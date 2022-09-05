 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Report lists the most depressing cities in America, shocking 367 way tie for first   (thehill.com) divider line
18
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
HA, none of my states, CA or FL are there. I understand why the Washington state area is there, they created a whole music genre on being morose douchebags and obviously the flyover states are there, But why are the upper east states there?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Number 13 here. That's depressing.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

revrendjim: Number 13 here. That's depressing.


Idaho...you have potatoes, that's good. And that's where Kirk was born. Well shiat, that's Iowa. Well you're not in Mississippi. So you have that going for you. Which is nice.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I haven't been to any of these cities. Appalachia is screwed.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I lived in Billings for several years, it was pretty"meh" but didn't seem overtly depressing. Kind of surprised it made the top of the list.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: revrendjim: Number 13 here. That's depressing.

Idaho...you have potatoes, that's good. And that's where Kirk was born. Well shiat, that's Iowa. Well you're not in Mississippi. So you have that going for you. Which is nice.


I'm almost embarrassed to know this off the top of my head, but Kirk was born in Iowa.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, Mobile AL is only 47th.  Would have guessed much higher.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I haven't been to any of these cities. Appalachia is screwed.


TN and WV just need to keep voting heavily Republican for another couple of decades, then things will turn around.
 
geekbikerskum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: HA, none of my states, CA or FL are there. I understand why the Washington state area is there, they created a whole music genre on being morose douchebags and obviously the flyover states are there, But why are the upper east states there?


FTFA:  "The CEUfast.com research team looked at numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the most depressed cities in the United States. The data is based on the number of residents who have been told that they have a form of depression."

So they're going by the percentage of people who have an official diagnosis from an actual medical professional.  It seems to me that the percentage of individuals with some form of health insurance and thus access to doctors and the medical system is going to play a huge influence in reporting, there.  If you don't go to the doctor *and* report symptoms, you can't get diagnosed as having depression.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Madison, WI, is the only surprising one on the list. A college town and capital of the state. Maybe depressed the rest of the state sucks.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm willing to wager it doesn't skew more Southeast because of a lack of reporting here in the deep south.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nah'mean: Mugato: revrendjim: Number 13 here. That's depressing.

Idaho...you have potatoes, that's good. And that's where Kirk was born. Well shiat, that's Iowa. Well you're not in Mississippi. So you have that going for you. Which is nice.

I'm almost embarrassed to know this off the top of my head, but Kirk was born in Iowa.


I;m not going to "UM. What?" Star Trek trivia so
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've only been to Springfield MA and yes that place is a bummer.  Most cities in the northeast are kind of dragged down by post industrial malaise but Springfield seems to have a particularly sad cloud over it.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mostly cities in red states.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So maybe the meth heads really are self medicating?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this has nothing to do with where people are depressed. It where depression is reported. Totally different, really. Healthcare systems, doctor visits, stigma, machismo, poverty, and whatever will play more into it that how many people are actually suffering from depression.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Test
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sibilance
 
