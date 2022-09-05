 Skip to content
(CNN)   An unidentified body was found in Memphis Monday at the scene of a large search, just three days after teacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was violently abducted. No identification yet   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Identity theft, Theft, Crime, Criminal law, Crimes, Additional surveillance footage, additional charges, identity theft  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Oh dear.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
"How gray"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Motive?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yeah, it doesn't look good. ☹ That guy's gonna get the needle.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Yeah, it doesn't look good. ☹ That guy's gonna get the needle.


I'm okay with this.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh shiat I almost clicked that.

No CNN patronage from me.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Probably just an unrelated body. Happens all the time.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Professor_Doctor: Probably just an unrelated body. Happens all the time.


In Memphis, that could be true. People in our Memphis facility regularly report gunfire. The veterans that work there say they can hear rifle fire going overhead sometimes.

Sadly, though, it's probably her.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean this is Memphis, bodies do just randomly appear.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that guy they captured just came off of doing 20 years. He killed her and isn't going to snitch so he can be in general pop again.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before "missing white woman" asswipes
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expected, sadly.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN can generate racist concern troll headlines for weeks with this stuff.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assjuice: In before "missing white woman" asswipes


Well do you think this would be national news if this were a black woman. Or god forbid a man of any race. Nobody would care if it were
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harsh way to find out that life isn't fair enough to run through bad neighborhoods at 4:30 AM, not even for the crotchfruit of billionaires.
 
SupplySideJesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's her.

https://www.boston25news.com/news/trending/man-charged-abduction-memphis-teacher-eliza-fletcher/KMUL3E7LJ5BV7IBYG7JF4NFKHA/
 
kindms
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: assjuice: In before "missing white woman" asswipes

Well do you think this would be national news if this were a black woman. Or god forbid a man of any race. Nobody would care if it were


If they were an heiress like this woman yes
 
sleze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

puffy999: Oh shiat I almost clicked that.

No CNN patronage from me.


Ditto.  I am done with CNN.  I removed them from my Google News and Youtube.  They are relegated to "The Hill" territory.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: assjuice: In before "missing white woman" asswipes

Well do you think this would be national news if this were a black woman. Or god forbid a man of any race. Nobody would care if it were


Jealous much?

Some day you'll find that person who loves you enough to black bag you off the street.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kindms: Warlordtrooper: assjuice: In before "missing white woman" asswipes

Well do you think this would be national news if this were a black woman. Or god forbid a man of any race. Nobody would care if it were

If they were an heiress like this woman yes


And there was footage, like with Alexis Murphy, yes.

It's all about the footage
 
knbwhite
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sleze: puffy999: Oh shiat I almost clicked that.

No CNN patronage from me.

Ditto.  I am done with CNN.  I removed them from my Google News and Youtube.  They are relegated to "The Hill" territory.


Why?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where's Memphis Monday?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Where's Memphis Monday?


Hopefully in Tennessee or we all have problems
 
pueblonative
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Heard of aggravated kidnapping, but not especially aggravated kidnapping.  What, did he make her listen to Hootie and the Blowfish too?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pueblonative: He was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Heard of aggravated kidnapping, but not especially aggravated kidnapping.  What, did he make her listen to Hootie and the Blowfish too?


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I miss the days when we could talk about an heir to a billionaire being abducted without someone bringing up race.

I understand. It's 2022. Got to fit race in somehow to everything.
 
the original nico finn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SupplySideJesus: It's her.

https://www.boston25news.com/news/trending/man-charged-abduction-memphis-teacher-eliza-fletcher/KMUL3E7LJ5BV7IBYG7JF4NFKHA/


Her poor family. Those two kids are going to grow up without a mom.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

knbwhite: sleze: puffy999: Oh shiat I almost clicked that.

No CNN patronage from me.

Ditto.  I am done with CNN.  I removed them from my Google News and Youtube.  They are relegated to "The Hill" territory.

Why?


I think I may be able to answer for sleze: they're all about Trump 24/7. Have been since 2016. Even on days where big news breaks they still cover him at the front page.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And who does my 95 year old mother-in-law blame? The victim for being out running so early... I give up.
 
davynelson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Poor kid WTF was she doing jogging alone in a 3rd world sh thole like the USA of KKK?

Canada 12th safest country in the world
United States 129th safest country in the world out of 163.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thoreny: knbwhite: sleze: puffy999: Oh shiat I almost clicked that.

No CNN patronage from me.

Ditto.  I am done with CNN.  I removed them from my Google News and Youtube.  They are relegated to "The Hill" territory.

Why?

I think I may be able to answer for sleze: they're all about Trump 24/7. Have been since 2016. Even on days where big news breaks they still cover him at the front page.


Or it's because of their most recent set of personnel changes and the new focus on being "nicer" to Republicans to try and scoop up audience from that wing, at the cost of viewers who are, you know, not pro-fascism?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Thoreny: knbwhite: sleze: puffy999: Oh shiat I almost clicked that.

No CNN patronage from me.

Ditto.  I am done with CNN.  I removed them from my Google News and Youtube.  They are relegated to "The Hill" territory.

Why?

I think I may be able to answer for sleze: they're all about Trump 24/7. Have been since 2016. Even on days where big news breaks they still cover him at the front page.

Or it's because of their most recent set of personnel changes and the new focus on being "nicer" to Republicans to try and scoop up audience from that wing, at the cost of viewers who are, you know, not pro-fascism?


CNN has given us plenty of reasons over the past seven years for everyone to hate them. I was speaking out on why I hate them. All I want is just a 24 hour period to where I can go to CNN.com and not read "Trump" at the top of the main page.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sleze: puffy999: Oh shiat I almost clicked that.

No CNN patronage from me.

Ditto.  I am done with CNN.  I removed them from my Google News and Youtube.  They are relegated to "The Hill" territory.


Been done with them since Buttery Emails.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

the original nico finn: SupplySideJesus: It's her.

https://www.boston25news.com/news/trending/man-charged-abduction-memphis-teacher-eliza-fletcher/KMUL3E7LJ5BV7IBYG7JF4NFKHA/

Her poor family. Those two kids are going to grow up without a mom.


They are heirs of a billionaire, 'poor' family is the wrong description.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Thoreny: I miss the days when we could talk about an heir to a billionaire being abducted without someone bringing up race.


There never were any such days, and if you say you miss them you are either a liar or a fool.
 
