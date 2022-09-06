 Skip to content
(WSLS Virginia)   Summer has some mighty big pawprints to fill as Falling Branch Elementary's new therapy dog after her much beloved predecessor, Lyle, lost his battle with cancer. Please welcome her & Lyle's mom to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video)
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I've got to go get a blood draw and then pick up a couple of prescription refills this morning, but I should be back around noon.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Take care! See you then
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

yay!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Have a trio of Zekes of the Week!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

♥♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Back home, but feeling like crap from too much standing. Doing the latter causes scapular muscle spasms, but hopefully the Tylenol I just took will help. If it doesn''t I'll probably skip PT for the day.  Had to stand at the pharmacy pickup window for an extended period followed by standing in at the checkout to buy the few grocery items I picked up.

Thankfully I don't need to go anywhere for awhile, though.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Glad you're back!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Ouch. Does either heat (moist like a shower or dry like a heating pad) or a cold pack help at all? I'm sorry if I'm bugging you but I'm still getting used to my own body's "signs of age" and all my doctor said was "take some ibuprofen." Gee, *that* was worth the nearly $300 you charge for a 5-10 minute visit. Glad insurance picks up most of that.

If it helps, most of what I'm now experiencing is just plain ol' osteoarthritis, but I was diagnosed via MRI by an orthopedic spine surgeon with facet arthropathy, which he said was basically another type of arthritis but one that could be quite nasty. Last night I was up a lot with weird muscle spasms in my lower back and one leg, so I'm very interested in how y'all manage this stuff. I don't have any immediate family left, so I've really no one to ask but you guys - don't you feel lucky?

Here: have a goofy pupper pic to help make up for it!

Fark user imageView Full Size

This is Brin trying to decide whether she's *really* over the zoomies or not....
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
All the stuff sucks, I don't have those exact same problems but I do have arthritis and other crap, remember we got your back both of you
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

That shark fin got him a little excited :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Not really, but the Tylenol finally started to kick in so pain is reduced.  Still gonna skip PT for the day to keep the pain at bay.  Back to PT routine tomorow.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

I have found that 15-20 minutes of heat, then the same time of ice, then heat, then ice works INCREDIBLY! They are called 'contrast baths' by physical therapists and even just doing one round, heat first for blood circulation then ice to remove inflammation helps but x2 helps the very best!
/scapular/neck work injury for 32 years.
//Too much experience!
///Tylenol never did a thing (but stress liver)
//Ibuprofen-aspirin can irritate stomach lining after time.
/Menthol (only, no Capsicum) patches also reduce heat in tissue
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

I have found that 15-20 minutes of heat, then the same time of ice, then heat, then ice works INCREDIBLY! They are called 'contrast baths' by physical therapists and even just doing one round, heat first for blood circulation then ice to remove inflammation helps but x2 helps the very best!
/scapular/neck work injury for 32 years.
//Too much experience!
///Tylenol never did a thing (but stress liver)
//Ibuprofen-aspirin can irritate stomach lining after time.
/Menthol (only, no Capsicum) patches also reduce heat in tissue


I have CKD so NSAIDS are to be taken sparingly because they're hard on the kidneys.  Can't use the patches as they trigger a rash and I don't need that on top of the pain.  Misery does NOT love company!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

I have found that 15-20 minutes of heat, then the same time of ice, then heat, then ice works INCREDIBLY! They are called 'contrast baths' by physical therapists and even just doing one round, heat first for blood circulation then ice to remove inflammation helps but x2 helps the very best!
/scapular/neck work injury for 32 years.
//Too much experience!
///Tylenol never did a thing (but stress liver)
//Ibuprofen-aspirin can irritate stomach lining after time.
/Menthol (only, no Capsicum) patches also reduce heat in tissue

Sorry you're in pain. It can really exhaust and drag you down. Contrast baths worth a shot.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Hope that pain goes away quickly! (Even if you decide to take a break from the PT.)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Tylenol has helped enough so that I'm not in much pain now.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Glad to hear it!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

It's a lot better than it was a few hours ago.
 
