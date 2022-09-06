 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City) Hero When a Uvalde teacher was shot and lay bleeding for an hour before help arrived, 16 people did what they could to comfort her - even though one of them was also wounded. If only school administrators and police cared as much as 4th-graders   (ksl.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That act of kindness is going to leave alot of scars on these kids. Hopefully they don't have severe PTSD from this trauma  .
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🥺
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to a legislative committee's report that described a botched police response, nearly 400 local, state and federal officers stood in the hallway of the fourth-grade wing or outside the building for 77 minutes before some finally entered the adjoining classrooms and killed the gunman.

Can you blame them? If only they were armed. Or had body armor. Or had ballistic shields. But since they didn't, this tragedy occurred.

Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just... fark.
Aussie_As
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Plenty of Fark threads are unkind to Texans (they keep electing Ted Cruz, for example) but clearly some are awesome human beings.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The people who need to read that and feel sadness and reconsider their lives will never do any of those things.

The rest of us will read it and feel even more rage and sadness.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What were the school administrators supposed to have done?
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When a fourth grader has more courage than you, a cop, do, it's time to find a new job.

/ACAB
 
NobleHam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hissatsu: According to a legislative committee's report that described a botched police response, nearly 400 local, state and federal officers stood in the hallway of the fourth-grade wing or outside the building for 77 minutes before some finally entered the adjoining classrooms and killed the gunman.

Can you blame them? If only they were armed. Or had body armor. Or had ballistic shields. But since they didn't, this tragedy occurred.

Even if they didn't, I would still blame them. Anytime the police are criticized their defense is that their job is dangerous, they put their lives on the line every day to keep people safe. But when they were called to actually risk themselves to protect children they put themselves first.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

alechemist: That act of kindness is going to leave alot of scars on these kids. Hopefully they don't have severe PTSD from this trauma  .


I don't see how they couldn't have severe PTSD from this trauma. The nightmares alone must be horrific.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What were the school administrators supposed to have done?


Just like Trump and c19, literally anything.  Something.
 
vickster56
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
😢💔
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NobleHam: hissatsu: According to a legislative committee's report that described a botched police response, nearly 400 local, state and federal officers stood in the hallway of the fourth-grade wing or outside the building for 77 minutes before some finally entered the adjoining classrooms and killed the gunman.

Can you blame them? If only they were armed. Or had body armor. Or had ballistic shields. But since they didn't, this tragedy occurred.

Even if they didn't, I would still blame them. Anytime the police are criticized their defense is that their job is dangerous, they put their lives on the line every day to keep people safe. But when they were called to actually risk themselves to protect children they put themselves first.


Yes. In my own life as well when I have called the cops as a victim of a crime, they have treated me like garbage and made the situation worse (or did nothing). At no time have they actually helped when I called them. Fark the Police.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
F*cking pussy ass pigs.
 
