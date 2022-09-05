 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The vaccine has gone airborne   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Respiratory system, fine mist, similar ingredients, genetic code, injected vaccine, Convidecia Air, DNA, good protection  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Load up the planes. Let's get this done.
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Load up the planes. Let's get this done.
Jfc
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pretty sure this is how we get Reavers

Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pump the vaccine into the ducts at the voting places.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
China.

Yeah, I'll pass.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Made by CanSino, it has similar ingredients to its injected vaccine,

Yeah, uh.  It's one of the few times I am rooting for the People's Republic of China, but I'm not what you'd call super confident this'll be a game changer.

But it's actually very possible this could work relatively better as a nasal vaccine.  It uses a carrier virus that specializes in nasal infection.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I look forward to not having two days' worth of the new vaccine on hand. 90 doses, with over 100 appointments between Wednesday and Thursday.

We also have the district manager's boss's boss visiting Thursday.

HA!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I want to know:


1) How expensive it is to mass produce

2) What happens if you get too much of it

3) How long until it's being sprayed from the door frame of every supermarket, concert venue, school, etc. whenever anyone passes through

4) What we do about those rare people who have medical issues contraindicating vaccination

Of course, it also occurs to me you could have a lot of fun just TELLING people that's what you were doing and spray a harmless mist of water as they enter.   Scaring the anti-vaxxers and other nutcases away leaving you with sane (but still ill-informed) customers.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: China.

Yeah, I'll pass.


Sure, pass on all stuff made in China.
It's all untrustworthy junk.
You can probably survive for awhile in the woods.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I look forward to not having two days' worth of the new vaccine on hand. 90 doses, with over 100 appointments between Wednesday and Thursday.

We also have the district manager's boss's boss visiting Thursday.

HA!


Any feeling on potential supply issues?  I figured I'd wait on mine a little bit and let the most vulnerable go first, but no point if we are confident about supply.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Begoggle: pass on all stuff made in China.


Unless and until it's passed trials in a country not well known for having zero issues with faking results.  And then it's either constantly tested by people you trust or manufacturing is moved to somewhere you trust.

Yeah, I'd take a Chinese vaccine with about as much confidence as the Russian one.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Begoggle: pass on all stuff made in China.

Unless and until it's passed trials in a country not well known for having zero issues with faking results.  And then it's either constantly tested by people you trust or manufacturing is moved to somewhere you trust.

Yeah, I'd take a Chinese vaccine with about as much confidence as the Russian one.


You will be missed.
Not really.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Unsung_Hero: Begoggle: pass on all stuff made in China.

Unless and until it's passed trials in a country not well known for having zero issues with faking results.  And then it's either constantly tested by people you trust or manufacturing is moved to somewhere you trust.

Yeah, I'd take a Chinese vaccine with about as much confidence as the Russian one.

You will be missed.
Not really.


Mod policy is not to discuss how we've tagged people, so I won't post details.  However, boy did I ever have you tagged 100% correctly.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I suspect part of me would feel like the vaccine isn't real without the needle and Snoopy band-aid afterwards.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is how you get Omega man
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aerojockey: kittyhas1000legs: I look forward to not having two days' worth of the new vaccine on hand. 90 doses, with over 100 appointments between Wednesday and Thursday.

We also have the district manager's boss's boss visiting Thursday.

HA!

Any feeling on potential supply issues?  I figured I'd wait on mine a little bit and let the most vulnerable go first, but no point if we are confident about supply.


For my particular store, we're piloting a new inventory system. We've been very honest and forthcoming with our opinions with our corporate masters. They assigned us 56 immunizations per day starting Wednesday, and only 100 covid boosters (90 because we gave some already and they're pushing a many shot as possible per day). I hope the bigwig visiting seems how ridiculous the goals are when they don't allocate what we need.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: I suspect part of me would feel like the vaccine isn't real without the needle and Snoopy band-aid afterwards.


Needles aren't essential. There's already a FluMist spray vaccine, and back in the day I had my polio vaccine dripped onto a sugar cube.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Fortunately, there are at least 12 nasal vaccines that are in clinical development, and 4 have reached phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled trials (7): 3 are viral vectors (Bharat Biotech, Codagenix, and Beijing Wantal Biological), using a recombinant spike protein or receptor binding domain or a live, attenuated virus, and the fourth is a protein subunit vaccine (Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute). Of these, Codagenix has announced positive results via a press release (8) of a strong cellular immune and mucosal antibody response versus Omicron BA.2 and that this vaccine will be incorporated in the World Health Organization multicenter clinical trial network. Although only in phase 1 currently, the Astra Zeneca vaccine (ChADOx1/AZD1222) was assessed in macaques and hamsters, inducing a robust mucosal response to the D614G variant with a better humoral response via intranasal delivery than intramuscular (9)."

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciimmunol.add9947
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: middleoftheday: I suspect part of me would feel like the vaccine isn't real without the needle and Snoopy band-aid afterwards.

Needles aren't essential. There's already a FluMist spray vaccine, and back in the day I had my polio vaccine dripped onto a sugar cube.


1st vaccines were boogie transfusions
 
