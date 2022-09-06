 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Story about fake cop has real advice to get you killed   (cbsnews.com) divider line
9
    More: Asinine, Police, report of a police impersonator, Constable, off-duty deputy, wrong car, Brighton Police Department, use of a weapon, Bridge Street  
•       •       •

WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brighton police say, if you ever find yourself in this situation, don't pull over and put down your window for a vehicle you suspect is not law enforcement. Instead, drive at a safe speed, and turn your hazards on. Then call 911 to confirm if the person pulling you over is a member of law enforcement.

Offer not valid if black.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Brighton police say, if you ever find yourself in this situation, don't pull over and put down your window for a vehicle you suspect is not law enforcement. Instead, drive at a safe speed, and turn your hazards on. Then call 911 to confirm if the person pulling you over is a member of law enforcement. They also recommend familiarizing yourself with the vehicles of your local law enforcement agencies.

"A family of 5 were killed today when Sherriff's Deputies ran them off the road into a ditch and the car burst into flames because they would not stop. All officers involved were found to be acting within their duties, promoted, and given a 4 week paid holiday at Disney."
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The off-duty deputy actually used the word charged his vehicle,"

You can charge your Tesla by talking to it? Neat!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Steven Seagal:  Hungry Law Man
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Brighton police say, if you ever find yourself in this situation, don't pull over and put down your window for a vehicle you suspect is not law enforcement. Instead, drive at a safe speed, and turn your hazards on. Then call 911 to confirm if the person pulling you over is a member of law enforcement.
Nice boilerplate deniability. I'm sure the union lawyer is happy.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The SovCits are going to love this one. "I don't believe you are a real officer--name and badge number--I don't see it in my notes, you must be a fake officer."
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am genuinely shocked this doesn't happen more often. I feel like this should be a daily occurrence in the US. So much of the population has been conditioned into total acquiescence when they see a uniform. If I were a thief, posing as a cop would make stick-ups so much easier.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The funny ones are Constables pretending to be sworn officers. Around here, constables essentially deliver summons for the court. They're elected to sort of a weird, obsolete office with no real powers. But they are allowed to carry a gun, by an ancient state law (as is anyone else, these days). They're not trained or sworn peace officers.

So, what happens is the guys who can't pass tests to enter the police academy (i.e. they're psychotic or insane) run for constable. If they win, they can wear a uniform and carry a gun. They dress up their car to look like a cruiser. They're not allowed to use blue lights, pull anyone over, make arrests...they can deliver summons. Period.

A couple of police detectives I know told me a story recently about how they were out one night in their personal vehicle. Blue lights go off behind them. They radio to ask who's patrolling. Nobody was supposed to be patrolling that area. They pull over. A constable approaches. They talk to him for a couple of minutes until actual police arrive. He had a hard time explaining why he's pulling over cars. Anyway, he was arrested and charged and convicted of impersonating an officer. His cosplay car, gun and costume were all seized and he went to jail.

Anyway...I thought it was amusing.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: Brighton police say, if you ever find yourself in this situation, don't pull over and put down your window for a vehicle you suspect is not law enforcement. Instead, drive at a safe speed, and turn your hazards on. Then call 911 to confirm if the person pulling you over is a member of law enforcement. They also recommend familiarizing yourself with the vehicles of your local law enforcement agencies.

"A family of 5 were killed today when Sherriff's Deputies ran them off the road into a ditch and the car burst into flames because they would not stop. All officers involved were found to be acting within their duties, promoted, and given a 4 week paid holiday at Disney."


Cop Flips Pregnant Mom's Car for Not Pulling Over Fast Enough
Youtube -g-TCv5MkXs
 
