(Yahoo)   Hello darkness, my old friend I've come to talk with you again   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
worldwideinterweb.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because a vision softly creeping left its seeds while you were sleeping?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Turning off a few million streetlights might help.

Just sayin
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "...California is one step away from implementing rolling blackouts as as a blistering heat wave pushes its electric system to the brink..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've got about 3-4 GW of wiggle room at the moment - not comfortable, but not horrible either.

https://www.caiso.com/TodaysOutlook/Pages/default.aspx

I'm way more worried about tomorrow, but WFH might save us from blackouts.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*Texas ERCOT-stans*
No OnE eVeR tAlKs AbOuT cAlIfOrNiA
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Set AC to 80.  It was 30+ degrees hotter outside.

Yay four figure electric bill.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Turning off a few million streetlights might help.

Just sayin


But then it would be black out.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Set AC to 80.  It was 30+ degrees hotter outside.

Yay four figure electric bill.


80? 😆.  80 doesn't cool when it's 100F.  But to be fair AC doesn't cool at all in Houston at night. WTF
Houston, not even once.
 
10Speed
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: maxandgrinch: Set AC to 80.  It was 30+ degrees hotter outside.

Yay four figure electric bill.

80? 😆.  80 doesn't cool when it's 100F.  But to be fair AC doesn't cool at all in Houston at night. WTF
Houston, not even once.


I have AC, a ceiling fan and floor fan on in my bedroom now, and it still feels a little close. At quarter to 10 at night.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does this mean lakefront property in California might become more affordable?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: Does this mean lakefront property in California might become more affordable?


It's gone down 10%, but after it went up 2000% in 30 years.

desertusa.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Turning off a few million streetlights might help.

Just sayin


Yeah, dark streets is NOT the answer.
/Closing golf courses would do wonders for the drought, though.
//over 1,400 in California
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: *Texas ERCOT-stans*
No OnE eVeR tAlKs AbOuT cAlIfOrNiA


oUr gOVerNOr DIdn't rUn to mEXicO anD BlaMe hIs kidS, eiThEr.
 
lesliepop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

10Speed: waxbeans: maxandgrinch: Set AC to 80.  It was 30+ degrees hotter outside.

Yay four figure electric bill.

80? 😆.  80 doesn't cool when it's 100F.  But to be fair AC doesn't cool at all in Houston at night. WTF
Houston, not even once.

I have AC, a ceiling fan and floor fan on in my bedroom now, and it still feels a little close. At quarter to 10 at night.


took my dog for a walk just before 9pm, and it was still over 90 degrees.   Humidity about 55%.  It will be as hot all this week, then we get some respite.  My solar panels are getting a workout, I guess...
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No air conditioning here. Got up to 90 inside this afternoon.

I have a ceiling fan and a small window fan that I use to exhaust hot air (I know, quit talking / writing).

It's now down to 75 outside and 83 inside. I figure another two hours and it should be sleep-able.

I live on the coast, so yay I guess.
 
