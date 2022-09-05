 Skip to content
In a clear sign that best war is going best, best Putin orders best ammo from best Korea
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Raising questions"?  No - buying ammo from North Korea answers the question. Can Russia supply its army?  No. No it cannot.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BigMax: "Raising questions"?  No - buying ammo from North Korea answers the question. Can Russia supply its army?  No. No it cannot.


How desperate Pooty must be to go to NK. Isn't their stuff like, 1970's technology?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sea of Japan is looking forward to the respite.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
North Korean artillery shells? They're renting the guy who yells "Boom" into the cannon breach?
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

leviosaurus: BigMax: "Raising questions"?  No - buying ammo from North Korea answers the question. Can Russia supply its army?  No. No it cannot.

How desperate Pooty must be to go to NK. Isn't their stuff like, 1970's technology?


It'll fit perfectly in Pooty's artillery then.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Wolfling: leviosaurus: BigMax: "Raising questions"?  No - buying ammo from North Korea answers the question. Can Russia supply its army?  No. No it cannot.

How desperate Pooty must be to go to NK. Isn't their stuff like, 1970's technology?

It'll fit perfectly in Pooty's artillery then.


It literally will.  Their artillery is heavily Soviet Era.  I'm sure the Nork stuff is made to Soviet tech specs.

Artillery isn't rocket science.  The basics of the shells and tubes haven't changed since WWII.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i'm guessing dprk bought said shells from the soviets in the 60s. gonna be a lot of uex to clean up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How big of a nuclear warhead did Putin trade for all of that gear? I guess we can all look forward to an underground weapons test in North Korea next spring.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

leviosaurus: How desperate Pooty must be to go to NK. Isn't their stuff like, 1970's technology?


If you've ever built and launched an Estes model rocket, you're on a technical parity with NK.

Especially if it landed in the ocean.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: How big of a nuclear warhead did Putin trade for all of that gear? I guess we can all look forward to an underground weapons test in North Korea next spring.


They probably just gave them 50 tons of fentanyl and a bunch of Crypto they stole from other people.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It sounds like the Russian Ammo-copia was a lie, which tracks with pretty much everything else Russia says.  Good luck with the Nork artillery shells there, Ivan.  I hear they mostly don't explode in the tube.  Mostly.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trent Telenko writes about it here, but the guy who made the original document he is highlighting has to be feeling *super* vindicated right now:

https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1559013688958455813

The Russians buying Nork ammo is the most hilarious thing ever.  Russia had every opportunity to join the civilized world and they very specifically chose this path.  Oh well. FAFO.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
LOL.  And I thought Russian ammo was shiatty.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OptionC: Trent Telenko writes about it here, but the guy who made the original document he is highlighting has to be feeling *super* vindicated right now:

https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1559013688958455813

The Russians buying Nork ammo is the most hilarious thing ever.  Russia had every opportunity to join the civilized world and they very specifically chose this path.  Oh well. FAFO.


And a bunch of people chose to, with several life-saving vaccines available, die long drawn-out deaths in hospitals, isolated from friends and family, choking to death on their own lung-goo (amongst  other covid-related havoc).

Humanity is pretty damn dependable, in part at least, regarding that specific flavour of self-inflicted lethal stupidity.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Q:  What do you call a North Korean who owns a dog?

A: A vegetarian!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe they shouldn't have wasted so much ammo laying waste to civilian areas. They wasted a lot just moving around rubble in Mariupol.
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nork is just a middleman for China.
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: LOL.  And I thought Russian ammo was shiatty.


And you were right
 
red5ish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If '70's artillery rounds are anything like '70's porn, it doesn't age well.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Should go well with using prisoners due to manpower shortage.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Russia just wants to save all its good ammo for when they try to reclaim Alaska.
 
Zenith
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
does this matter if Ukraine is more then capable of disrupting Russia's logistics and ability to supply the front. which is probably the bigger problem for Poots, along with the depletion of its war chest to pay for it and the gradual running down of its rail infrastructure to get it over from Best Korea.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

anuran: The_Sponge: LOL.  And I thought Russian ammo was shiatty.

And you were right


*Fist Bump*

Thankfully I have not bought any for a long time.
 
yabun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you ever thought about invading or taking over any part of Russia, now is a great time to do it.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
