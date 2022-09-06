 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Let's check in on how Alex Jones is dealing with the lawsuit verdict...oh dear   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My current audiobook:

images.penguinrandomhouse.comView Full Size


What conspiraderp Jones fails to tell you is that, due to his broadcasts about "crisis actors" and "fake police reports" and such, idiots are constantly harassing the families that lost kids. Calling them, doxxing them, sending them threatening messages online...all because Alex has to get ratings and pawn his "supplement" garbage to stupid people.

Jones is a drunk who thinks he's allowed to be a POS without consequences. We need to make sure he understands differently.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least he admitted that children DID die that day.

He's deflecting....of course he's responsible for the treatment of the Sandy Hook parents AFTER the horrible murder of their children.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to make more money off this and will never go away until his heart explodes.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, this guy knew what Jones does, and insisted that his first question be loaded to the hilt? And he tried to pull it back in after starting in the deep end?  That's funny.

I like how The Fail calls this guy a journalist for asking "hard" questions. Loaded questions are loaded, not hard.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My only hope is he goes into a rapid downward spiral which culminates in a ten minute standoff at the Hoover dam where he is talked down by Krispy Kremes.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
omg.  New Haven?  The guy doesn't even know the town where it happened?  And he has been dealing with lawsuits for years over this?

Every time I think he has reached peak idiot, he continues to break new ground.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What ensued was a strange, two minute rant

Any stranger than 'gay frogs'?
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man.  That is a guy who super does not regret a thing.  Not even a little one.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like 45*, I refuse to willingly listen to this turd. It is a real meltdown, or just an airing of grievance and drama?

Unless it has the same energy of his gay frogs or OLIGARHY and tears of Glenn Beck, it's just performance.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I killed the children!'

Okay, Alex.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's amusing about this cruel, hateful, schizophrenic psychopath having continued access to media and social media outlets rather than being completely shunned?

What's amusing about Alex Jones continuing to cash in by mocking and psychologically torturing the Sandy Hook families?

What's amusing about Alex Jones' on-going blatant contempt for the Court and the judicial system?

Submitter has a very sick idea about what is amusing. There is NOTHING amusing about Alex Jones.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alex Jones is not financially bankrupt; he is morally bankrupt."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Christ, what an asshole.


No, he's a sociopath. Assholes have a soul. Jones does not.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Low life piece of shiat
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He's going to have a stroke.  He should eat more vegetables.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
First Putin, now Jones. Soon Trump. The timeline is paying us back


/stupid optimist
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Had you elected me Jebus, I would have this a--hole in chains and in the town square at Sandy Hook ersonally paying the money to these parents.  But no.  You had to elect an insider with morals.

Try and crucify me?  I'd blast each one of you like an out of season fig tree.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: He's going to have a stroke.  He should eat more vegetables. salt.


FTFY
 
wingnut396
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So you're telling me that the apology he gave on the stand may have not been sincere?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: 'I killed the children!'

Okay, Alex.


Well some of the parents indirectly sure.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hate him so much it hurts. Since he admitted he killed them can we just put him in prison for the rest of his life? Give him the death penalty? Maybe bring back the electric chair?
 
BeerBear
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: He's going to make more money off this and will never go away until his heart explodes.


He doesn't have a heart
 
funzyr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I still say that 50 million is not enough. I hope something happens to cause him to pay more to those victims.

He is one of the worst people on earth, in my eyes. He's right there with TFG and pooty poots.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: What ensued was a strange, two minute rant

Any stranger than 'gay frogs'?


Ask Dan and Jordan, the gay frogs isn't even in his top 100 craziest things said on-air.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

theteacher: Well, at least he admitted that children DID die that day.

He's deflecting....of course he's responsible for the treatment of the Sandy Hook parents AFTER the horrible murder of their children.


So, he finds it impossible to associate blame with anything  he did, so he asserts (sarcastically) that he shot the kids (which he apparently knows happened, but didn't do) because associating the blame as being directed to something he knows he didn't do makes it easier to deflect from impacting his sense of self-worth?

I guess that makes some sense.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He complained about not being able to take what he said back....

/ Thing is...he never tried to take it back.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'Yes, I killed the children,' Jones told Callaghan

'No,' he insisted - 'I went in that school, I pulled a gun out, and I shot every one of them myself. I am guilty - it's true.'

Sounds like a confession to me. Lock him up. Or fry him, if that's an option.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
During the sit-down, Callaghan - who has a reputation for asking his participants sometimes-tough questions - poised a question about the shooting to Jones,

Don't they teach vocabulary at J school these days?  How about POSED a question?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If nothing else, it's clear that losing this court case has very much hit Alex Jones in the balls. He's furious and doesn't care who knows.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From the advertisers to the people who keep on bringing this guy up in the news media you all enable this idiot to play the woe is me card. You know what would piss Alex Jones off more than anything if you just simply ignore him.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Alex Jones is what you would get if you collected the rancid juice dripping out of the bottom of a fishmonger's dumpster on a hot July day, mixed it into a hundred-pound bag of excised tumors, and poured it into a human-shaped jello mold.  He's an absolute derelict, in every way that matters and most that don't.

That said, this amuses me greatly:

Alex Jones Rants as an Indie Folk Song
Youtube KGAAhzreGWw
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's obviously not the real Jones. He has multiple doubles that impersonate him for security reasons. It's actually quite easy to make an Alex double. Take a huge filthy sack, fill it with pus and shiat, chant a few demonic incantations and voila... you've got a bile spewing piece of crap without a single shred of humanity.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He must have enjoyed the 1st round of lawsuits so much he wants round 2.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a goddamned baby.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: During the sit-down, Callaghan - who has a reputation for asking his participants sometimes-tough questions - poised a question about the shooting to Jones,

Don't they teach vocabulary at J school these days?  How about POSED a question?


It's the Daily Fail.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Every confession is a projection? Help me out here.
 
spleef420
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He admitted to 26 murders...execute him.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm still hoping he does a Budd Dwyer impression.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: omg.  New Haven?  The guy doesn't even know the town where it happened?  And he has been dealing with lawsuits for years over this?

Every time I think he has reached peak idiot, he continues to break new ground.


That or it was very carefully orchestrated and just landed him some free advertising on another website.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: 'I killed the children!'

Okay, Alex.


Sounds like a confession to me. Lock him up!
 
