atomic Energy Agency, Ukraine, Ukrainian forces, Russian media, Solar energy, incoming shells, nuclear power plant  
Harlee [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Back into radio silence, but even if yesterday was a slow news day it did my heart good to hear they've retaken territory and managed some unopposed river crossings.
OptionC [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

That's a lot of artillery that died yesterday.

Also, Russia buying Nork artillery ammo is both hilarious and a sign of the end.  Anyone talking about this war dragging into 2024 is delusional.  The Russian army will collapse - slowly at first, but then suddenly - I won't try to put a date on it but it's pretty clear that they're done.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for August 27 to September 2.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Russia gets down with the sickness, starts recruiting ill people to their military in an attempt to fill out the ranks.

ISW's Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 5

Authors: Kateryna Stepanenko, Karolina Hird, Angela Howard, and Mason Clark

Key Takeaways:

-The Ukrainian counteroffensive is tangibly degrading Russian logistics and administrative capabilities in occupied southern Ukraine.

-Putin publicly praised DNR and LNR forces (and denigrated the Russian military) on September 5, likely to motivate proxy recruitment and reframe Russian coverage of the war.

-Ukrainian military officials maintained their operational silence regarding the progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive but reported on the further destruction of Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) in Central Kherson Oblast.

-Russian forces conducted ground attacks east of Siversk, northeast and south of Bakhmut, and along the northwestern outskirts of Donetsk City.

-Ukrainian special forces conducted a limited operation against a Russian FSB base in the Enerhodar area.

-Power unit No. 6 of the ZNPP became disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid.

-Russian authorities continue to seek unconventional sources of combat power and are increasingly turning to ill and infirm individuals.

-Occupation authorities set a 1.25 ruble/1 hryvnia exchange rate in Zaporizhia Oblast in order to facilitate the economic integration of occupied Zaporizhia into the Russian Federation.

Main Effort - Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces did not conduct any confirmed ground attacks along the Izyum-Slovyansk line on September 5 and continued routine shelling along the Kharkiv-Donetsk Oblast border.[37]An RT war correspondent noted that the most intense fighting along this axis in the last six months has occurred in the wooded area dubbed "Sherwood Forest" that lies alongside the E40 Izyum-Slovyansk highway.[38] Ukrainian and Russian troops in this area reportedly exchange small arms fire at a range of 10m or less, and the dense vegetation in the area is likely obfuscating precise troop movements along much of the Izyum-Slovyansk axis.[39]

Ukrainian military officials further confirmed on September 5 that Ukrainian troops made marginal gains northeast of Slovyansk along the left bank of the Severskiy Donetsk River on September 4. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces retook positions previously occupied by Russian forces in the "Kramatorsk direction," typically describing the Lyman-Slovyansk-Kramatorsk area.[40] The language of the General Staff statement is consistent with reports that Ukrainian troops retook Ozerne (20km northeast of Slovyansk) on September 4.[41]

Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks east of Siversk on September 5. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops repelled Russian advances in Hryhorivka, about 10km northeast of Siversk, and in Bilohorivka.[42] It is unclear if the Bilohorivka that the General Staff referred to is the one 12km northeast of Siversk or 17km southeast of Siversk.[43] Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) troops also reportedly fired on Ukrainian positions in Verkhnokamyanske, about 5km due east of Siversk, suggesting Russian troops lost their previous positions in Verkhnokamyanske on an unspecified date.[44] Russian forces continued routine artillery strikes on Siversk and surrounding settlements.[45]

Russian forces continued ground attacks northeast and south of Bakhmut on September 5. The Ukrainian General Staff stated that Russian troops fought in Pokrovske (10km east of Bakhmut) and the Bakhmutske-Soledar area (10km northeast of Bakhmut).[46] Russian troops, including Wagner Group fighters, continued attempts to advance north on Bakhmut from Kodema (13km southeast of Bakhmut), Vesela Dolyna (5km southeast of Bakhmut), Zaitseve (8km southeast of Bakhmut), and Semihirya (16km southeast of Bakhmut).[47] Russian troops also continued routine air and artillery strikes on and around Bakhmut.[48]

Russian forces continued ground attacks along the western outskirts of Donetsk City on September 5. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian troops attempted assaults around Lozove, Spartak, Pervomaiske, Vodyane, and Nevelske, which all lie along the northwestern corner of Donetsk City.[49] Russian sources indicated that elements of the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) 11th Regiment are continuously attempting to advance from Pisky to Pervomaiske, with certain sources claiming that DNR troops have entered the outskirts of Pervomaiske itself.[50] Proxy troops additionally continued attempts to advance within Marinka, on the southwestern outskirts of Donetsk City.[51] Russian and proxy troops conducted routine artillery strikes along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City frontline.[52]

Russian forces did not conduct any confirmed ground attacks southwest of Donetsk City or in eastern Zaporizhia Oblast on September 5 and continued routine air and artillery strikes in these areas.[53]
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Now the part we're all excited about: the counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian Counteroffensives (Ukrainian efforts to liberate Russian-occupied territories)

Ukrainian military officials maintained their operational silence and did not release any information pertaining to Ukrainian advances in Kherson Oblast on September 5. Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported that Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian reconnaissance drones in Vysokopillya after previously not confirming that Ukrainian forces entered the town.[6] ISW independently assessed that Ukrainian forces captured the town on September 4 due to several social media videos.[7] The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces launched airstrikes on Bezimenne and Sukhyi Stavok, approximately six and ten kilometers southeast of the Ukrainian bridgehead over the Inhulets River.[8] Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces recaptured Kostromka (the village in between Bezimenne and Sukhyi Stavok), but geolocated footage depicted Ukrainian tanks attacking Russian positions around the settlement.[9] Combined with the geolocated footage, the Ukrainian General Staff report may indicate that Ukrainian forces advanced in the Kostromka and Bezimenne areas. The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Russian forces shelled the area of Novovoskresenske (about 18km southeast of Vysokopillya) but it is unclear if Ukrainian forces have advanced in the vicinity of the settlement.[10]

Ukrainian forces continued to target Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) and ammunition depots in Central Kherson Oblast. Ukraine's Southern Operational Command noted that Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian pontoon crossing in Lvove (west of Nova Kakhovka), struck the command post of the 35th Combined Arms Army in the Kakhovka Raion, and two observation posts belonging to battalion tactical groups (BTGs) of the 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment in Mykolaiv Raion and the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade in Beryslav Raion.[11] Ukraine's Southern Operational Command added that Ukrainian forces struck a pontoon crossing in the area of the Kakhovka Bridge on September 5.[12] Ukrainian strikes also reportedly destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in Tomyna Balka (about 19km west of Kherson City), indicating Ukrainian forces are not operating in the settlement.[13] CNN previously reported that Ukrainian forces liberated the settlement on August 29.[14] Ukraine's Southern Operational Command added that Ukrainian missile units destroyed two ammunition depots in Khersonskyi Raion.[15] The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian strikes eliminated 30 Russian servicemen and three tanks in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge, and an anti-aircraft missile system with six trucks near an unspecified crossing.[16] Geolocated footage showed Russian military convoys waiting to cross the Dnipro River from the left bank, and the Russian convoys remain vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes.[17] The Ukrainian General Staff added that Russian forces are prohibiting and threatening locals from crossing the Dnipro River.[18]

Social media footage from September 4 and September 5 also supports Ukrainian military reports that Ukrainian forces are continuing their missile campaign throughout central Kherson Oblast. Ukrainian Telegram channels reported smoke around the Darivka Bridge over the Inhulets River, which is likely the result of another round of Ukrainian strikes on the GLOC east of Kherson City.[19] Ukrainian social media users also reported witnessing explosions in the industrial area of Tavriisk (east of Nova Kakhovka) and in Kherson City.[20] Kherson City residents also noted that unspecified actors fired signal flares in the city on September 4.[21]

Russian forces are continuing to undertake measures to establish river crossings and maintain their GLOCs to northern Kherson Oblast. Head of the Kherson Oblast occupation regime, Kirill Stremousov published a video rant depicting a pontoon crossing constructed out of barges in the background along the Antonivsky Road Bridge.[22] The footage showed that the pontoon bridge is halfway finished from the Kherson City direction. Satellite imagery from September 4 also showed three Russian pontoons and ferries operating west of Nova Kakhovka.[23]

Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian and Ukrainian forces fought in four different areas around Kherson Oblast: in the vicinity of Vysokopillya, southwest of the bridgehead over the Inhulets River, approximately 60km east of Mykolaiv City in Snihurivka area, and northwest of Kherson City.

A Russian milblogger stated that the new Russian frontline south of Kherson-Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border runs through southern parts of Arkhanhelske and Olhyne, southern outskirts of Vysokopillya and Potomkyne, and via the southwestern outskirts of Novovoznesenske.[24]Milbloggers largely claimed that Russian forces are creating artillery "kill zones" by allowing Ukrainian forces to advance near the bridgehead.[25] A milblogger noted that Ukrainian forces will continue to try to extend the Ukrainian bridgehead and push for the T2207 highway.[26] Milbloggers also stated that artillery combat continued in Snihurivka, with Russian forces reportedly destroying a Ukrainian observation post in Kyselivka (about 28km west of Snihurivka).[27] Social media footage reportedly showed a large smoke cloud in Snihurivka, and some social media users noted that Ukrainian forces have struck a Russian base in the area.[28] Russian milbloggers claimed that fighting resumed in Ternovi Pody-Zelenyi Hai-Kyselivka line (within 30km northwest of Kherson City area), but Russian forces repelled Ukrainian attacks in the area.[29] A Russian milblogger noted that elements of the 7th Guards Air Assaults Division and 20th Guards Motor Rifle Division of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army are firing artillery at Ukrainian forces attempting to advance northwest of Kherson City.[30] The milblogger added that elements of the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 20th Division raided Ukrainian positions from the direction of Ternovi Pody.[31] Social media footage also showed Russian forces transporting two S-300V systems (a variant of the S-300 intended to target ballistic missiles) in unspecified areas of Kherson Oblast.[32]

The Russian Defense Ministry maintained that Ukrainian forces are unsuccessfully attempting to gain a foothold in certain areas in the Mykolaiv City-Kryvyi Rih direction, while Russian forces are striking Ukrainian reserves and units with artillery and precision missiles.[33]The Russian Defense Ministry likely is claiming Russian precision strikes on Ukrainian forces in Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts in an effort to emulate Ukrainian strikes on Russian reinforcements and GLOCs. Some milbloggers continued to express criticism towards Russian defenses around Inhulets River, with one milblogger claiming that Russian SPETSNAZ requested artillery support for hours before Ukrainian forces were able to break through Russian defenses.[34] Former Russian politician Viktor Alksnis noted that the Russian Defense Ministry again limited its discussion of conducting offensive operations, which likely indicated that Russian forces are largely undertaking defensive measures.[35] Alksnis noted that Russians do not have awareness of the lack of progress during the Russian "special military operation" in Ukraine. Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation also noted that the Kremlin is exploiting Ukrainian operational silence to invent false claims about the Ukrainian counteroffensive.[36]

Russian Supporting Effort #2- Southern Axis(Russian objective: Maintain frontline positions and secure rear areas against Ukrainian strikes)

Russian forces did not conduct any confirmed ground attacks in Western Zaporizhia Oblast on September 5 and continued routine shelling along the Zaporizhia Oblast frontline.[57]The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) notably stated that a GUR Spetznaz detachment conducted a limited special operation into Russian-occupied Kamianka-Dniprovska, just west of Enerhodar and on the south bank of the Kakhkovska reservoir.[58] The GUR noted that the Spetznaz detachment destroyed and significantly damaged Russian bases in the area, including a building where Russian forces were preparing for sham referenda and the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) base that was reportedly protecting the referendum headquarters.[59] Geolocated satellite imagery corroborates the GUR report and shows a large fire burning in Kamianka-Dniprovska.[60]

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) continues to operate at the risk of violating radiation and fire safety hazards as a result of damage to the plant's power lines. Both Ukrainian and Russian sources exchanged accusations that the other side shelled the plant on September 5. Ukrainian nuclear operating enterprise Energoatom stated that Russian shelling over the last three days caused a fire that disconnected the last power line that linked the ZNPP to the Ukrainian power system, which forced power unit No. 6 (the unit that powers the ZNPP internally) to unload and disconnect from the grid.[61] Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces shelled infrastructure at the ZNPP and in Enerhodar.[62] Notably, four of the six members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation departed the ZNPP on September 5, with two members staying at the plant to establish a permanent presence.[63]

Russian forces conducted missile and rocket strikes against Mykolaiv City and shelled along the line of contact in Mykolaiv Oblast on September 5.[64]Ukrainian sources reported heavy shelling of Nikopol and other settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including a rocket strike against Kryvyi Rih.[65] Russian air defense reportedly shot down a Ukrainian drone over Yevpatoriia, Crimea.[66]
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
From Bloomberg News

Confidential document contrasts with upbeat public statements
Report says key sectors face sharp drop in output, brain drain

Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.

The document, the result of months of work by officials and experts trying to assess the true impact of Russia's economic isolation due to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, paints a far more dire picture than officials usually do in their upbeat public pronouncements. Bloomberg viewed a copy of the report, drafted for a closed-door meeting of top officials on Aug. 30. People familiar with the deliberations confirmed its authenticity.
Two of the three scenarios in the report show the contraction accelerating next year, with the economy returning to the prewar level only at the end of the decade or later. The "inertial" one sees the economy bottoming out next year 8.3% below the 2021 level, while the "stress" scenario puts the low in 2024 at 11.9% under last year's level.

Russia Sees Sanctions Hitting Growth
Internal document says economy may take years to bounce back
All the scenarios see the pressure of sanctions intensifying, with more countries likely to join them. Europe's sharp turn away from Russian oil and gas may also hit the Kremlin's ability to supply its own market, the report said.

Beyond the restrictions themselves, which cover about a quarter of imports and exports, the report details how Russia now faces a "blockade" that "has affected practically all forms of transport," further cutting off the country's economy. Technological and financial curbs add to the pressure. The report estimates as many as 200,000 IT specialists may leave the country by 2025, the first official forecast of the widening brain drain.

Publicly, officials say the hit from sanctions has been less than feared, with the contraction possibly less than 3% this year and even less in 2023. Outside economists have also adjusted the outlooks for this year, backing off initial forecasts of a deep recession as the economy has held up better than expected.

Export Drop
The document calls for a raft of measures to support the economy and further ease the impact of the restrictions in order to get the economy recovering to pre-war levels in 2024 and growing steadily after that. But the steps include many of the same measures to stimulate investment that the government has touted over the last decade, when growth largely stagnated even without sanctions.

The government press service referred a query about the report to the Economy Ministry, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

What Bloomberg Economics Says... "With diminished access to Western technologies, a wave of foreign corporate divestment and demographic headwinds ahead, the country's potential growth is set to shrink to 0.5%-1.0% in the next decade. Thereafter, it will shrink further still, down to just above zero by 2050. Russia will also be increasingly vulnerable to a decline in global commodity prices, as international reserves no longer provide a buffer." -Alexander Isakov, Russia economist

Over the next year or two, the report warns of "reduced production volumes in a range of export-oriented sectors," from oil and gas to metals, chemicals and wood products. While some rebound is possible later, "these sectors will cease to be the drivers of the economy."

A full cutoff of gas to Europe, Russia's main export market, could cost as much as 400 billion rubles ($6.6 billion) a year in lost tax revenues, according to the report. It won't be possible to fully compensate the lost sales with new export markets even in the medium term.

Oil Sector Hit
As a result, output will have to be reduced, threatening Kremlin goals for expanding domestic gas supplies, the report said. The lack of technology needed for liquefied natural gas plants is "critical" and may hamper efforts to build new ones.

Europe's plans to stop importing Russian oil products -- about 55% of exports went there last year -- could trigger sharp cuts in production leaving the domestic market short of fuel, as well.

Metals producers are losing $5.7 billion a year from the restrictions, the report said.

If the world economy slips into recession, the report warns, Russia could see exports cut further as it becomes the "swing supplier" on global markets, with demand for its products disappearing first. That could trigger a plunge in the ruble and a spike in inflation.

On the import side, "the main short-term risk is the suspension of production due to lack of imported raw materials and components." Over the longer term, the inability to repair imported equipment could permanently limit growth, the report said.

'Critical Imports'
"There are simply no alternative suppliers for some critical imports," it said.

Even in the farm sector, where the Kremlin has touted its efforts at replacing foreign supplies, dependence on key inputs could force Russians to reduce their food consumption as supplies dwindle, according to the report.

Restrictions on access to western technology may push Russia a generation or two behind current standards as it's forced to rely on less advanced alternatives from China and Southeast Asia.

The report warns that sanctions will also force the government to revise a range of the development targets that Putin had set before the war, including those for boosting population growth and life expectancy.

On a sectoral basis, the report details the breadth of the hit from sanctions:
• Agriculture: Fully 99% of poultry production and 30% of Holstein dairy cattle output depends on imports. Seeds for staples like sugar beets and potatoes are also mostly brought in from outside the country, as are fish feeds and aminoacids.
• Aviation: 95% of passenger volume is carried on foreign-made planes and the lack of access to imported spare parts could lead the fleet to shrink as they go out of service
• Machine-building: only 30% of machine tools are Russian-made and local industry doesn't have the capacity to cover rising demand
• Pharmaceuticals: About 80% of domestic production relies on imported raw materials
• Transport: EU restrictions have tripled costs for road shipments
• Communications and IT: Restrictions on SIM cards could leave Russia short of them by 2025, while its telecommunications sector may fall five years behind world leaders in 2022.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Happy 50k
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
Good morning and Welcome to your

Fark Ukraine Thread FAQ

Remember that if someone is posting Russian propaganda here, the mods have asked that we click the nuke button and report it.
Q. What is a:

Tankie - a Westerner who promotes Russian talking points, formerly a Westerner who supported authoritarian Communism

Vatnik - a Russian who promotes Russian talking points. Has a red nose from drinking and a black eye from fighting.
Orc - a member of the Russian military, esp. one engaged in war crimes
Shill - a person who promotes Russian talking points in return for payment

Fella - a person who counters Russian talking points and supports Ukraine on social media.
Bavovna / cotton - a multi-language pun on the explosion of ammo dumps behind Russian lines
Q: Why did someone call me a shill after I said I was bored with the war?
A: by RobSeace
People getting bored with the war is otherwise called "war fatigue" or "Ukraine fatigue", and is known to be very bad for Ukraine and good for Russia, because it predisposes people to want it to end at any cost, even if it means rewarding the bad guys and penalizing the good guys by stealing some of their land.  So, that's why people jump to the conclusion you must be shilling for Russia by posting such crap.


Q: "At what cost?" And "the US wants to fight russia until the last Ukrainian".
A: by Farking_Uke
If they knew our anthem they'd know that's EXACTLY what Ukrainians are willing to sacrifice!

What are the lyrics to Ukraine's national anthem in English?

The glory and freedom of Ukraine has not yet perished
Luck will still smile on us brother-Ukrainians.
Our enemies will die, as the dew does in the sunshine,
and we, too, brothers, we'll live happily in our land.

We'll not spare either our souls or bodies to get freedom
and we'll prove that we brothers are of Kozak kin.


Q: Is Azov nazi?
A: Azov was founded by a nazi. Azov was about training civilians to be warriors. When russia took Crimea many Ukrainians joined Azov because that's where you went to learn how to be a bad ass. Kind of like the Marines. The group has drawn controversy over its early and allegedly continuing association with far-right groups and neo-Nazi ideology, its use of controversial symbols linked to Nazism, and allegations that members of the group have participated in torture and war crimes. Some experts are critical of the regiment's role within the larger Azov Movement, a political umbrella group made up of veterans and organizations linked to Azov, and its possible far-right political ambitions, despite claims of the regiment's depoliticization. Others argue that the regiment has evolved beyond its origins as street militia, tempering its neo-Nazi underpinnings as it became part of the National Guard. Since 2014, criticism of the Azov Regiment has been a recurring theme of Russian politics.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
46 minutes ago  
Pensioner claims he shot down a Russian fighter plane with a shotgun
 
iheartscotch
42 minutes ago  
That's a lot of Ladas
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  

It makes me wonder when Russia will get to the scrap metal and rubber drives stage of the war.
 
goodncold
41 minutes ago  

To build slingshots?
 
iheartscotch
40 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Pensioner claims he shot down a Russian fighter plane with a shotgun


Based on how things are going for the Orcs...I believe it
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 425x283]

Happy 50k


The CIA and Estonian intelligence agencies put the KIAs at ~15k per last week's Economist.

I confess, i find 50 a bit far fetched. I could see 50k total casualties but 50k dead seems ... optimistic? I know we've been over this a buncha times before but i feel like it needs to be resaid now and again so we dont get too self-congratulatory/echo chambery w/ re: to Orcs killed.
 
iheartscotch
37 minutes ago  

I mean....they've got something like 20,000- 40,000 T-55s just sitting around somewhere.

/ seriously. Wiki says that there were approximately 100,000 T-55s and variants thereof that were built.
 
Weaver95
37 minutes ago  
I don't think the Russians are ready for a winter fight. They're barely staying supplied as it stands.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  

We had a couple articles on Fark a week or 2 ago putting the estimate of total casualties (dead and wounded) around 80-90k.

I should go find that link...
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  

yeah i could live with that number too, because if you have x3 wounded ration that would mean if you had 80k casualties, that would by 20k killed...which more or less jives.
 
scanman61
32 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I don't think the Russians are ready for a winter fight.


The irony of the Russian Army being defeated by winter is........delicious.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Harry Freakstorm: Pensioner claims he shot down a Russian fighter plane with a shotgun

Based on how things are going for the Orcs...I believe it


There was a scene in the beginning of "Air America".  This VC is walking along a trail.  A C-123 flies over.   He takes his bolt action rifle, aims and fires.  Shoulder the rifle and as he walks on a plume of smoke comes out of the the C-123's engine.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  

scanman61: Weaver95: I don't think the Russians are ready for a winter fight.

The irony of the Russian Army being defeated by winter is........delicious.


it really is.

Brosky, do you even russian?

I remember reading Beevor's book on Stalingrad, and the morning when the temps first fell under -20, the germans were terrified because they just werent ready or equipped for it, scared of frost bite etc.

The Russians by contrast were said to be respectful of it; ahhhh the real winter is really here. The author gives the impression it was almost soothing that the inevitable had finally happened.

i somehow doubt they're going to have a similar reaction to the winter in ukraine this year.
 
Mechanicum
28 minutes ago  

Look out, even if you ARE ukrainian you get called russian by the frothing monkeys if you say this
 
Weaver95
23 minutes ago  

scanman61: Weaver95: I don't think the Russians are ready for a winter fight.

The irony of the Russian Army being defeated by winter is........delicious.


Putin really did not expect this war to last this long. He never planned for the Ukrainians fighting back, let alone actually succeeding at a defense.
Now Russia has to fight a winter war on someone else's land and they're already having supply issues and shortages.
Doubling down won't fix this mess.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  

its ok i know most of them at this point and indeed have fornicated with most of their moms.
 
inglixthemad
19 minutes ago  

Collapse might be a bit strong but, unless something weird happens, I think Russia is going to hunker down and try to hold what they have now. They probably can't risk an offensive with the supplies they have on-hand safely.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
13 minutes ago  

The Black Sea is really in for a whooping.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
11 minutes ago  

Yeah, I get the feeling the average Russian soldier already knows that the corrupt elements in the Russian military will have siphoned off whatever winter clothing was sent long before it reaches him at the front.  If he's lucky he'll be able to buy it back on Russia's equivalent of eBay.
 
Mechanicum
5 minutes ago  

Honestly can't wait for russia to lose. Ebay in russian is a GOLD MINE if you can stomach the shipping.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  
How the hell do the NORKs have shells to sell Russia?
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  
Minna Alander with an excellent thread on the European political situation:

Thread Reader link -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart
1 minute ago  
I hope Ukraine can find a way to strike any shipments of arms or munitions into russia.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark]
less than a minute ago  
Winter will be harsh but this is Ukraine, not Northern Russia - Moscow is over 500 miles north of Karkiv and close to 750 miles north of Kherson. Compare the winters between, say, Chicago IL and Birmingham AL, which are about 600 miles apart in terms of north-south distance, or the winters between Hamburg and Venice. Kharkiv is about as north as Frankfort, Moscow is as north as Copenhagen, and St. Petersburg is north of Stockholm.

Russia is still likely to have trouble because supply becomes even more important in the winter. Without fuel in summer, you don't move, in winter, you freeze.
 
