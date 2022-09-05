 Skip to content
(The Tyee)   Jordan Petersen continues to ride his own meltdown by denying planetary meltdown
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We just need to introduce him to a mirror, because when two alpha lobsters meet, they fight to the death.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jordan Peterson interrupts soviet general (C&C RA2)
Youtube 6Nvckip7qxk
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Failed incel psych guru tries his hand at climate denialism. Well, something's got to pay those bills.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Canadian celebrity conservative influencer claimed to take aim at the "globalist utopians" forcing us "to fall in line" in order to stabilize global emissions by 2050

Oh no. A global utopia. The horror.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's fairly impressive how far-flung reactionary ideologies invariably converge. If you're pro-oligarch, you'll become transphobic. If you're racist or homophobic, you'll become against good stewardship of the planet.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The idea that "storms, wildfires, droughts, downpours and floods around the globe in the last 18 months are unique and unprecedented" is "a dubious claim," Peterson said.

The chaotic part of me wants to ask Peterson if he can define the word "stochastic," but the part of me that wants to avoid brain damage doesn't really want to sit through a half-hour monologue that happens to be completely wrong.

"But your models aren't based on everything," Peterson told Joe Rogan. "Your models are based on a set number of variables. So that means you've reduced the variables - which are everything - to that set. But how did you decide which set of variables to include in the equation if it's about everything?"

"... and in fact," Peterson, continued, "like, if I am in the air, and the air is in me, then how are we separate, like separate things, man? Woah, are those Doritos?" Peterson paused, briefly distracted.

"So like, if I'm in the air and you're in the air and the air is in us, then isn't thinking of us as separate things like totally arbitrary? There's a little bit of everything in everything else, so like, how can anything really, be like, a thing, you know, dude? It's like....woah."
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who's this f*ckwit now?
 
HairyNevus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess it was a couple weeks ago, but apparently he started having a breakdown during another podcast recently
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Who's this f*ckwit now?


He's Steven Pinker 2.0.  Popular with incels.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Who's this f*ckwit now?


He tells stupid people they are special and not wrong. He then tells them they don't really need to change, that it is the world that is wrong. After that he offers books that have the magic secret words that when spoken in the correct order cause those that disagree with you (and him) to recognize they are wrong, and if the words don't work then it is because the other person is spiteful and hateful towards your enlightenment.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's amazing how Petersen has become a leading expert in so many different domains that other, lesser men have to spend their entire careers studying. Truly a Renaissance Man without equal.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Who's this f*ckwit now?


I'm partial to this summary:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HairyNevus: I guess it was a couple weeks ago, but apparently he started having a breakdown during another podcast recently


The entire right-wing is on the verge of emotional collapse at every moment. Historians will study how slobby appearance and displays of emotional distress were to this era what Hugo Boss snappiness and physical prowess was to the Nazis.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "But your models aren't based on everything," Peterson told Joe Rogan. "Your models are based on a set number of variables. So that means you've reduced the variables - which are everything - to that set. But how did you decide which set of variables to include in the equation if it's about everything?"


This is the dumbest farking question in the history of dumb farking questions. How did they pick their variables? Read the farking literature, jackass. Oh wait, you can't, because you lack the necessary background to understand the literature and you'd only look like more of a charlatan if you tried to get down to specifics. Better do another appearance on an alt-right podcast then.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HairyNevus: I guess it was a couple weeks ago, but apparently he started having a breakdown during another podcast recently


When I found out he was breaking down the first time, I legitimately felt bad for him and wished he would get the psychological help he needs and find some peace.

But, he decided to come back and keep causing harm. Now he can just f*ck off and sit in whatever paranoid, anxiety-addled reality he has made for himself.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kubo: HairyNevus: I guess it was a couple weeks ago, but apparently he started having a breakdown during another podcast recently

When I found out he was breaking down the first time, I legitimately felt bad for him and wished he would get the psychological help he needs and find some peace.

But, he decided to come back and keep causing harm. Now he can just f*ck off and sit in whatever paranoid, anxiety-addled reality he has made for himself.


The guy is a walking dumpster fire at this point.  I can't believe even he doesn't have the sense to take all that undisclosed money he's made and just disappear somewhere.  It speaks of seriously impaired reasoning that someone in his situation could believe his legitimacy was still salvageable.  I suspect reading all that mentally-unbalanced fan mail has messed him up permanently.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Who's this f*ckwit now?


Long video but definitely the most definitive overview of Jordon Peterson....

A Brief Look at Jordan Peterson - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube hSNWkRw53Jo
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't help but feel that the Jordan Petersen problem would just go away if someone, anyone was willing to take one for the team and give the boy an orgasm.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I can't help but feel that the Jordan Petersen problem would just go away if someone, anyone was willing to take one for the team and give the boy an orgasm.


An orgasm isn't going to fix Jordan Petersons Benzo addiction. I don't care if he claims he is off of them. It's like Opiates, he will never truly be free.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I can't help but feel that the Jordan Petersen problem would just go away if someone, anyone was willing to take one for the team and give the boy an orgasm.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I heard Jordan Peterson farked a mule. The result was Ben Shapiro
 
